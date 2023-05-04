Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The next speaker is on May 5. Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with Amy Navarette and Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca dancers.

The cost to attend, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

ONGOING POSTCARD EXHIBIT AT BOLTON HALL

Bolton Hall Museum’s new exhibit, Wish You Were Here – Postcards sent from Sunland-Tujunga, showcases a century of correspondence sent from residents and visitors to the area. The exhibit also features a timeline of the postcard’s evolution in America, and an homage to Lee Brown, proprietor of Sunland’s Adventure in Postcards shop. The exhibit runs through Sunday, Oct. 8. It may be viewed during the museum’s public hours: Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

SPRING CONCERTS AT CALTECH

The Caltech Glee Club and Chamber Singers, directed by Nancy Sulahian, presents its spring concerts.

There will be two concerts: on Saturday, May 6 at 8 p.m. and on Sunday, May 7 at 3 p.m. Both are in Ramo Auditorium and will feature the same program of music by Palestrina, Mendelssohn, Brahms, Copland and more. William Schmidt will join as the collaborative pianist.

Admission is free and no reservation is required. Parking is free on weekends. Social distancing and masks are recommended but not required.

For more information, visit pva.caltech.edu or call (626) 395-3295.

FREE ADMISSION CAR SHOW/BBQ

On Sunday, May 7 the Annual Classic Chevys of Southern California Car Show/Barbecue will be held at Rancho San Antonio Boys Home in Chatsworth. On display are an expected 300-plus hot rods, classic, custom and muscle cars and more. Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys Home, 21000 Plummer St. in Chatsworth. (818) 882-6400

FAMILY FUN AT KIDS & KRITTERS DAY

The Montrose Shopping Park host Kids & Kritters Day on May 7. Animals both exotic and domestic to a Kids Fun Zone with inflatable slides and bungy jump for the kids will all be available.

There will also be an farm animal petting zoo allowing children to enjoy gentle creatures up close, while Wild Wonders returns by popular demand with its “Exotic Animals Shows” featuring a hands-on visit with many unusual creatures and three educational shows at 10:30 a.m., 11:45 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Event activities run from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. in the 2200 and 2300 blocks of Honolulu Avenue in Montrose.

HOME & GARDEN TOUR

On May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Altadena Guild of Huntington Memorial Hospital presents the 70th Home & Garden Tour benefiting the Huntington Health and the Huntington Medical Research Institutes. Showcased are four historic homes and gardens, café, marketplace, community booths and live entertainment.

Tickets available are at www.altadenaguild.org.

ANNUAL POSTAL FOOD DRIVE

Volunteers are needed to assist the Salvation Army in collecting food for the postal food drive on May 13. Two shifts are available – from 2 to 5 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. – at five locations: the main post office at Broadway and Kenwood, the Verdugo post office at Verdugo and Broadway, the Grand Central post office at San Fernando Road and Justin, the La Cañada post office on Foothill and at the Salvation Army’s food pantry, the drop off location, at 801. S. Central in Glendale.

Donations are needed also of dry cereal, rice, beans, pastas, jams, cooking oils, sugar, peanut butter, canned fruits, canned veggies, canned soups and laundry detergent.

For questions and more information, contact Jason.Camacho@usw.salvationarmy.org.

AAUW HOSTS SPEAKER SEMERDJIAN

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet for lunch on Saturday, May 13 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. By May 10 please make a reservation by emailing Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com.

The cost is $45 payable at the door by cash or check.

Speaker Elena Semerdjian will discuss careers in government. Her undergraduate studies included a triple major in psychology, political science, and social and behavioral sciences, as well as a certificate in child development. She is currently working on a thesis on how the human brain relates to the universal laws of physics. In recognition of her public service, she was awarded commendations from the County of Los Angeles, the California State Assembly, the California State Senate and the House of Representatives. She was also granted a certificate of appreciation by the Environmental Defense Fund for her advocacy to combat pollution of California’s beaches.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities and meetings, please visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

JEWEL CITY KNITTERS MONTHLY MEETING

Jewel City Knitters will hold its monthly JCK Charity Knit and Crochet gathering on Saturday, May 13 from 2-3:30 p.m. at the Chevy Chase Library, 3301 E. Chevy Chase Dr. in Glendale, (818) 548-2046.

Enjoy a relaxed afternoon of knitting, crocheting and conversation.

For more information, email susandietel@yahoo.com.

CCLCF’s ANNUAL SPRING CERAMIC SALE

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting its Annual Spring Ceramic Sale on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. This one-day sale presents artists within its program and from the community. It’s the largest annual ceramic sale in the region, showcasing hundreds of handmade works of art. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ceramics Program at CCLCF, which recently celebrated 50 years in La Cañada.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

‘ROCKITECTURE’ SPEAKER FEATURED

Hear the story of the Southern California rock structures built from 1885 to 1935 at the 1 p.m. presentation on May 13 of the Little Landers Historical Society. These mostly unsung and undocumented river rock homes, churches, castles and other structures will be presented along with discussion of the social, economic and technical influences of the time.

The speaker is architect and author Barry Schweiger AIA, BA, MBA, RYT. Schweiger spent years in researching these unique structures and his book “Rockitecture” will be available for purchase at the program.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. It will be held at Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org

ARMED FORCES DAY CAR SHOW

The American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 of La Crescenta are hosting and sponsoring an automobile show on May 20 at CV Park, 3901 Dunsmore Ave. from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Free admission to the Annual Armed Forces Day car show includes displays of cars and trucks, classic autos, hot rods and military vehicles.

Funds raised will benefit military and children’s charities.

EXPRESSIVE DANCE CLASS FOR ADULTS

Expressive Dance Classes for adults, taught by professional ballet dancer Mindy Krasner (www.MindyKrasner.com), will be taught at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon from May 15-June 19.

The cost is $20 for a single class or $115 for six weeks; no dance experience necessary. For more information and to register contact info@MindyKrasner.com or call (702) 493-6443.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.