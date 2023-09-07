CALENDAR THIS

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Sept. 8 Kiwanian Patricia Magoffin will be sharing some of her Kiwanis moments as she prepares to leave the Club.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, Sept. 9 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

OFFICER ARAZ NAZARIAN TO SPEAK AT AAUW

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet for breakfast at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. By Sept. 6, make a reservation by emailing Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com.

The cost is $35 payable at the door by cash or check.

The speaker will be Police Services Officer Araz Nazarian. Officer Nazarian began her career with the Glendale Police Dept. as a police cadet in 2014 after graduating with a degree in political science from UCLA. She recently obtained her certification in crime analysis from Sacramento State University. She currently investigates and locates personal and business thieves, their vehicles and social media sites.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, please go to https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

FOOD TRUCK NIGHT SUPPORTS HIGH SCHOOL

On Saturday, Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., a fundraiser benefitting CV football and pep squad is being held at the high school at the corner of Community and Ramsdell avenues. A variety of food trucks will be on-site to satisfy every appetite including Philly Jays Steaks, Cerda Vega, King Swings, Cinnabon, LC Smashed and Bruce’s Twisted Barbecue.

‘HISTORY OF THE VERDUGO FAMILY’

Don Jose Maria Verdugo came to Baja California from Spain as a soldier in the Spanish army in the mid 1700s. In 1784, he petitioned his commanding officer for rights to graze cattle nearby and was awarded a 36,000-acre land grant known as Rancho San Rafael. This property is now Glendale, Burbank and La Crescenta, and Verdugo’s family became a huge part of the early history of the Crescenta Valley and surrounding areas.

The speaker for the program “History of the Verdugo Family” is Donald Urquidez, a direct descendant of the Verdugo family who lives in the area.

This event is on Sept 9 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, is free and open to the public. Everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

GRAB & GO LUNCH DAY

Sparr Heights Estates Senior Living is offering local first responders who stop by the facility a grab and go lunch. The lunch is offered in thanks and in remembrance of Patriot Day (Sept. 11). Lunch is provided between noon and 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

Sparr Heights Estates is located at 2640 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose.

MAKE A PRESSED FLOWER BOOKMARK

The La Crescenta Library is offering a class on Tuesday, Sept. 12 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on making a bookmark. Adult participants will learn the art of designing and arranging flowers to create a personalized bookmark. All supplies provided.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To register, see library staff or visit LACountyLibrary.org/events and filter by date or location.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new 13-week beginner’s class in modern square dancing is starting Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 7:45 p.m. at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 808 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. The first two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting exercise for both your body and mind. Learn the Steps to Fun!

For info illi313@yahoo.com or www.setsinstep.org.

CV HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1973 PLANS 50TH REUNION

CVHS class of ’73 is planning a 50th reunion on Saturday, Oct. 14 at Clearman’s North Woods Inn in San Gabriel. Reservations are required with payment of $58 by Sept. 15. Menu choice includes steak, chicken, cod or vegetarian. The event begins at 5 p.m. Make out checks to Luanna (Koury) Lindsey and mail to 2210 San Gorgonio, La Cañada, CA. 91011 or send payment via Venmo to Laurie (Huber) Garcia @countrychick55. Additional information available at ‘CVHS Class of ’73’ Facebook page, or email luannalindsey@me.com or laurieahgarcia@gmail.com .

Clearman’s North Woods Inn is located at 7247 Rosemead Blvd. in San Gabriel.

GOLF TOURNAMENT BENEFITS SHERIFF FAMILIES

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs (ALADS) is hosting its 23rd annual Bob Hermann Memorial Golf Classic on Monday, Sept. 18 at the Huntington Club in Huntington Beach.

Proceeds are used to help families of law enforcement in need of financial support due to a fatality, near-fatal accident, physical incapacitation and any other tragedy that would demonstrate that assistance would be prudent.

Donation items are also needed to include in the ALADS gift bags or possibly in its opportunity drawing. Over 100 participants are expected to attend this event. This is a non-profit charity, so all donations are tax deductible. Individual tickets are $150 and include green fees, cart fees, dinner and on-course refreshments.

For more information, contact Thomas Ferguson at tferguson@alads.org or cares@alads.org or call (323) 213-4005.

SERIES ON NAVIGATING DEMENTIA

Joyce Mahoney, CTRS, APRS, regional vice president of Memory Care and Programming at Belmont Village Senior Living, will lead and provide insight on an educational series on navigating dementia as a caregiver, care partner or simply a friend. The series will educate on topics such as the basics of dementia, changing family dynamics, communication tips and how to navigate challenging behaviors associated with dementia. New approaches and techniques will be taught to effectively care for a loved one in difficult times.

In the first installment of the series, a discussion on what dementia is and what people need to know about the disease. A Q&A will follow the presentation “Navigating Difficult Behaviors.”

The first virtual installment is on Sunday, Sept. 20 at noon.

RSVP at belmontvillage.com/webinar. For more information or to send questions to the speaker for the Q&A, email comm@belmontvillage.com.

3E EVENT INVITES WOMEN TO AWAKEN THE POWER WITHIN

HealWithin, a mind-body-soul healing and stress management center, invites women in SoCal and around the world to its 9th Annual 3E Event on Sept. 30 at Embassy Suites by Hilton in Glendale. Tickets are on sale now for a super early bird price of just $197.

Visit The3Eevent.com to register and to reserve hotel room at discounted rate.

Hosted and produced by Liza Boubari, clinical hypnotherapist and founder of HealWithin, 3E guest speakers include award-winning actor Maurice Benard, Nancy Matthews, co-founder of WomensProsperityNetwork.com, Allyn Reid, founder of Woomanity, and co-founder, facilitator, producer and community cultivator of Secret Knock and Lawrence Zarian, Red Carpet fashion expert, lifestyle expert, professional stylist and actor.

ADAMS HILL ARTS FESTIVAL APPLICATIONS GO LIVE

The second annual Adams Hill Neighborhood Association Arts Festival will be held Oct. 8 on Park Street in Glendale and will feature local artists, vendors and musicians. In anticipation of the event, the application for musicians and artists has been released.

All Glendale residents are welcome to apply.

Here is the application link: https://forms.gle/N1dWr33tjrgnYXRA8.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.