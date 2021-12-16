Calendar This

CRAFTERS OF SUNLAND-TUJUNGA BOUTIQUE

The Crafters of Sunland-Tujunga are holding a craft fair and boutique on Saturday, Dec. 18 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lutheran Church in the Foothills. Masks are required.

Free to attend! Plenty of crafts and food for sale – the fun is free!

Lutheran Church in the Foothills is located at 1700 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AT LANTERMAN

The Lanterman Historical Museum Foundation will celebrate the holiday season by hosting a holiday open house on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The free event will include peeks into the landmark Lanterman House and outside activities including light refreshments, a craft table, caroling by the La Cañada High School Choral Singers, and a display of gingerbread houses for the third annual Gingerbread House Contest. Visitors can also take a photo with Santa Claus, who will be outside on the courtyard patio between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

New this year will be a holiday boutique featuring the work of artists from the Verdugo Hills Art Association and local ceramic artists. At least nine vendors will offer paintings, cards, ornaments and other items for sale.

Visitors are respectfully requested to wear masks while on the Lanterman House property.

The holiday open house will be held at the Lanterman House, located at 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. For more information, visit www.lantermanhouse.org.

ANNUAL HOLIDAY TEA AND JAPAN CULTURE DAY

On Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Shoseian Tea House in Glendale is having its Annual Holiday Tea and Japan Culture Day event.

This year there will be three tea ceremonies featured and a demonstration of a very old style of Japanese martial arts – the Katori Shinto Ryu – and a selection of Japanese music.

RSVP to glendaleteahouse.org by Dec 15 to attend any of the three tea ceremonies. Click on “Events” tab at top right of the website. Then, in the Dec. 19 section of 2021 Calendar of Events, “Click here for Reservations.”

Guests should be sure to select, in the dropdown box, what time they would like to attend, and select how many seats are needed.

Space is limited for the tea ceremonies. Donation for attending one of the tea ceremonies is $20 per person. These funds are earmarked by the Friends of Shoseian for necessary maintenance to the tea house.

PROGRAMS FOR CANCER SURVIVORS AND BEREAVED

An online program for cancer survivors will be given at the Cancer Support Community-Pasadena on Monday, Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program is free of charge.

Also on Dec. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7.30 p.m. a virtual bereavement group will meet for those coping with the death of a loved one within the past 12 months. This program is also free of charge.

Cancer Support Community-Pasadena, 76 E. California Blvd., Suite 215, Pasadena; (626) 796-1083; www.cscpasadena.org

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.