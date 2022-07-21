Mikhail Morgovsky to Perform for Glendale Noon Concerts

On Wednesday, Aug. 3 at 12:10 p.m., the Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts program will be streamed on Facebook and YouTube.

Pianist Mikhail Morgovsky will perform Christoph Willibald Gluck’s “Mélodie (Dance of the Blessed Spirits),” Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Sonata in C Minor, K. 457 (1st mvmt: Molto allegro),” Carl Maria Von Weber’s “Invitation to the Dance Op. 65,” Frédéric Chopin “Fantaisie-Impromptu Op. 66” and Johannes Brahms’ “Hungarian Dances No. 1 in G minor” and “No. 2 in D minor”

Mikhail Morgovsky was born in Kyiv, Ukraine in 1941. He graduated from the Kyiv State Conservatory where he studied with Eugene Rzhanov. Morgovsky worked as a piano soloist and a chamber musician at the Kyiv State Philharmonic and toured extensively throughout the former USSR and abroad.

Morgovsky moved to the United States in 1990 where he concertizes and teaches in his private studio. For many years he was the accompanist at Santa Monica High School and at St. James Presbyterian Church in Tarzana.

More info about the program and artist, and the link to the stream, can be found at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.

Upcoming concerts will be updated at http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com.