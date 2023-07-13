All are invited to enjoy eclectic live music outside on the lawn behind Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. Concerts are Friday nights at 7 p.m. and admission is free. Visitors are welcome to bring a chair or blanket and picnic on the grassy hillsides in Brand Park. Seats are not provided.

Performances run 60 – 90 minutes without intermission. Free parking is limited; ride-share is encouraged. On Friday, July 14 at 7 p.m. Maria Blues of Ska/Reggae (Latin music) will perform.

The Brand Summer Music Series began in 2014 and is supported by the Glendale Arts and Culture Commission, through funding from the Urban Art Program, with support from Glendale Library, Arts & Culture, Glendale Community Services and Parks and the Brand Associates.