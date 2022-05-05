Calendar This

AFC ANNOUNCES 2022 NATURE PHOTOGRAPHY CONTEST

From May 1 until Sept. 1, the Arroyo & Foothills Conservancy is accepting entries of the best local photos, featuring natural surroundings and wild neighbors.

Entries may be submitted in any of the following categories: birds, landscapes & plants, mammals and other wildlife, people in nature. A category for young photographers is available for submissions in any of the above five subject matter categories submitted by photographers aged 13-17.

Photo entries will be judged based on creativity, quality, originality, responsiveness to the prompt and overall impact. The AFC is looking for photos that showcase species, perspectives and settings unique to the local area (i.e. the greater Los Angeles area, and especially our arroyos and foothills).

To learn more or to enter, visit https://arroyosfoothills.org/photocontest.

TACOS, TEQUILA AND PAINT

The USC Verdugo Hills Women’s Council is hosting a paint night to raise funds for the IRA Cath Lab scheduled to open this month. This added service will provide the community with a fast response in identifying life threatening heart issues.

Tacos, Tequila and Paint is tonight, May 5, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the patio of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. Tickets are $50. RSVP to Barbara Jordan at Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS TAKE MONTHLY RESPITE AT YMCA

Caregivers for those with dementia will once again take respite as the YMCA of the Foothills, USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, and Alzheimer’s Los Angeles team up to host their monthly “Caregiver’s Night Off” event at the Crescenta-Cañada Family YMCA tonight, Thursday, May 5, sponsored by Home Instead.

From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., caregivers will enjoy a Cinco de Mayo celebration with food, refreshments, and music as well as the ability to talk with others about their experiences/challenges and get tips on how to take care of themselves. Their person with dementia will be on-site in a separate area participating in a variety of activities such as art, music, ping-pong, and others with trained staff and volunteers. Space is limited to 12 registrants.

Please visit ymcafoothills.org/community to learn more about Caregiver’s Night Off.

THEATRE AMERICANA DOES SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARK

Theatre Americana is doing Shakespeare in the Park (fully costumed variety performance courtesy of Shakespeare with music, dancing, singing, excerpts from Shakespeare plays and Shakespeare trivia) on Saturday, May 7 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Crescenta Valley Park.

This is a free event being held outdoors. Bring blanket or lawn chair.

Crescenta Valley Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in Glendale/La Crescenta.

CALTECH GLEE CLUB AND CHAMBER SINGERS PRESENT SPRING CONCERT IN PERSON

The Caltech Glee Club and Chamber Singers, directed by Nancy Sulahian, present “A Celebration of Spring.” Concerts will take place on Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7 at 8 pm in Ramo Auditorium on the Caltech campus. Featured music will be works by Brahms, Byrd, Debussy, Handel, Kirchner, Lauridsen, Le Jeune, Morley, Pärt, Powell, Rachmaninoff, Rheinberger, Thompson, and Wilberg. Both concerts will have the same program.

Ramo Auditorium is located at the Donald E. Baxter M.D. Hall of the Humanities and Social Sciences, 1200 E. California Blvd. in Pasadena.

The Caltech Chamber Music Ensembles, directed by Maia Jasper White, present their spring concert series. There will be a Mother’s Day concert on Sunday, May 8 at 3 p.m., and a marathon concert on May 15 at 3 p.m. Featured will be the music of Dvorak, Mozart, Telemann, Brahms, Kodaly, Martinu and more. Each concert will have a different program and will take place in Dabney Lounge on the Caltech campus.

Masks and proof of up-to-date vaccinations and photo ID are required for all concerts and will be checked at the door.

Admission is free and no tickets are needed. Visit pva.caltech.edu or call (626) 395-3295 for more info.

AAUW WELCOMES SILVIA PEREZ

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The speaker will be Silvia Perez, P.E. & M.B.A. She has her Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering, power systems from Cal State University, Los Angeles and a Masters of Bachelor of Art in management & organizational behavior from Loyola Marymount University.

Perez works for the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California in the department of Conveyance and Distribution – East/West Section. She is the section manager responsible for all conveyance, distribution functions and regulatory compliance for facilities such as aqueduct systems, hydro-electric power generating plants, pressure control structures and reservoirs.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

Those who would like to attend the Zoom meeting on May 14 can send their name and email address to Laura Guillory lguillory1430@gmail.com by Wednesday May 11.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART TO PERFORM

Chamber modern dance company Benita Bike’s DanceArt will perform at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m. This is a free performance and reservations are not required. This performance is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Dept. of Arts and Culture.

Audience members will also be invited to ask questions and make comments about the work presented.

The Company will present the new work “Griot Songs” that follows the development of girls from girlhood through young womanhood and into maturity. Also on this program is “Benches,” a quartet that takes the audience into a park for a day to people-watch and imagine the lives of the people seen.

Rounding out the program is “On Beat 3” that uses driving percussive rhythms and colorful off-balance movements to explore a world of ordered chaos.

For program information, call (818) 470-5734 or email benita@danceart.org.

BREAKING BARRIERS: GLENDALE’S PIONEERING WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS

All are invited to take part in a festive evening with wine and refreshments in the Brand Park gazebo on May 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. to celebrate the reopening of the Doctors House. Be among the first to tour The Glendale Historical Society’s special exhibit in the Doctors House Museum: Breaking Barriers: Glendale’s Pioneering Women Entrepreneurs.

