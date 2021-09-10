CALENDAR this

‘WE PLAY US’ – LIVE THEATRE PERFORMANCE

Steve Apperson and Karesa McElheny present “We Play Us,” billed as a theatrical marital catharsis. Planned performances are Saturday, Sept. 11 and Sunday, Sept. 12 in Sunland. (Future performances TBA.)

Tickets: Donations gratefully accepted! Outdoor seating.

For details visit apperhenyhall.com or contact Apperhenyhall@gmail.com or call (818) 554-0383.

RIVERWALK WORKDAY

On Saturday, Sept. 11 from 8 a.m. to noon volunteers will be removing invasive plants from the landscaped areas along the LA River. Participants are asked to wear sturdy shoes and protective clothing, and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. Tools, gloves, drinks and snacks will be provided.

Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome. In case of rain, this event will be canceled. RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/3stj755z.

Glendale Narrows Riverwalk, 300 Paula Ave., Glendale

SUICIDE PREVENTION WEEK

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital is hosting its 6th Annual Suicide Awareness and Prevention Conference. This two-day, virtual conference is free and brings together leaders throughout the country on the extremely important public health topic of suicide prevention.

National Suicide Prevention Week (Sept 6 -12) is an annual weeklong campaign in the United States to inform and engage health professionals and the general public about suicide prevention and warning signs of suicide.

KORREY GUEST SPEAKER AT AAUW

The Glendale branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Oakmont Country Club. The speaker will be Allison Korrey of Leeza’s Care Connection, Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank. Korrey will discuss the vital role of the caregiver and the importance of self-care. She will include caregiving statistics, caregiving options and cost, special challenges for family caregivers, recognizing signs of burnout and strategies for coping.

The cost for breakfast is $36.50 and may be paid at the door by cash or check payable to AAUW Glendale. For reservations, please call Susie Robinson at (818) 951-6104. Guests are welcome.

The mission of AAUW is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. The location is The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be “Transplanting Your African Violets – Techniques for Success.” This will be a hands-on workshop led by club member Gay Wilson.

There is a raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend meetings.

For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

HOOTENANY (HUUT) RETURNS

The first back to in-person Hootenany (HUUT) is planned for Saturday, Sept. 18 at 7 p.m.

The Verdugo HUUT! (Hootenany) returns to live performance (in a distanced and vaccine-mandated fashion) with its second installment of “Bowie on the Moon.” What better way to celebrate the grand return than with an acknowledgment that things don’t seem to be of this earth lately, and who better than the Starman himself? Music, comedy and more.

“Bowie on the Moon 2” will be performed at Unitarian Universalist Church of The Verdugo Hills, 4451 Dunsmore Ave., La Crescenta. Strict COVID precautions observed; masks required. Vaccinated guests only.

Those who have symptoms are asked not to attend.

Tickets are $10. Email arpeggiata@yahoo.com for more info.

Doors open at 6:45 p.m. for at 7 p.m. show.

WILDERNESS WORKDAY

A wilderness workday at Deukmejian Wilderness Park is planned for Saturday, Sept. 18 from 8 a.m. to noon. Volunteers will help water the bigcone Douglas firs and coast live oaks, assist with trail repairs and remove invasive species from the park. This program is perfect for students who need community service hours. Please wear sturdy shoes and bring a hat, sunscreen and protective clothing. Drinks and snacks will be provided. In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

RSVP and sign up at https://tinyurl.com/ryr78h9b.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, La Crescenta/Glendale

APPLICATIONS BEING ACCEPTED

In preparation for its annual Hometown Country Fair, being held on Sept. 18 at CV Park, the CV Chamber of Commerce is accepting vendor applications.

Vendors are encouraged to submit an application by calling the chamber office at (818) 248-4957 or visiting the chamber website at www.crescentavalleychamber.org.

SQUARE DANCING CLASSES

All are invited to learn America’s heritage folk dance – square dancing. A new beginner class is starting 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 808 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. The first two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting some exercise. Proof of vaccination and masks required at the present time. For more information contact Ileana at (818) 952-3349 or email illi313@yahoo.com or visit www.setsinstep.org.

AUTHOR APPEARANCE AT FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE

On Thursday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore welcomes meteorologist Dallas Raines, his wife and journalist Dannie Raines, and their beloved pup Chester for the launch of their children’s book “Chester and the Hot Air Balloon.” This weather-based tale, illustrated by Brittany Doheny, is for ages 5-12. The reading will take place outside the back of the store, and the signing will be inside. COVID protocols will be observed.



Dannie Raines has a journalism and communications degree from University of California, Los Angeles. She is a former writer at CNN. Dallas Raines is chief meteorologist of KABC and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida State University where he studied broadcast journalism and earth science with an emphasis on meteorology.

Pre-order the book by stopping in or calling the store, or going to the website www.flintridgebooks.com and clicking on the Shop Featured and Local Authors link.

For more information about this event, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd., La Cañada Flintridge at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Beulah Dr.

LITTLE LANDERS HISTORICAL SOCIETY PRESENTS ‘NEON – A LIGHT HISTORY’

Little Landers Historical Society announces the resumption of Bolton Hall Museum’s monthly second Saturday historical and educational programs. Following the long pandemic closure, Bolton Hall is now open to visitors and Little Landers Historical Society extends an invitation for 1 p.m. on Oct. 9 for a look at the history of neon lighting from the early 1890s to the artistic creations of today.

After more than a decade of research using Los Angeles as a focal point, speakers Dydia DeLyser, PhD, and Paul Greenspan show how neon signs influenced urban change and will continue to light the future.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.