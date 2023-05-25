Problem Solved

T-Mobile Won’t Honor Its Promotions. What Can I Do?

When T-Mobile mysteriously unenrolls Kierra Knox from three promotions, he tries to reinstate the offers. Then T-Mobile blocks him on social media. What’s going on?

Q: T-Mobile has refused to reinstate three service promotions that were mysteriously unenrolled from my account. When I inquired about my bill increase because of the removed promotions, I discovered the T-Mobile executive office removed these discounts and reversed billing credits previously approved by other representatives.

T-Mobile’s position is that I no longer qualify for these discounts but they have not provided a valid disqualifying event. Previously, T-Mobile told me these promotions were removed in error. They claimed to have submitted tickets to reinstate the promotions.

But an executive office team member advised me that T-Mobile no longer considers my removed promotions to be errors. It is my position that T-Mobile is deceptively and arbitrarily removing voice line promotions to recoup revenue. I would like for T-Mobile to honor the promotions they’ve offered. Can you help me? – Kierra Knox, Detroit, Michigan

A: This is a complicated case. You had three separate promotions for your phone service. One was an employee discount not available to the general public. It appears you tried to move the lines to a different account, which caused the discounts to drop off.

I asked T-Mobile about the missing discounts and it said that if you switch accounts on one of the lines that qualify for the offer, then the offer is no longer valid. That’s disclosed in T-Mobile’s terms and conditions (“Cancellation of Service may affect other agreements that you have with us”).

I think this problem could have been resolved if someone from T-Mobile had calmly explained the terms to you. Instead, it escalated into a social media spat that ended with you getting blocked from accessing T-Mobile’s help through social media.

This type of escalation is almost never productive when it comes to resolving a conflict. It’s much better to write a concise and polite email asking for a resolution and blaze a paper trail. If the answer is “no” you can always escalate to one of the executive contacts at T-Mobile that I list on my consumer advocacy site, Elliott.org.

A closer reading of your case suggests that T-Mobile made one error: overcharging you by $110 for one of your lines. Although it was not possible to restore your discounts, I asked T-Mobile about the extra charges and it apologized and agreed to issue a refund.

For everyone else, your case offers a valuable lesson about discounts. A company will take every opportunity to remove a discount and start charging you full price. Always read the fine print before making any changes to your account.

Christopher Elliott is the founder of Elliott Advocacy (https://elliottadvocacy.org), a nonprofit organization that helps consumers solve their problems. Email him at chris@elliott.org or get help by contacting him at https://elliottadvocacy.org/help/.

© 2023 Christopher Elliott