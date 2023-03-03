Scene in LA – March 2023

By Steve ZALL and Sid FISH

It’s great to see that more of the theaters we feared had been lost during the pandemic closure are opening their doors again with new shows. COVID protocols continue to be dictated by each individual venue, so bring a face mask to wear during the show in case the venue requires it. It’s a good idea to check with the theater before you attend an event to find out what their current policy is.

The information presented in this column is the latest available at the time of printing, however you should verify it with the theater to confirm before making definite plans. Here are the shows that have announced opening dates for this month, or are already running:

“South Pacific” On an island in the South Pacific during World War II, Ensign Nellie Forbush, a spunky nurse from Arkansas, falls in love with French planter Emile de Becque. When Nellie learns that the mother of Emile’s children was an island native, she refuses Emile’s proposal of marriage, unable to overcome the prejudices with which she was raised. Meanwhile, the strapping Lt. Joe Cable falls in love with a Tonkinese girl named Liat, but he, too, denies himself a future due to the same fears that haunt Nellie. When Emile accompanies Joe on a dangerous mission that claims Joe’s life, Nellie chooses to embrace a future with Emile and his children, thus confronting and conquering her prejudices.

This show features everyone’s favorite songs including “Some Enchanted Evening,” “Cockeyed Optimist,” “Nothing Like A Dame,” “Honey Bun,” “Younger Than Springtime,” and more!

Doors open at 6 p.m. Show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $50 / $65 / $79 / $89 + applicable fees. There are a limited number of VIP Experience Meet & Greet Available, which include a post-show reception with the lead cast and directors – $75.00 + applicable fees.

SPECIAL LIMITED TIME OFFER: Purchase the same ticket to South Pacific & Joseph’s Technicolor Dreamcoat (June 30 & July 1) and save 15% per ticket!

Under 18 Must Be Accompanied by a Paying Adult. With regard to and respect for the safety of our patrons, large bags will not be permitted. No bags bigger than 20” by 16” allowed.

Written by James A. Michener, adapted by Oscar Hammerstein II and Joshua Logan, with music by Richard Rodgers, lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, it runs April 28 through April 29 at the Saban Theatre in Beverly Hills. For tickets call 888-645-5006 or visit www.wmmts.com.

“The Way It Is Now” Join the Journey. Versatile talent Dionne Lea (with Keith Harrison Dworkin) captures the quirks and quandaries of today – commiserate, contemplate and celebrate LIFE! The way it is now. With a curated collection of songs, Dionne inspires us all to think, dance and sing along. Written by Dionne Lea, it runs March 2 through March 3 at the El Portal Theatre Monroe Forum in North Hollywood. For tickets call 818-508-4200 or visit www.bit.ly/DionneLea2023.

“Love and Information” What does it mean to be human? The digital age has given humanity access to radical equality, effortless connection and unprecedented intimacy. It has also served as a driver of detachment, alienation and unbridled anger. “Love and Information” examines these ideas and more through a kaleidoscope of scenes that reflect on the way we communicate in the 21st century. Eight Antaeus actors play dozens of unique characters from around the planet, each asking the biggest questions in this deep, funny, sexy and engaging work. Written by Caryl Churchill, and directed by Emily Chase, it runs March 3 through April 3 at the Kiki & David Gindler Performing Arts Center in Glendale. For tickets call 818-506-1983 or visit www.antaeus.org.

“La Egoista” Josefina is a rising stand-up comic who takes nothing seriously. Her younger sister Betsaida, on the other hand, takes everything seriously. When a sudden diagnosis upends Betsaida’s life, the sisters are drawn together to rediscover the history, friction, and affection that still fuels their relationship. Written by Erlina Ortiz, and directed by Daphnie Sicre, it runs March 4 through April 9 at the Skylight Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets call 213-761-7061 or visit www.SkylightTix.org.

