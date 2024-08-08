PROBLEM SOLVED

What happened to my $3,157 flight credit? And how do I use it?

Vicky Cordes is trying to use a $3,157 airline ticket credit from the pandemic. But her travel advisor, wholesaler and airline are all pointing fingers at each other. Who’s got her money?

Q: I’m trying to use a $3,157 credit for a Virgin Atlantic flight canceled during the pandemic. But I’m not sure who has the money.

I booked the flight through a travel agency called GBV Travel Services, and the payment went through Expedia.

I’ve tried everything. Just last month, I logged 40 hours on the phone trying to get this resolved. I’ve been transferred from one department to another but there’s no resolution in sight.

Each party claims the tickets are owned by the other and must be rebooked on their site. But here’s the problem: I have until the end of the year before the credits expire. So the clock is ticking. Can you help? ­– Vicky Cordes, Miromar Lakes, Florida

A: Your case is easy – and hard. Very hard.

The easy part is who is responsible. You worked with a travel advisor, who is ultimately on the hook for your ticket and your flight credit.

The hard part? Getting everyone on the same page and finding your $3,157 airline ticket credit. And I have to warn you – this one is messy.

It looks like GBV Travel Services is a travel agency that sells annual memberships. It appears you could not reach GBV Travel Services because you had not paid it $199 to renew your membership fee.

By the way, I’m deeply skeptical of any company that offers discounts on travel in exchange for a membership fee. I’ve just seen too many scams involving expensive memberships in exchange for discounts. (Most legitimate travel advisors charge a consulting fee for booking a trip, but do not sell memberships.)

My advocacy team tracked down someone at GBV and asked about your credits. It was not easy, and this took some insider knowledge and tenacity, but my colleague Dwayne Coward alerted GBV to the issue.

GBV contacted you and said your $3,157 was alive and well and that you could contact the company to use it.

Your case raises an interesting question: Can a business simply claim your ticket credit if you don’t pay your membership fees? I don’t think that’s right. But it looks as if some travel advisors believe otherwise.

In the future, I would look for a professional travel advisor through the American Society of Travel Advisors (ASTA). I also have a free guide on how to find a travel advisor on my website, Elliott.org.

And one more piece of advice: I would use your ticket credit as soon as possible.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/.

© 2024 Christopher Elliott