Each room in the Museum will be dedicated to one of five extraordinary women of Glendale: world-renowned Mid-century glassware designer Dorothy Thorpe; groundbreaking filmmaker Nell Shipman; pioneering cosmetics manufacturer Fanny Briggs Carr; prolific California art pottery owner A. Lois Modglin; and famed restaurateur Piedad Yorba Sowl. Explore their life and work on a docent-led tour featuring archival photos, historic artifacts and fascinating insider stories of these legendary Glendale women.

Tickets are $20 and must be purchased in advance. To RSVP and register, visit https://glendalehistorical.org/breaking-barriers.

Please note: Proof of COVID vaccination is required for entrance to the Museum and will be checked at the door. Masks must be worn inside the Museum.

IMPORTANT ARCHEOLOGICAL & HISTORICAL SITES IN AND AROUND THE SAN FERNANDO VALLEY

In spite of the growth of the San Fernando Valley, it still hosts some Native American rock and village sites as well as many sites dating from the Spanish, Mexican and early American periods.

The speaker for the May 14 program is Al Knight. He will take attendees on a “tour” of his selections of the most interesting of these sites. Knight has over 40 years of experience in archeological, anthropological and historic fieldwork, research and writing and is the author of numerous published and unpublished reports. He has participated in over 250 projects in Southern California, including work leading to the creation of local Stonehurst community HPOZ.

This event begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public ($3 donation appreciated) and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

For additional information or to schedule a group visit, see BoltonHall.org or call (818) 352-3420 or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

DINE-OUT BENEFITS LCFOG

A dine-out fundraiser is being held on Wednesday, May 18 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Los Gringos Locos, 631 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada benefiting La Cañada Flintridge Orthopaedic Guild.

A copy of the flyer is at www.cvweekly.com/JUST FOR FUN.

CANDIDATE FORUM PLANNED FOR GUSD

A candidate forum for candidates for the Board of Education Areas B & C will be held on Wednesday, May 18 from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

To register for the virtual webinar, visit www.gusd.net/May18.

This event is co-hosted by the Glendale Council PTA and the League of Women Voters of Greater Los Angeles.

TGHS PRESENTS ‘WE WERE AMERICANS’

On Thursday, May 19 at 7 p.m. The Glendale Historical Society members Katherine and Glenn Yamada will provide a guided viewing of the film “We Were Americans” followed by a discussion with filmmakers Ara Oshagan and Avo Kambourian.

A few months after the attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941, President Franklin Roosevelt issued Executive Order 9066 to 120,000 Japanese Americans living on the West Coast. The order directed them to report to local authorities for further instructions.

“We Were Americans” traces the Yamada family story before, during and after their internment. Commissioned in 2018 by ReflectSpace Gallery under the direction of Ara Oshagan, the documentary was filmed on location at the relocation center ruins in Poston and was directed, produced and edited by filmmaker Avo Kambourian.

This online event is free and open to all; however, advance reservations are required. To RSVP, visit https://tinyurl.com/2s3z7sa7.

‘MAPPING THE SUBLIME’ AT BRAND LIBRARY & ART CENTER

“Mapping the Sublime: Reframing Landscape in the 21st Century” is at the Brand Library & Art Center through June 11.

Los Angeles-based artists Lawrence Gipe and Beth Davila Waldman organized this survey of a diverse group of 19 artists that challenge the culture’s conceptions regarding landscape, re-examining the genre as a mediated view of nature and a construction of centuries of aesthetic processing, demarcation and colonial expansion. The works persuade the viewer to consider the landscape genre anew, with traditional notions of the Sublime reevaluated to reflect contemporary issues of climate change and the Anthropocene.

Brand Library & Art Center, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale

STOP THE FRACK: UNLEASHING THE POWER OF CLARITY, COURAGE AND COMMUNITY

From 2010 – 2015, Environmental Attorney Helen Holden Slottje, Esq. led the charge in New York State to protect communities from fracking. Her efforts resulted in Slottje being awarded the 2014 Goldman Environmental Prize, the Nobel Prize for environmental efforts and being invited to the White House to meet high-level decision-makers in the Obama Administration.

On Wednesday, June 15 at 7 p.m. she will share how she came up with this successful strategy and grassroots efforts to protect communities across New York State from fracking. This webinar is a joint presentation of the Crescenta Valley Group and the Verdugo Hills Group of the Sierra Club.

To register for this webinar, visit:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/ WN_AbT1MmCqQGiKAKb1xjFwQw.

JBHS PLANS REUNION

Calling all graduates from John Burroughs High School class of 1962!

The 60th year class reunion celebration will be held at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come and renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new. The Reunion Committee has planned an evening of fine dining, music enjoyed “back in the day” in addition to video and photo opportunities to capture the moments of this grand event. We want everyone to attend so if you know of classmates who haven’t heard of this event, please let them know. The reunion committee strives to contact as many grads as possible.

JBHS Class of 1962 only: Have a fav song from our era? Submit the song title and song artist(s) as a reunion celebration playlist is being created. Send your selection to cchavoor@gmail.com and thank you in advance. This is going to be so much fun so don’t miss out!!

For more information, please contact Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.