“To the Bone” Sometimes life throws us a curve ball. It’s been 20 years since the Red Sox lost their chance at the pennant when a Yankees fan ran onto the field and voided the final out, but the Dugan sisters are still mad about it. Kelly and Maureen live on the South shore of Boston, where they were known as “hard girls” back in the glory days of high school. Now they’re readying the house for a meeting with the daughter Kelly gave up for adoption back when she was 17. But when Geneva shows up, things don’t go exactly as expected. Written and directed by Catherine Butterfield, it runs March 4 through March 26 at the Theatre 68 Arts Complex in North Hollywood. For tickets call 818-691-3001 or visit www.theatre68artscomplex.com.

“Mean Girls” Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina’s reign, she learns the hard way that you can’t cross a Queen Bee without getting stung. Written by Tina Fey, with music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and directed by Casey Nicholaw, it runs March 7 through March 19 at the Segerstrom Center for the Arts Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa. For tickets call 714-556-2787 or visit www.scfta.org.

“The Kingston Trio” America’s Troubadours! Revisit the legendary folk music with the legends themselves! Four time Grammy Winners, 100 million records sold. Fans of the legendary folk icons The Kingston Trio can rediscover their timeless music all over again. In celebration of 60-plus years of music, the iconic folk group performs their best-loved songs as part of the ‘Keep the Music Playing’ national tour. Performing their timeless classics: Tom Dooley, MTA (He’ll Never return), Greenback Dollar, A Worried Man, Where Have All the Flowers Gone, and more. This is the kind of generational show that parents, children and grandchildren will all equally enjoy. Written by The Kingston Trio, with music by The Kingston Trio, it runs March 8 through March 9 at the EL Portal Theatre in North Hollywood. For tickets call 818-508-4200 or visit www.elportaltheatre.com.

“The Lonely Few” Lila is getting by in her Kentucky hometown—scanning groceries at the Save-A-Lot, caring for her erratic brother, and living for Friday nights, when she plays a gig with her band The Lonely Few. And that’s enough or she thought, until Amy, an established musician ragged from the road, passes through and offers her a shot at something much, much bigger. But is Lila ready for the life she never dared to imagine? Written by Rachel Bonds, with music by Zoe Sarnak, and directed by Trip Cullman and Ellenore Scott, it runs March 9 through April 9 at the Audrey Skirball Kenis Theater at Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles. For tickets call 310-208-2028 or visit www.geffenplayhouse.org.

“The Human Comedy” Set in war front America in 1942, tells the story of a 14-year-old boy who delivers telegrams to make money for his family. During the course of two days, he grows from an idealistic boy to a mature young man as he struggles with the unfairness of the world around him and the pain of families to whom he delivers the War Department’s death notices. Written by Thom Babbes, based on the novel by William Saroyan, and directed by Thom Babbes, it runs March 10 through April 23 at the David Schall Theater in Hollywood. For tickets call 323-462-8460 or visit www.ActorsCo-op.org.

“Once” Guy meets Girl in this tender love story about a struggling Irish musician on the verge of giving up, and a piano-playing Czech immigrant who reminds him how to dream. Featuring an outstanding ensemble of performers playing their instruments live on stage, this emotionally captivating musical is the only show to have music that won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, an Olivier Award and a Tony Award. With all of the magical songs from the critically acclaimed film, including the Oscar-winning “Falling Slowly,” this achingly beautiful, joyously uplifting show strikes an unforgettable chord in audiences and speaks to the power of music to connect us all. Written by Edna Walsh, with music by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová, and directed by Steve Steiner, it runs March 12 through March 26 at the Laguna Playhouse in Laguna Beach. For tickets call 949-497-2787 or visit www.lagunaplayhouse.com.

“(Im)migrants of the State” a unique workshop production created by and based on the real-life experiences of formerly incarcerated actors. Written by Tim Robbins, and directed by Jeremie Loncka, it runs March 15 through April 7 at the Actors’ Gang in Culver City. For tickets call 310-838-4264 or visit www.TheActorsGang.com.

