Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On July 7, the Club’s guest speakers are Emilie and Vic Pallos. They will be speaking on the history of the Hollywood Bowl.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

STEPHANIE’S ART GALLERY HOSTS HRAIR EXHIBIT

“The Art of Hrair – A Journey into Symbolism,” a series of oil paintings, will be presented at Stephanie’s Art Gallery through July 15. Through his work, Hrair has significantly contributed to the history of contemporary Lebanese Armenian art.

Stephanie’s Gallery hours for the exhibition are Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The gallery is located at 466 Foothill Blvd., Unit C, La Cañada Flintridge.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, July 8 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

COFFEE FILTER ART

The La Crescenta Library is hosting an adult program on Saturday, July 15 from noon to 1 p.m.

Participants will design their own coffee filter art using tie-dye techniques.

All supplies will be provided.

La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

STAMP CLUB MEETINGS

The regular meetings of the Glendale/La Crescenta Stamp Club are held on the third Tuesday of every month at the LA County Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta (at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and La Crescenta Avenue). The next meeting is on July 20 and the meeting starts promptly at 7 p.m., and collectors of all levels of experience and interest are welcome to attend.

At the meetings, fellow collectors have the opportunity to buy, sell and trade a variety of postage stamps. Members of the club are always eager to display their latest finds and acquisitions and to share stories and memories behind their collections. The atmosphere is friendly, welcoming and inclusive, perfect for anyone interested in learning more about stamp collecting or who just wants to enjoy the company of like-minded individuals.

Free parking is available around the library and refreshments are served at every meeting.

CPR TRAINING OFFERED

A free three-hour workshop on cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is being offered as a public service to the community by the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills in Montrose on Saturday, July 22 at 9:30 a.m.

The workshop will be taught by Eric Smith, an American Heart Association (AHA) certified trainer, emergency medical technician (EMT) and nurse.

Space is limited, so please call (818) 957-1500 to reserve a spot. The workshop is free, unless an AHA-BLS certification card is desired; then there is a required $50 fee that goes to the AHA. Trainees are asked to please call in advance and let the AHA know.

The address is 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (enter at the back of the building). Free parking above Broadview Drive near Ocean View Boulevard. All are welcome.

GAMELAN MERDU KUMALA

Gamelan Merdu Kumala is an American gamelan which, according to the dictionary, is an Indonesian orchestra consisting of bowed stringed instruments, flutes, and a great variety of percussion instruments. A non-profit grassroots organization has formed in the Tujunga area founded in 2014 by the artistic director Hirotaka Inuzuka.

Balinese Gamelan Merdu Kumal rehearsals and workshops have resumed. Anyone wishing to view Balinese rehearsals, attend beginning classes, private lessons, dance lessons and workshops or want to come for a studio visit to learn more about this art contact Wendy at Wendya@ucla.edu or call (818) 951-8996 or visit the website: https://merdukumala.wixsite.com/merdukumala.

CASINO NIGHT CCLCF FUNDRAISER

The 10th Annual Casino Night Fundraiser, hosted by Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge, has been rescheduled to July 29.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.