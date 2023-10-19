Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Oct. 20, Steve Goldsworthy and Mike Leum of Life Rolls On – They Will Surf Again will be speaking to the group about the adaptive surfing program.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

BINGO AND BRUNCH

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting bingo and brunch on Friday, Oct. 20. The event is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and is free to attend. There is no cost; players will be vying for prizes.

Must RSVP by calling (818) 790-4353 or visiting the website at CCLCF.org.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

FUNDRAISING YARD SALE

On Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. the Sun Valley post of the American Legion will be holding a fundraiser yard sale. Lots of items will be available for purchase with something for everybody.

The American Legion Post 520 is located at 9026 Sunland Blvd. in Sun Valley. The organization supports all branches of the military, including active-duty service members and veterans.

American Legion posts often host events, fundraisers and community activities to raise funds and support their programs.

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED

Volunteers are needed to water the big cone spruce and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive plants from Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Please wear sturdy shoes, protective clothing, and bring water. Families, individuals, clubs, and students needing community service hours are welcome.

In case of rain, this event will be cancelled.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

For more information or to RSVP, call (818) 548-3795 or visit

www.GlendaleCA.gov/Trails

DADS’ CLUB SPOOKTACULAR RETURNS

Dads’ Club Spooktacular returns on Oct. 27 and Oct. 28 and this year’s event is going to be a real gold mine! This fundraiser will take the kids back in time to the California gold rush to experience a new adventure: The Mystery of the Verdugo Mines.

Kids of all ages will go on a quest into the Mines to uncover some mysteries and save Verdugo Woodlands from an unknown threat. Along the way kids will travel deep into the mine and meet some unexpected characters. No one can imagine the treasures … and twists … that await them in The Mystery of the Verdugo Mines.

This is an immersive walk-through and candy arcade.

For more information, include ticket prices, visit https://vwdadsclub.com/.

LOS ANGELES RIVER TOUR

On Friday, Oct. 27 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the community is invited to explore the natural aspects and the history of the LA River, a side of Los Angeles that few experience. Participants will fully “immerse” themselves in the LA River during a nature walk using binoculars, and field guides provided by Friends of LA River will offer additional information. The walk will last from 1 to 1½ hours. Wear sturdy shoes, a hat and bring drinking water.

The cost is $10.

Meet at the Lewis MacAdams Riverfront Park, 2999 Rosanna St. in Los Angeles. Please RSVP to (818) 441-4223 (call or text) or email lawlerdad@yahoo.com.

‘SUBSEQUENT RETROSPECTIVE’ COMING TO STEPHANIE’S GALLERY

The exhibit “Subsequent Retrospective” is at Stephanie’s Gallery, 466 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada.

“Subsequent Retrospective” is a journey into the fusion of art and architecture expressed through the vivid abstract lens of Koko Hovaguimian. The community is invited to witness the seamless harmony of colors, forms and emotions in his captivating creations.

Hovaguimian’s pieces have garnered praise from art critics and captivated audiences worldwide, making her one of the most exciting contemporary artists to watch.

The exhibit continues through Oct. 31.

FRIDAY NIGHT LECTURE ‘CREEPY CRAWLIES’

The community is invited to learn about some truly bizarre adaptations and the benefits of having insects around on Friday night, Oct. 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Deukmejian Park – Stone Barn Nature Center supervisor and nature educator Jacquie Waldman will take guests on an insect journey. Space is limited. Please RSVP. www.GlendaleCA.gov/Trails

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

CALLING ALL GREEN THUMBS!

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having its monthly community garden workday on Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

To sign-up, visit https://www.signupgenius.com/go/60B044AA9AC22A46-crescenta1.

SUPERSTITION NIGHT HIKE AT DEUKMEJIAN

Join the night hike to explore superstitions and their origins. This is a family-friendly hike on moderately steep trails at Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Nov. 4 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. Bring water and flashlights. Red covers will be provided for flashlights. Space is limited. Please RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/2wamryxb.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park is located at 3429 Markridge Road in La Crescenta/Glendale.

HOLIDAY BOUTIQUE

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having a holiday boutique on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at Rosemont). The boutique is a fundraiser for the Fire House youth center.

This year’s boutique features an assortment of vendors including some favorites from the Montrose Farmer’s Market. Items for sale include clothing, handbags, jewelry, candles, skin care items and more.

QUARTERLY FOOD DRIVE BENEFITS BAILEY CENTER

The Crescenta Valley Lions Club is having its quarterly food drive benefiting the Bailey Center n Saturday, Nov. 4 at St. Luke’s of the Mountains, 2563 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta. Curbside drop off is from 10 a.m. to noon. Preferred items are dry pasta, canned soup, canned meat/tuna, canned chili, Spaghetti Os and similar types of food. Monetary donations also accepted.

HOLIDAY SHOP NIGHT

The La Cañada Thursday Club and the La Cañada Junior Women’s club are hosting a holiday shop night on Wednesday evening, Nov. 8 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Thursday Club, 4440 Woodleigh Lane in La Cañada. There is no admission fee to attend and complimentary appetizers and wine/drink will be served. There will also be opportunity drawings and a 50/50 drawing.

Sponsorships available; for more information email Rima Sirrieh at rjsbusiness@gmail.com or Joani Bartoli-Porto at j.bartoli.porto@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.