“Shanghai Sonatas: A New Musical in Concert” A compelling tale of how the unifying and healing power of music brings cultures together, Shanghai Sonatas is about Jewish refugee musicians finding sanctuary in the Jewish Ghetto of Shanghai in the 1940s. As a Jewish violinist takes on a troubled Chinese teenager as his student, a connection is made that helps both of them overcome their trauma and survive the war. This musical theater work, setting ripples in motion that carry through to this day, is based on first-person accounts of European musicians who used their optimism, humor, and musical talents to survive, forging friendships with their Chinese neighbors who saved their lives until Allied forces brought freedom to the region in 1945. Written by Alan Goodson, with music by Sean (Xiang) Gao, lyrics by Joyce Hill Stoner, and directed by Chongren Fan, it runs March 16 through March 18 at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. For tickets call 310-746-4000 or visit www.TheWallis.org.

“The Tempest: An Immersive Experience” In this performance, the audience is cast ashore on a mysterious island, to experience a fully realized telling of what is thought to have been Shakespeare’s final play. Guests will find themselves shipwrecked onto the shifting sands of an island under the spell of supernatural powers. Guests can excavate clues and solve puzzles, while indulging in themed artisan elixirs and island vibrations. Written by William Shakespeare, and directed by Ben Donenberg, it runs March 16 through April 16 at the Shakespeare Center LA in Los Angeles. For tickets visit www.shakespearecenter.org.

“Unrivaled” 11th century Ladies-in-Waiting Murasaki Shikibu and Sei Shonagon are, to this day, two of Japan’s most beloved writers. They also kind of hated each other. This play is about friendship, heartbreak and what it means to be a female artist. Perhaps most of all, it’s about how no matter how much things change, the more they stay the same… even after a thousand years. Written by Rosie Narasaki, and directed by Margaret Shigeko Starbuck, it runs March 16 through April 23 at the Boston Court in Pasadena. For tickets call 626-683-6801 or visit www.bostoncourtpasadena.org.

“Ken Ludwig’s Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” The male heirs of the Baskerville line are being dispatched one by one. To find their ingenious killer, Holmes and Watson must brace the desolate moors before a family curse dooms its newest heir. Watch as our intrepid investigators try to escape a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as five actors deftly portray more than forty characters. Does a wild hellhound prowl the moors of Devonshire? Can our heroes discover the truth in time? Join the fun during this fast-paced comedy and see how far from elementary the truth can be! Written by Ken Ludwig, and directed by Susan Stangl, it runs March 17 through April 8 at the Westchester Playhouse in Los Angeles. For tickets call 310-645-5156 or visit www.kentwoodplayers.org.

“Yaacobi & Leidental” An absurdist tale about a love triangle gone wrong, Yaacobi & Leidental is a comic escapade through the failings of friendship and love. Even as we laugh at the antics of brash Yaacobi, insecure Leidental and not-as-sweet-as-she-looks Ruth Shahash, we are reminded of our own shared human frailty in the face of desire and suffering. Written by Hanoch Levin, with music by Alex Kagan, and directed by Yonatan Esterkin, it runs March 17 through April 30 at the Odyssey Theatre in Los Angeles. For tickets call 310-477-2055 Ext. 2 or visit www.OdysseyTheatre.com.

“Did You See What Walter Paisley Did Today?” When a struggling beatnik sculptor in San Francisco stumbles upon a new style of art that thrusts him into fame, fortune and perhaps some big trouble, well – you’ll just have to see what Walter Paisley did today. Three-time Emmy-winner Randy Rogel (“Animaniacs”) serves up a delightfully varied score of cool jazz, Petula Clark-like knockouts, Neil Sedaka bubble-gum pop and more. Written by Randy Rogel, with music by Randy Rogel, and directed by BT McNicholl, it runs March 18 through April 2 at the La Mirada Theatre for the Performing Arts in La Mirada. For tickets call 562-944-9801 or visit www.LaMiradaTheatre.com.

“The Thin Place” Can we talk with the departed? Communicate with loved ones we’ve lost? In “The Thin Place” Hnath toys with perceptions of reality and the omnipresence of death. Are psychic abilities real, or merely a cunning illusion that awakens our deepest desires? Written by Lucas Hnath, and directed by Abigail Deser, it runs March 18 through April 24 at the Atwater Village Theatre in Atwater Village. For tickets call 310-307-3753 or visit www.EchoTheaterCompany.com.

