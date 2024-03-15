Cindy Marinangel is appearing as “Dietrich” for three nights at a guest production in The Other Space at Santa Monica Playhouse on April 2, 9, 16.

“Dietrich” (formerly known as “Marlene”) is a one-woman show about iconic film star and German actress Marlene Dietrich is based on a true story.

Set in May 1960, the play takes place when the actress returned to the Berlin stage for the first time since fleeing the Hitler regime in the 1930s. Inside her dressing room at the Tatania – Palast Theater, Dietrich weighs whether to go through with the live performance despite threats on her life by Nazi sympathizers who resented her for having spent much of World War II entertaining American soldiers on the front lines. To them, Dietrich is a turncoat; a traitor who deserves to be shot and killed on stage.

The Santa Monica Playhouse is located at 1211 4th Street in Santa Monica. Showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dietrich-tickets-855879056297?aff=oddtdtcreator.