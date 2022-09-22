Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

At the Sept. 23 meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Glendale, it’s the demotion of President Mike Swan. Guests are welcome at the meeting. The cost to attend, which includes lunch, is $15. Meetings start at noon.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado Blvd. in Glendale.

ALG HOSTS ‘DESIGNER & COLLECTIBLE’ SALE

With more opportunities to gather with friends and celebrate socially, now is the perfect time to freshen up your wardrobe with some smart looking items from Prada®, Fendi®, Chloe®, Versace® (and many more!) at Assistance League Glendale’s “Designer & Collectible” sale on Sept. 21-24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Style-conscious shoppers will select from a collection of new and gently-used high-end clothing, shoes, accessories and decorative items for both men and women.

Those looking to shop virtually can do so at www.assistance-league-glendale.myshopify.com.

Assistance League – Glendale is located at 314 E. Harvard St. in Glendale.

TGHS PRESENTS ‘DISCOVERING GLENDALE’S DOCTORS HOUSE’

The Glendale Historical Society is hosting a picnic and movie night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning today, Aug. 4, for this event, which includes a picnic and a screening of the new documentary “Discovering Glendale’s Doctors House.”

The documentary is a “behind-the-scenes” look at the recent production shoot of the long-anticipated “Doctors House Tour Documentary” (a working title). Filming took place at “the house that started it all” during the first weekend in June and the documentary is currently in the post-production stage. Doctors House Curator Peter Rusch will host the program and will give viewers an intimate and close-up look at the house, the families that resided there, and the impact that the house adds to Glendale’s rich history.

For details, visit https://glendalehistorical.org/doctors-house-documentary.

MSAR HOLDING ANNIVERSARY EVENT

The Montrose Search and Rescue team is holding an event on Saturday, Sept. 24 celebrating its 75th anniversary. Featured are food trucks, live music, petting zoo, climbing wall, classic car show and more.

The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Attendance is free.

FOOTHILLS DANCEMAKERS CONCERT

Foothills Dancemakers concerts take place on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at A Room To Create in Pasadena. Tickets are $20, general admission, and $15 for DRC, students and seniors with valid ID. A Room To Create is located at 1158 E. Colorado. Parking is available behind the building and on the surrounding streets. For reservations, visit www.penningtondancegroup.org/tickets or call (626) 204-0331 for more information.

FALL SPECTACULAR CVHS CONCERT

On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., the CVHS Music Dept. is having its Fall Spectacular Concert at the school’s amphitheater and upper field. The evening will feature the finest musicians and entertainers of CVHS plus dinner and silent auction.

Tickets are $10 for the concert only; $15 for dinner (two pieces of pizza, chips and a drink) and concert.

Access the auction at 32auctions.com/CVIM2022. Payment can be made via cash, check or Venmo (see the Just For Fun section online for more information).

FREE LECTURE: SEGREGATING THE FOOTHILLS

On Sunday, Oct. 2 at 2 p.m., the Lanterman House will host a presentation on segregation in the foothills.

Racial segregation in Los Angeles suburbs like La Cañada Flintridge and La Crescenta increased rapidly in the first half of the 20th century, driven by real estate practices such as restrictive property deeds and redlining. In this talk, historian Becky Nicolaides explores the history of racial exclusion in Los Angeles, its lasting legacy and proactive ways to achieve lasting racial justice in our communities.

Nicolaides is a founding partner of the History Studio and author of the forthcoming book “The New Suburbia: Life in L.A. Suburbs since 1945.”

This talk is sponsored by the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley and the Lanterman House. To register for the lecture, please visit www.lantermanhouse.org.

Lanterman House, 4420 Encinas Drive, La Cañada