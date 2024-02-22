Glendale Youth Orchestra Presents ‘Scheherazade’ at the Alex Theatre

On March 3, the Glendale Youth Orchestra presents, as part of the 35th anniversary season, Rimsky-Korsakov’s “Scheherazade,” a grand symphonic poem featuring various members and sections of the orchestra. Alongside the Rimsky-Korsakov, opening the concert will be John Williams’ “Olympic Fanfare and Theme” while also featuring two young soloists, Ingrid Herman (17 years old of La Crescenta) and Simon Yao (12 years old from Camarillo).

Ingrid serves as co-principal of the cello section and 2024 concerto winner and will perform the Bruch “Kol Nidrei.”

Simon is one of the winners of GYO’s inaugural piano competition and will perform the Mendelssohn “Piano Concerto No. 1 in g Minor, Op. 25.”

“The theme of the concert is celebrating heroes, which not only surrounds the story of ‘Scheherazade,’ but also celebrating all of our young students who are all heroes in their own right,” said Henry Shin, music director and conductor.

The GYO is supported, in part, by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Los Angeles County Dept. of Arts and Culture.

The GYO is by the California Arts Council through the Creative Youth Development and Arts and Cultural Organizations General Operating Support grants.

Concert tickets are $18 and may be purchased from the Alex Theatre box office. Students, children and seniors may purchase tickets for $16 each. The Alex Theatre is located at 216 N. Brand Blvd. in Glendale. For more information, visit www.alextheatre.org .

The GYO has been a resident company of the Alex Theatre for more the 20 years. The GYO is also an emeritus premier LA Phil Youth Orchestra mentorship program. In 2007, GYO was selected to be a Los Angeles Philharmonic Youth Partner Orchestra, which provides the members quality time to meet and learn from the Philharmonic members.