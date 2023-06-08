‘The Secret Side of Los Angeles:’ Local Author’s New Book Holds Riddles to Hidden Treasures

By Matthew ARAT

Danny Jensen loves exploring Los Angeles.

“It’s a fun challenge,” Jensen said. “I love exploring the city and finding hidden corners.”

Jensen, a writer for Thrillist, Time Out and LA Weekly, has made it his passion to discover the other side of Los Angeles rarely seen by Los Angeles natives or transplants. His latest book, LA Scavenger, catalogs many fascinating, historic and exciting locations in a wide array of Greater Los Angeles neighborhoods, with clues and riddles for finding each treasure.

Jensen receives help from friends who mention amazing spots that more people need to visit.

“I always ask the question, ‘What is one place you need to see and wouldn’t want to miss?'” he said.

Previously from the East Coast, Jensen has made it his duty to travel around as much of Los Angeles as possible.

“I’ve logged a lot of miles on my shoes, which is what I want the reader to feel,” said Jensen. “What I really love is when people come up to me and say, ‘I’ve lived here for 40 years, and I’m rediscovering LA!’”

All of the locations in an identified neighborhood are limited to being only a few miles apart, so searchers should be able to see them in one trip.

Various places included are the old Warner Bros. Theater in Downtown Los Angeles, Pasadena City Hall, the House of Pies in Los Feliz, and many more.

“Each destination tells the story of LA and that neighborhood,” Jensen said. “It could be architectural features, artwork, food.”

The book also covers the history of Los Angeles, from the birthplace of the city at Olvera Street to the Japanese Americans of Little Tokyo.

“There’s so much to explore that it requires more of an effort and willingness to get out of routine,” Jensen said. “It’s all for learning and fun.”

Jensen sees this book as a jumping-off point for longtime Los Angeles natives and newly arrived transplants to see Los Angeles differently.

Find LA Scavenger at your bookstores, or for a signed copy order online at secretlosangelesbook.com. Danny Jensen will be at the San Fernando Historical Society on June 22 at 7 p.m., the LA Breakfast Club on June 28 at 7 a.m., and Village Well Books and Coffee on July 8 at 6 p.m.