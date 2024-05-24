Hollywood Museum hosts Three Stooges 100th Anniversary Exhibit

By Jon K

American vaudeville and comedy team The Three Stooges, active from 1922 until 1970, are the subject of a new exhibit in Hollywood. “The Three Stooges 100th Anniversary Exhibit” is on now at The Hollywood Museum, 1660 N. Highland Ave. in Hollywood, located in the historic Max Factor Building at Hollywood Boulevard and North Highland Avenue. For fans of the beloved comedy trio, here’s a chance to see original costumes, scripts, posters, memorabilia, collectibles and more from their films.

“We are thrilled to present 100 years of The Three Stooges, showcasing the distinctive comedic talents of Moe, Larry, Curly, Shemp and Curly Joe DeRita,” said Hollywood Museum founder and president, Donelle Dadigan. “This Exhibit will surely evoke memories of seeing the Three Stooges’ feature films, film shorts and watching their animated series. The Three Stooges entertained millions of fans around the world with new generations of fans learning about these comedic geniuses.”

A celebrity-filled opening night party on May 22 kicked off the exhibit with a Three Stooges tribute act and Stooges’ family members Kurt Lamond, great grandson of Larry Fine, Chrissy Cutler, granddaughter of Larry Fine, Bob Benjamin, Curly Joe Derita’s stepson, Gerri Howard Greenbaum, Shemp’s daughter-in-law, Diane Silver, sister of Gerri Howard Greenbaum and Brad Server, Curly Howard’s grandson.

For tickets and information visit https://thehollywoodmuseum.com.