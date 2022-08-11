Calendar This

BUNCO FUN PLANNED

P.E.O. Chapter FF is having a bunco party on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Crescenta Valley Church, 4001 La Crescenta Ave. All are invited to join in on the fun and help support P.E.O. charitable projects benefiting women’s education. There will be cash prizes for bunco winners!

Tickets are $5 at the door, but space is limited so please reserve a place at d.kraut@sbcglobal.net.

RIVERWALK WORKDAY

All are invited on Saturday, Aug. 13 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to volunteer at the Los Angeles River on the City of Glendale’s Riverwalk as workers remove invasive plants from the landscaped areas. Those who are interested in helping should wear long pants and long sleeves, and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat. Tools and gloves will be provided. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome.

In case of rain, this event will be canceled.

Volunteers meet at 300 Paula Ave. in Glendale. RSVP is necessary; visit https://tinyurl.com/2pm2hjuc to RSVP.

WE LOVE TO LAUGH

The perfect opportunity to laugh, sing and have fun is coming to Bolton Hall Museum on the evening of Aug. 13. As a fundraiser for Bolton Hall Museum, the Randy Van Horne Singers are donating their talents for the evening’s entertainment. The two-hour program, emceed by Sunland-Tujunga’s own

songstress Franny McCartney includes a sing-along of some favorite tunes and special guest appearances by local celebrities with humorous and crazy stories about our community.

Yummy desserts will be served during intermission and a prize drawing features items and gift certificates donated by local businesses and services.

See Bolton Hall Museum’s website for more information and order tickets online from https://boltonhall.org/.

Bolton Hall Museum, 10110 Commerce Ave. Tujunga

FALL OPENING SOCIAL AND ‘MUSIC JAM’ PLAY-IN

The Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) will hold its fall opening social and “Music Jam” play-in on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. at the west end of the Van Nuys Sherman Oaks Park, 5021 Tilden Ave., Sherman Oaks. All students studying Suzuki violin and/or guitar are invited, including beginners.

Attendees can bring their own dinner and a treat to share, and there will be music games, “jamming” on fiddle tunes, world music and Suzuki pieces. For more information, visit www.SuzukiMusicofLA.org.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

BUTTERFLY GARDEN PRESENTATION

Betina Loudermilk will be making a presentation about building a garden for butterflies. She’ll teach attendees about some common butterflies that will be found and what plants to put in a garden to attract them. She’ll discuss the differences between natives and non-native plants and their value to butterflies.

The community is invited to attend the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club for this joint presentation on Wednesday, Sept. 7 at 7 p.m. To register for this upcoming one hour webinar: https://tinyurl.com/2p93shsd.

SUZUKI WAY PARENT ORIENTATION AND INFORMATION NIGHT

The Suzuki Music Program of Los Angeles (SMPLA) will hold its “Making Music the Suzuki Way – Every Child Can Learn!” parent orientation and information night on Thursday, Sept. 8 from 7:30 – 9 p.m. via Zoom. All adults are invited to attend.

For more information, visit www.SuzukiMusicofLA.org. To receive the Zoom link, RSVP at http://www.suzukimusicofla.org/contact.html. The Suzuki Music Education philosophy and method, child development issues, and the SMPLA program will be discussed in detail.

COME LEARN MODERN SQUARE DANCING

A new beginner’s modern square dancing class is starting 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at St. George’s Episcopal Church, 808 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada. First two classes are free.

Meet new people while getting exercise for both your body and mind. Proof of vaccination required; masks are optional at the present time. More info by emailing illi313@yahoo.com or visiting www.setsinstep.org.

EMBRACING THE FUTURE OF THE CAMPBELL CENTER

The Campbell Center is having its annual benefit luncheon honoring key supporters on Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Glen Arden Club in Glendale. This year’s honorees are Campbell Center founder Jerry Campbell, Rick Dinger, Dave Greenbaum and Roxie Varela. Special acknowledgement to former Campbell Center executive director David Fields.

To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, visit www.thecampbellcenter.org/benefit.

The Glen Arden Club is located at 357 Arden Ave.

TGHS PRESENTS ‘DISCOVERING GLENDALE’S DOCTORS HOUSE’

The Glendale Historical Society is hosting a picnic and movie night on Saturday, Sept. 24 at 6 p.m. Tickets will be available beginning today, Aug. 4, for this event, which includes a picnic and a screening of the new documentary “Discovering Glendale’s Doctors House.”

The documentary is a “behind-the-scenes” look at the recent production shoot of the long-anticipated “Doctors House Tour Documentary” (a working title). Filming took place at “the house that started it all” during the first weekend in June and the documentary is currently in the post-production stage. Doctors House Curator Peter Rusch will host the program and will give viewers an intimate and close-up look at the house, the families that resided there, and the impact that the house adds to Glendale’s rich history.

For details, visit https://glendalehistorical.org/doctors-house-documentary.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.