Paul Williamson to Perform for Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts

The Free Admission Glendale Noon Concerts series has returned to live performance at the Sanctuary of Glendale City Church, 610 E. California Ave. in Glendale.

http://glendalenoonconcerts.blogspot.com

On Wednesday, April 19 from 12:10-12:40 p.m. Paul Williamson, piano, will be playing Joseph Haydn’s “Sonata in C Minor, Hob. XVI: 20, I. 33” (c. 1771), Johannes Brahms’ “Intermezzo, Op. 117, No. 2” (1892) and “Andante non troppo e con molto espressione,” Clara Schumann’s “Impromptu in E Major” (c. 1844) and George N. Gianopoulos’ “Sonata for Piano, Op. 47” (2021).

Included in CBC Music’s 2017 edition of “30 Hot Canadian Classical Musicians under 30,” Paul Williamson is quickly establishing himself as one of Canada’s promising young pianists. Williamson received first prize at both the 2014 Canadian National Music Festival and the 2017 Canadian Federation of Music Teachers’ Association National Piano Competition in addition to three semifinal awards (for the best performances of Canadian, Chopin, and Baroque compositions). As a soloist, he has appeared with the Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra, the University of Manitoba Symphony Orchestra, and the Fraser Valley Symphony Orchestra. Most recently, Williamson was a prizewinner in the 2020 WMC McLellan Competition.

​ In recital, Williamson has been featured by the Valley Concert Society, Virtuosi Recital Series, GroundSwell, the Hornby Festival, Colburn at the Steinway Gallery, and the Café Classico Series. Williamson has worked with and performed in masterclasses for such distinguished artists as Eliso Virsaladze, Robert McDonald, Yoheved Kaplinsky, Matti Raekallio, Yefim Bronfman, Paul Lewis, and others. In performance, he has shared the stage with Aiyun Huang, Orli Shaham and Jim Walker. He has participated in the Morningside Music Bridge International Music Festival, the Orford Academy program, the Scotia Festival of Music, and the Kneisel Hall Chamber Music Festival.

Having previously studied with Betty Suderman and Bernard Duerksen, Williamson completed his Bachelor of Music at the University of Manitoba, studying under David Moroz. In his freshman year, Williamson was a winner of both the University of Manitoba’s annual concerto competition and the Lawrence Genser Scholarship Competition (for the most outstanding undergraduate performer). During his undergraduate he also received first prize in the Women’s Musical Club of Winnipeg annual scholarship competition.

​ Currently studying at the Colburn Conservatory of Music in the studio of Fabio Bidini, Williamson recently completed his Master of Music and is now pursuing an artist diploma degree. At Colburn, Williamson was a recipient of the inaugural Ida Levin Award, given to a student with great dedication to chamber music. Williamson has performed for the Colburn Chamber Music Society and the Colburn Contemporary Ensemble. At school he has also worked with Arnold Steinhardt, members of the Tokyo and St. Lawrence quartets, and has received additional guidance from Jean-Yves Thibaudet.