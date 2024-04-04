USH Reissues Iconic Trams as World-Renowned Studio Tour Celebrates Milestone 60 Years

Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to take a nostalgic walk down Memory Lane as the theme park celebrates the studio tour’s 60th milestone anniversary with a dedicated experiential program from April 26 through Aug. 11.

In 1964, Universal City Studios invited tourists to take a whirlwind adventure for a first-hand look at Hollywood moviemaking in action. Five times a day, for approximately just over two hours Monday through Friday, iconic red and white “glamor trams” with ruffled awnings would whisk eager tourists through its studio backlot to be a fly on the wall in the making of Universal movie and television productions.

Over the span of 60 years, Universal Studios Hollywood has cultivated the studio tour into a world-renowned experience visited by over 200 million guests worldwide. As part of the origins of Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Destinations & Experiences’ (UDX) global theme parks portfolio, the studio tour is stepping into the spotlight and inviting guests along for the ride as part of this celebration.

“The studio tour paved the way for the development of Universal Studios Hollywood and celebrating its 60-year milestone pays homage to its indelible impact,” said Scott Strobl, executive vice president and general manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “The studio tour is a crown jewel in our theme park portfolio and a beloved attraction for millions of guests. We are thrilled and honored to share our enthusiasm for its historic relevance with guests both new to the experience as well as those who have journeyed with us along the way.”

In addition to the return of several iconic red and white candy-striped glamor trams, the centerpiece of the studio tour 60th anniversary celebration will treat guests to the opportunity to step off the tram and onto a legendary movie set where an original, fully restored 1964 vintage glamor tram awaits. The area will provide additional memorable photo

opportunities and social media posts, including a giant King Kong backdrop and the theme park’s original hanging “Jaws” shark.

A highlight of the 60th celebration also includes the “Earthquake – The Big One” attraction, which debuted on the studio tour in 1989 and has been shaking things up ever since with its eerily realistic 8.3 magnitude quake. To coincide with this diamond anniversary, this simulated natural disaster attraction has undergone a top to bottom renovation and will debut anew with contemporary technology and aesthetics.

Other features will include a visit to Courthouse Square aboard the studio tour, where scenes from the blockbuster “Back to the Future” movies were filmed and where an original time machine picture car will sit prominently on display, not far from a nearby Doc Brown character.

As the studio tour navigates around the historic backlot, additional cameo appearances return including the temporary return of the 1976 runaway train as warning bells and sirens alarm from its stationary location. Moments of nostalgia will also be featured aboard the tram’s monitors showing clips of former studio tour attractions as they once appeared on the tour.

Universal Studios Hollywood will also be digging into its archive of prehistoric props with a behemoth dimensional Tyrannosaurus rex dinosaur display used in the promotion of Universal Pictures’ “Jurassic World” movie. This giant, growling creature, bearing a large bite of sharp teeth, will be located adjacent to a locked paddock of wild dinosaurs that can be heard screeching and clamoring to escape.

To commemorate the spirit of Hollywood’s past, Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Hollywood Sign Trust, a 501(c)3 nonprofit, to bring to the tour a replica of the Hollywood sign.

Originally installed as a giant billboard for a real estate development (Hollywoodland) in 1923, today the Hollywood sign is a universal metaphor for the place, industry, lifestyle and aspiration known as Hollywood.

“The Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is thrilled that this incredible opportunity will enable guests to step off the studio tour at Universal Studios Hollywood and enjoy an up close look at a perfectly scaled replica of the Hollywood sign,” said Steve Nissen, CEO and president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “It has been a dream of millions to be able to climb the hillside to the actual sign atop Mt. Lee, so this collaboration with Universal Studios Hollywood is the ideal way to inspire guests around the world to dream big.”

Guests disembarking the tram to experience the original movie set on the studio backlot will now have the exclusive opportunity to pose for the first time ever in close proximity to this officially sanctioned Hollywood sign replica for interactive social media posts.

A special dining pass celebrating the 60th anniversary will also be available for purchase. Select in-park venues and food carts are excluded and the dining pass is valid only on the day of purchase.

More information is available at www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com.