Artist Installation at Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station

Artist Vanessa Marie Gomez’s installation Mímipachico is on display at the Adams Square Mini Park Gas Station at 1020 E. Palmer Ave. in Glendalefrom through Friday, Nov. 10. Mímipachico is a mystical experience displaying a paper mache sculpture of an alebrije, a brightly colored fantastical creature originating from Mexican folk art. Mímipachico rests on a wooden platform surrounded in an environment of hanging leaves and tree trunks. Atmospheric lights and nature sound effects animate the gas station at sundown.

Created from Gomez’s own imagination, Mímipachico is a mix of raccoon, deer and swallowtail butterfly, with sycamore tree inspirations. It thrives in forests and, like most alebrijes, Mímipachico is an elusive creature. The unique plumage on its back resembles a human face and is used to deter predators. Although many might find this alebrije haunting with its human mimicry it is gentle-natured creature, helping those who are lost in the forest at night find their way back to safety with its glowing patterns. Inversely, Mímipachico drives those with ill intent away from the forest. Because of these behaviors, Mímipachico is called a guardian of the forest.

Gomez, also known as VMG, is a multi-disciplinary artist from the desert community of Victorville. Her work features vivid colors creating symbolic work that is usually represented through animals and shapes. VMG works in different mediums including mural painting, animation, digital, acrylic and wood. She enjoys learning new skills and growing her art practice by exploring different styles and aims to create empathic experiences that invoke inspiration and encourage curiosity.

To learn more about VMG and her work, visit ImagineVividCreativeStudio.com or follow @imaginevivid_vmg.