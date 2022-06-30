Calendar This

FLINTRIDGE BOOKSTORE HOSTS LISA LEWIS

On Thursday, July 7 at 7 p.m., Flintridge Bookstore presents freelance journalist Lisa L. Lewis, author of the book “The Sleep-Deprived Teen: Why Our Teenagers Are So Tired and How Parents and Schools Can Help Them Thrive.” Lewis is joined by California State Senator (La Cañada Flintridge) Anthony J. Portantino whose opening remarks emphasize the critical importance of this issue. Bill 328, requiring healthy start times for schools, was introduced to the California State Senate by Portantino, passed in 2019, and was the first law of its kind in the nation. Lewis helped spark Bill 328.

“The Sleep-Deprived Teen” features the science of why sleep matters and how it changes during the teen years; an overview of how sleep affects mental health, athletic performance, academic success and more; specific, practical advice for helping teens get more (and better) sleep; an inside look at California’s new school-start-time law and how it’s expected to address teens’ sleep loss and enhance their health and well-being.

Flintridge Bookstore is located at 858 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge. It is open Monday – Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; on Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is street parking as well as a lot behind the store off Beulah Drive. For more information, contact Gail Mishkin at gailm@flintridgebooks.com or call the store at (818) 790-0717.

LCWC HOLDING A SHOE DRIVE

Members of the La Crescenta Woman’s Club will hold a shoe drive on Sunday, July 10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at their Clubhouse parking lot, 4004 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta.

In 2019 Club members came close to reaching their goal of collecting 1,000 pairs and hope to surpass that this year.

All are invited to drop off new or gently used shoes for the LCWC collection. All sorts of men’s, women’s, and children’s shoes are welcome! The Club is also in need of shipping boxes (preferably manageable sizes at about 12 x 18 x 9 or the size of a 10-ream case of copy paper) and shipping tape if anyone would like to donate some.

Since 2006, Soles4Souls has distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes in 127 countries and all 50 of the United States, through disaster relief or supporting the homeless.