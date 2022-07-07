Calendar This

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE HOSTS LISA LEWIS

Today, Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore presents freelance journalist Lisa L. Lewis, author of the book “The Sleep-Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers Are So Tired and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive.” Lewis is joined by California State Senator (La Cañada Flintridge) Anthony J. Portantino whose opening remarks emphasize the critical importance of this issue. Bill 328, requiring healthy start times for schools, was introduced to the California State Senate by Portantino, passed in 2019, and was the first law of its kind in the nation. Lewis helped spark Bill 328.

“The Sleep-Deprived Teen” features the science of why sleep matters and how it changes during the teen years; an overview of how sleep affects mental health, athletic performance, academic success and more; specific, practical advice for helping teens get more (and better) sleep; an inside look at California’s new school-start-time law and how it’s expected to address teens’ sleep loss and enhance their health and well-being.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is street parking as well as a lot behind the store off Beulah Drive. For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call the store at (818) 790-0717.

WORKDAY PLANNED

Volunteers are invited to the Los Angeles River on the City of Glendale’s Riverwalk on Saturday, July 9 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to remove invasive plants from the landscaped areas. Please wear long pants and long sleeves, and bring sunscreen, sunglasses and a hat; tools and gloves will be provided. Families, individuals, clubs and students needing community service hours are welcome.

Meet at the west entrance at 300 Paula St. in Glendale. In case of rain, this event will be canceled. For more info, visit https://tinyurl.com/y2f3unpp.

LCWC HOLDING A SHOE DRIVE

Members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will hold a shoe drive on Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Clubhouse parking lot, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

In 2019 Club members came close to reaching their goal of collecting 1,000 pairs and hope to surpass that this year.

All are invited to drop off new or gently used shoes for the LCWC collection. All sorts of men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes are welcome! The Club is also in need of shipping boxes (preferably manageable sizes at about 12 x 18 x 9 or the size of a 10-ream case of copy paper) and shipping tape if anyone would like to donate some.

Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and all 50 of the United States, through disaster relief or supporting the homeless.

KEEP UP-TO-DATE INFO ON ENVIRONMENTAL LEGISLATION

The community is invited to a program by the Sierra Club’s Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group scheduled for Monday, July 11 at 7 p.m. Environmental legislation being considered in the California Assembly this session will be discussed. Alondra Lopez, deputy to Assemblymember Laura Friedman, will discuss some of the legislations such as: AB-2026, Recycling Plastic Packaging and Carryout Bags and AB-2344, Wildlife Connectivity and Transportation projects. In addition, she will discuss other legislation now on the Assembly Floor that includes transportation planning and funding and its effects on regional transportation and climate goals, as well as establishing an Integrated Distributed Energy Resources Fund for California.

RSVP at tinyurl.com/2zh5fjkw.

LCFOG HOSTS DINE-OUT

The La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild is having a dine-out fundraiser on Wednesday, July 13 at New Moon restaurant, 2138 Verdugo Blvd. in Montrose. From 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., diners who enjoy dinner at New Moon and mention the LCFOG will have a portion of proceeds donated to the organization, which provides financial support to Orthopaedic Institute for Children in downtown Los Angeles.

For more information, see the LCFOG flyer in the CV Weekly Just for Fun section.

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

Until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.