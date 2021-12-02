Calendar This

MONDAY@JOJO’S COMMUNITY HOLIDAY PERFORMANCE TO BENEFIT LOCAL FOOD BANK

The community is invited to kick off their Christmas celebrations with a special holiday performance at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church on Friday evening, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m.

Monday@JoJos, a local all-women’s ensemble, will perform their own pop, jazzy, swingin’ take on holiday classics.

The holiday performance was canceled last year because of COVID.

In the spirit of the holiday season, admission is free; however, it is requested that guests bring some canned goods or a grocery gift card to be distributed at La Crescenta Presbyterian Church and the Bailey Human Care Center in Tujunga.

This event will be held safely outdoors in the courtyard and there is ample parking in the Church parking lot.

Monday@JoJos is a 501c3 non-profit organization, and all contributions are tax-deductible.

HUUT! FOR THE HOLIDAYS

On Saturday, Dec. 4, HUUT! presents new holiday classics as a great start to the season. The Verdugo HUUT is the longest-running performance series in northern Los Angeles, bringing bands, comedians, soloists and authors together for a wild, poignant, funny and compelling evening of hootenanny-style theatre. The community is invited for a vaxxed, masked and exuberant evening of holiday songs and stories, quizzes, prizes.

Recommended for ages 13 and up. Adult refreshments available. Vaccinated guests only. Masks and social distancing required.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for a 7 p.m. show. Advance tickets are available at verdugohuut.com – use 25% discount code GORDON; or $12 at the door – 4451 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta.

HOLIDAY OPEN HOUSE AND FREE DOCUMENT SHREDDING

The Income Tax Store is holding an open house from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4, with complimentary food and beverages. Guests may also bring documents for free shredding between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. There will also be available new tax information for 2022.

The Income Tax Store, 3795 La Crescenta Ave., Suite 100 (corner of Honolulu). For information, call (818) 957-5356.

HOLIDAY FAIR AND MARKET

Bolton Hall Museum is hosting an opportunity for the public to shop for unique, handcrafted gifts from local artists, makers and small business owners. The holiday fair and market takes place at Bolton Hall Museum on Dec. 4 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. McGroarty Arts Center will be participating us as well with handmade chili bowls and student art.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga

Please note this is an indoor/outdoor event. Per LA City requirements, masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccinations will be required for indoor access. https://ewddlacity.com/index.php/recovery/safepassla

ANNUAL HOLIDAY PARTY

Bolton Hall Museum welcomes the Randy Van Horne Singers again this year for its 2021 annual holiday party. The program, led by Sunland-Tujunga’s own songstress and mistress of ceremonies Franny McCartney, entertains with a new and unique selection of holiday songs. Visitors are invited to participate in a Christmas carol sing-along and drawings for great prizes.

The festivities take place at Bolton Hall Museum on Dec. 11 at 1 p.m.

Everyone is welcome and admission is free.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga

Note: Per LA City requirements, masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination are required for entry to Bolton Hall Museum.

LCWC PLANS DECEMBER EVENTS

In December the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will have a Santa drive-through event. “Be With Santa” gives the children in our community the chance to enjoy a chance to see Santa and Mrs. Claus.

“Be With Santa” takes place on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Clubhouse at 4004 La Crescenta Ave. This is a free event!

Additionally, members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will hand-deliver festive poinsettia plants to local “special someones” in time for the holidays! Gift recipients will enjoy this special delivery of a 6” potted poinsettia plant bursting with color at a cost of only $30 to the gift-giver, which includes delivery.

Deliveries will take place Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4.

Flyers with more information can be found at www.cvweekly.com/JUSTFORFUN. Visit the website: www.lacrescentawomansclub.org.

EDWARD “TED” BOSLEY GUEST SPEAKER

Pasadena Heritage is hosting its annual Dr. Robert Winter Memorial Lecture on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. Renowned Greene & Greene scholar, author and expert Edward “Ted” Bosley will be the special guest speaker.

Bosley is executive director emeritus of The Gamble House and during a career spanning more than 30 years he has published and lectured widely on architects Greene & Greene and the American Arts & Crafts movement.

Bosley’s lecture on Dec. 12 is entitled “England’s Pull: The Anglophilia of Charles Sumner Greene.”

Registration is free, but a $20 donation per household is suggested. Donations will help support Pasadena Heritage’s education and advocacy efforts! For more information, visit https://pasadenaheritage.org/events-calendar/. To register for this event, go to https://tinyurl.com/3yp4drfp.

ANNUAL HOLIDAY TEA AND JAPAN CULTURE DAY

On Sunday, Dec. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the Shoseian Tea House in Glendale is having its Annual Holiday Tea and Japan Culture Day event.

This year there will be three tea ceremonies featured and a demonstration of a very old style of Japanese martial arts – the Katori Shinto Ryu – and a selection of Japanese music.

RSVP to glendaleteahouse.org by Dec 15 to attend any of the three tea ceremonies. Click on “Events” tab at top right of the website. Then, in the Dec. 19 section of 2021 Calendar of Events, “Click here for Reservations.”

Guests should be sure to select, in the dropdown box, what time they would like to attend, and select how many seats are needed.

Space is limited for the tea ceremonies. Donation for attending one of the tea ceremonies is $20 per person. These funds are earmarked by the Friends of Shoseian for necessary maintenance to the tea house.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.