“It’s Only a Play” It’s the opening night of The Golden Egg on Broadway, and the wealthy producer Julia Budder is throwing a lavish party in her lavish Manhattan townhouse. Downstairs the celebrities are pouring in, but the real action is upstairs in the bedroom, where a group of insiders have staked themselves out to await the reviews. The group includes the excitable playwright; the possibly unstable wunderkind director; the pill-popping leading lady, treading the boards after becoming infamous in Hollywood; and the playwright’s best friend, for whom the play was written but who passed up this production for a television series. Add to this a drama critic who’s panned the playwright in the past and a new-in-town aspiring singer, and you have a prime recipe for the narcissism, ambition, childishness, and just plain irrationality that infuse the theatre—and for comedy. But don’t worry: This play is sure to be the hit they have all been hoping for. Written by Terrence McNally, and directed by Larry Eisenberg, it runs March 23 through April 23 at the Theatre Forty in Beverly Hills. For tickets call 310-364-0535 or visit www.theatre40.org.

“Heavenly Country” Nemo would like to be able to think of himself as a modern-day cowboy. Actually, he’s a moving company employee originally from Minneapolis. In the course of his work, he meets a pretty lady named Lily whom he thinks can tutor him in the cowboy lifestyle. Lily would rather turn him into a Southern gentleman. It seems the cowboy ways include hard drinking, and Lily will have none of that. She enlists her pastor and his wife to try and save Nemo from his personal demons. Will Nemo find the heavenly country within Lily’s loving arms, or will Nemo go to hell at the bottom of a whiskey bottle? Written by Joel Russell, and directed by L. Flint Esquerra, it runs March 24 through April 22 at the Two Roads Theatre in Studio City. For tickets visit www.eventbrite.com/e/heavenly-country-tickets-440764718137?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

“Ragtime: The Musical” this musical tapestry depicts an African-American family, a Jewish immigrant family and a wealthy white suburban family in turn-of-the-century America, who collide in pursuit of the American Dream. Ragtime is a powerful portrait of life during the turn-of-the-century, exploring America’s timeless contradictions of freedom and prejudice, wealth and poverty, hope and despair. Written by Terrence McNally, with music by Lynn Ahrens, lyrics by Steven Flaherty, and directed by Jeffrey Polk, it runs March 24 through April 2 at the Kavli Theatre at the Bank of America Performing Arts Center in Thousand Oaks. For tickets call 805-449-2787 or visit www.5startheatricals.com.

“King Lear” An old, arrogant ruler, King Lear, decides to pass on the crown, but first tests and divides the kingdom amongst three daughters. In a fit of rage, Lear banishes the youngest daughter Cordelia. The two eldest daughters of Lear reveal their true natures and betray his trust. Lear’s world and reign collapses with tragedy for all. Shakespeare’s epic and hauntingly tragic story of a Royal family, torn apart by love, greed and madness. Written by William Shakespeare, it runs through March 11 at the Helen Borgers Theater in Long Beach. For tickets visit www.LBShakespeare.org.

“Love…or Best Offer” is a romantic comedy about the trials and tribulations of online dating in the “over 50” generation including overcoming heartbreak and rejection, and all in an effort to find love, or best offer. Written by Phil Olson, and directed by Doug Engalla, it runs through March 19 at the Lonny Chapman Theatre – Upstairs at GRT in North Hollywood. For tickets call 818-763-5990 or visit www.thegrouprep.com.

“Picasso at the Lapin Agile” Paris, 1904. Albert Einstein and Pablo Picasso meet at a bar, a favorite spot for struggling artists and writers, with an array of colorful characters and lively repartee. It’s just before Einstein’s theory of relativity transformed physics and Picasso’s transition to cubism opened limitless possibilities for modern art. What might these icons of art and science have discussed while standing on the precipice of greatness? The play imagines, in a light-hearted and humorous way, the similarities of the creative process involved with great leaps of imagination in art and science. Written by Steve Martin, and directed by Amelia Mulkey, it runs through April 2 at the Ruskin Group Theatre in Santa Monica. For tickets call 310-397-3244 or visit www.ruskingrouptheatre.com.

