Ergo Musica to Play for Glendale Noon Concerts

On Wednesday, Oct. 5 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The Baroque ensemble Ergo Musica will present works by Corelli, Gabrielli, Telemann and Bouvard, with violinist Adriana Zoppo and cellist Alexa Haynes-Pilon performing on original instruments.

The link to the stream can be found at

http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com. On the program is Arcangelo Corelli (1653-1713) “Sonata for Violin op. 5, no.10,” Domenico Gabrielli (1651 or 1659-1690) “Ricercar No. 7 in D Minor” for unaccompanied cello, G.P.Telemann (1681-1767) “Fantasie for violin without bass no.7” and François Bouvard (c. 1684-1760)

“Sonata for Violin op. 1, no.4.”

A winner of the Beverly Hills Auditions of the Consortium of Southern California Chamber Music Presenters, Adriana Zoppo performs on the violin, viola, baroque violin, baroque viola and the rarely heard viola d’amore. She has played regularly with the Santa Barbara, Pacific and Long Beach symphonies, Pasadena Pops, Long Beach Opera, St. Matthew Chamber Orchestra and other ensembles in the area.

Director/curator of the Glendale Noon Concerts’ early music sub-series Zoppo, with Ergo Musica, is heard there frequently. Previously a member of the Carmel Bach Festival and LA Baroque Orchestra, she plays with the original instrument ensembles Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra, LA Baroque Players, Bach Collegium San Diego and the Corona del Mar Baroque Festival, where she has appeared as viola d’amore soloist. Zoppo has played for motion pictures, TV shows, video games, solo artist recordings, Broadway musicals and live shows of all musical styles from classical to jazz, and was part of the band for the musical Hamilton during its recent run in Los Angeles. She holds a bachelor’s degree from USC and master’s from the University of Michigan, both in violin performance.

Canadian-born Alexa Haynes-Pilon (DMA, USC) is the principal cellist of Musica Angelica Baroque Orchestra and Opera NEO, as well as co-director and cellist/gambist of Musica Pacifica. She has performed with the American Bach Soloists, Bach Collegium San Diego, Burning River Baroque and more. She loves working with musicians in the community and has been on faculty at the baroque and recorder workshops held by the San Francisco Early Music Society (SFEMS), and the Port Townsend Early Music and Road Scholar Hidden Valley workshops. She has been a guest conductor for the Orange County Recorder Society, the Southern California Recorder Society, the Sacramento Recorder Society, the San Francisco Recorder Society and the Pacifica Viola da Gamba Society. She also co-founded Los Angeles Baroque (LAB), a community-based baroque orchestra in South Pasadena. Recent recordings include American Bach Soloists, Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen Sings Gluck, Handel and Vivaldi. The most recent album, François Couperin’s Concert Royeaux with flautists Stephen Schultz and Mindy Rosenfeld, and harpsichordist Jory Vinikour, was released in August 2021. https://www.alexahaynespilon.com

Glendale Noon Concerts is celebrating our 15th year of presenting free admission, and now streamed, concerts every first and third Wednesday

for Glendale and the southland community.

Upcoming concerts will be updated at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.