CASA 0101 Theater Presents Arthur Miller’s ‘Death Of A Salesman’

Arthur Miller’s 1949 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Death Of A Salesman,” under the direction of Corky Dominguez, will be presented in the newly dedicated Gloria Molina Auditorium at CASA 0101 Theater, 2102 East First St. (at St. Louis Street) in Boyle Heights. Preview performances are on Friday, June 9 and Saturday, June 10 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, June 11 at 3 p.m. Preview tickets are half price.

The five-week run of the play will begin with opening night on Friday, June 16. The play then continues on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. through July 16.

Tickets for the half-price previews are $15 per person for general admission; $12.50 per person for Boyle Heights residents and groups of 20 of more; $13.50 per person for students and seniors 60 years and older; $37.50 per person for VIP tickets, which include preferred seating, one free concession item, a ticket to the opening night or closing night party and one cast-signed production photo.

Tickets for the five-week run from June 16 – July 16 are $30 per person for general admission; $25 per person for Boyle Heights residents and groups of 20 of more; $27 per person for students and seniors 60 years and older; $75 per person for VIP tickets which include preferred seating, one free concession item, a ticket to the opening night or closing night party and one cast-signed production photo.

This show is recommended for all audiences. Advance reservations are highly recommended. For tickets, call the CASA 0101 Theater box office at (323) 263-7684, email tickets@casa0101.org , or buy online at www.casa0101.org.