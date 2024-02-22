The 2024 REEL ART Film Series Returns to Glendale

The Brand Associates announced its REEL ART Film Series for 2024. Four documentary films with a strong voice and perspective on artists, their art and lives will be screened in the Brand Library & Art Center Recital Hall, each with a post-screening speaker involved directly with the film. The series gives people an opportunity to switch off their home screens and come together to share a fun evening in an intimate setting with fellow film-loving community members.

On Thursday, May 16 at 5:30 p.m.: “Bella” (2023) Post-screening discussion and Q&A with director Brigit Murnane.

“Bella” is a feature-length documentary about the life, work, influence and impact of Los Angeles-based dancer, choreographer and arts activist Bella Lewitzky, who was referred to by dance critic Walter Terry as “one of the greatest American dancers of our age.” Using rare archival footage of Lewitzky’s performances and interviews with her former students and dancers, “Bella” demonstrates how this “uniquely Californian” artist influenced the lives of her fellow citizens.

On Thursday, Oct. 10 at 5:30 p.m.: “Neon” (2015) Directed by Lawrence Johnston; post-screening discussion and Q&A with neon experts and scholars Lydia DeLyser and Eric Lynxwiler.

“Neon” is an eye-popping celebration of the beauty, invention, design and history of neon art and signs.

Venue: Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale. (818) 548-2051 Parking and admission are free.

Recital Hall doors open at 5:30 p.m. Guests may walk through the exhibition gallery prior to the film. Films start promptly at 5:45 p.m.

Use of recording devices is not allowed during screenings.