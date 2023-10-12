Fall 2023 Brand Associates Music Series at Brand Library & Art Center

The Brand Associates Music Series for fall 2023 will feature three concerts by virtuosos from Southern California performing chamber music repertoire favorites and new music by living composers. The concerts will be on Thursday nights at 7 p.m. in the Brand Library Recital Hall, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. The series is sponsored by the Brand Associates (AssociatesofBrand.org). The performances are free and open to the public. Seating is limited.

On Oct. 19 Ensemble Flame will perform. Ensemble Flame is an Early Music ensemble including Eric Tinkerhess playing viola da gamba, Mana Tinkerhess playing triple harp and Robert Wang performing on the theorbo. Ensemble Flame is composed of instruments that were at the heart of the king’s court in France in the 17th and 18th centuries. Dedicated especially to French music, Ensemble Flame transmits the instruments’ warmth by imagining the music as a poem, appeasing our wavering spirits invaded by the passions of the soul.

EnsembleFlame.com