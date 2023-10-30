Maksim Velichkin to Perform for GNC

On Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be performed live in the sanctuary of Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. in Glendale.

http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

Featured is Maksim Velichkin performing solo piano improvisations. Velichkin is an accomplished cellist, pianist and harpsichordist who has been active as a soloist, chamber musician and orchestra artist among an international circle featuring venerable conductors and headlining classical stars. He has worked with James Levine, Kurt Masur, Charles Dutoit, Yuri Temirkanov, Wolfgang Sawallisch, Herbert Blomstedt and Christoph von Dohnanyi, among others.

Velichkin’s performances have been featured on Radio Suisse Romande, WQED FM in Pittsburgh, National Radio and Television of Uzbekistan. As an improviser and interpreter of contemporary and popular music Velichkin’s performance and recording career includes credits with Stevie Wonder, Chick Corea, Billy Childs, Burt Bacharach and Bobby McFerrin among others. He performs and tours frequently with the Verbier Chamber Orchestra throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and Australia. https://www.youtube.com/@MaksimVelichkin/videos

GNC is celebrating its 15th year of presenting free admission concerts every first and third Wednesday for Glendale and the Southland community.

Upcoming concerts will be updated at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.