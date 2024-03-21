Glendale Library, Arts & Culture and Brand Library & Art Center present “SUMMERTIME: SUPERCOLLIDER + Students of Glendale Unified School District” curated by Marcela Vieira in collaboration with SUPERCOLLIDER, a Los Angeles-based artist collective.

“SUMMERTIME” features artworks presented by SUPERCOLLIDER: Andrea Ganuza, Beatriz Toledo, Berfin Ataman, Brice Bischoff, Carolina Caycedo and David de Rozas, Edgar Fabián Frías, Isabel Beavers, Janaina Wagner, Joel Kuennen, Lauren Bon, Maurício Chades, Noara Quintana, Sofia Borges, Star Feliz, and Wallace Masuko and over 50 student artists presented by Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) representing Anderson W. Clark High School, Crescenta Valley High School, Daily High School, Glendale High School and Herbert Hoover High School.

SUMMERTIME considers the landscape as the consequence of human production, the result of the transformation from its natural state. The topography has long been divided, fragmented and modified according to social, economic and aesthetic motivations. The artists in the exhibition present works with various materials and develop strange configurations, creating relationships between their works and the gallery space. SUMMERTIME forges a path that seeks to investigate the reality and possibilities of representation, using fiction as a way to imagine alternative landscapes.

The exhibition title SUMMERTIME was inspired by the song “Summertime” written by George Gershwin, in particular the recording by Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong. Nostalgic but moody with surreal undertones, it became a guiding star for the thematic explorations in the works on view.

SUMMERTIME is a collaboration between SUPERCOLLIDER, Brand Library & Art Center and Glendale Unified School District. High school students from Glendale Unified School District contributed artworks inspired by the curatorial concept of SUMMERTIME to show in conjunction with SUPERCOLLIDER’s exhibition.

SUPERCOLLIDER creates immersive science+art experiences – including (inter)nationally curated satellites for pop-ups, festivals and research institutes – that vividly reclaim the future and explode the present. Located at the Beacon Arts Building in Los Angeles, SUPERCOLLIDER is the Mothership (HQ) for sci+art+tech exhibitions in greater Los Angeles and beyond. It features rotating exhibitions and extends curations via satellites to local and (inter)national spaces.

SUMMERTIME will be on view March 23 – May 18. Artists from SUPERCOLLIDER and Glendale Unified School District will be present at the opening reception on Saturday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Brand Library & Art Center is located at 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. The Brand Associates is having an Artful Conversation on Tuesday, April 23 at 6 p.m. for a collaborative workshop that invites participants to learn about the current art exhibition. On Tuesday, May 14 at 7 p.m., curator Marcela Vieira will have a discussion with some exhibition artists presenting work in SUMMERTIME, an exploration of the layered relationship between humanity and our surrounding environment.

Admission is free and open to the public; on-site, free parking is available. Learn more at www.brandlibrary.org.