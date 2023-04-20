Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. The next speaker, on April 21, is Andrew Sisolak of the Verdugo Hills Council, Boy Scouts of America. He will be sharing information on the agency.

The cost to attend, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting on Thursday morning, April 20, at 10 .m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The guest speaker will be Leonard Re, president of the Southern California Council of AVSA and a master judge. Re will present the program “Growing African Violets in Southern California.” A discussion will follow with questions and answers.

B.A.VS. will also be celebrating it 37th anniversary at this meeting. There will be raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships made. Guests are always welcome.

For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website www.burbakafricanviolets.weebly.com.

ASCENCIA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GALA

Sponsorships and tickets are now available for the April 22 Ascencia gala We Rise Together. Held at the City Club LA from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event will raise funds for the Ascencia programs.

For more information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/ascenciagala2023/welcome.

TASTE OF THE GRAPE NORTHWEST FUNDRAISER

A fundraiser supporting Los Altos Auxiliary of Sycamores is having its 12th annual wine tasting event – Taste of the Grape Northwest – on Sunday, April 23 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Thursday Club outdoor patio, 4400 Woodleigh Lane in La Cañada.

Tickets include the tasting of food catered by Porta Via and samples of seven curated wines from the Pacific Northwest.

Tickets are $100 each; sponsorships are available. There will also be a wine pull, fund-a-need opportunities and a select in-person silent auction.

The Los Altos Auxiliary works with Sycamores to provide care, compassion and hope at the El Nido campus for youth who are from extremely vulnerable situations.

Visit https://wdgnsdswfm.formstack.com/forms/wine_tasting for tickets and donations payments by credit card; visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8ms9uj for sponsorship information and payments by credit card; visit tinyurl.com/5cafcwb7 for tickets, donations or sponsorship payments by check.

THE SCULPTURES OF FOREST LAWN

The Glendale Historical Society in partnership with Forest Lawn-Glendale presents on April 27 at 7 p.m. a lecture by Dr. James Fishburne, director of the Museum, about the background and history of the vast collection of statuary on display and in the archives of Forest Lawn. The lecture will be held at the Wee Kirk o’ the Heather at Forest Lawn-Glendale.

Then, on April 30 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., guests will take part in a private tour of the Great Mausoleum as docents from Forest Lawn and The Glendale Historical Society explore areas of the structure that are no longer open to the general public on a daily basis. Guests will see some of the examples of statuary and experience first-hand the exquisite beauty of this art form. Following the tour there will be a reception with appetizers and wine in the Memorial Court of Honor below the beautiful stained glass replica of Leonardo da Vinci’s “The Last Supper.”

Free parking is available on the street in front of Wee Kirk o’ the Heather and on streets near the entrance to the Great Mausoleum at Forest Lawn Glendale.

Tickets for the event package are $50 for non-TGHS members, $40 for TGHS members. To purchase, visit https://glendalehistorical.org/forest-lawn-2023.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCE ART

Benita Bike’s DanceArt, LA’s chamber modern dance company, performs at the La Crescenta Library on Saturday, April 29, at 2 p.m. The La Crescenta Library is located at 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta.

This is a free performance and reservations are not required. This performance is supported in part by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors through the Dept. of Arts and Culture. Call (818) 470-5734 for further information.

On April 29, Benita Bike’s DanceArt will not only perform several beautifully performed dances, but the community will also be invited to ask questions and make comments about the work seen.

The La Crescenta Library show will feature “Schoenfield Dances,” “Plugged,” and a surprise dance offering. “Schoenfield Dances” melds early 20th century popular dance styles with a classical movement sensibility. “Plugged” explores our relationships to machines and how they affect our sensitivity to nature, quiet, and the earth. Rounding out the program is just a taste of our new dance work.

5K WALK N RUN FOR HOPE

On April 30 Our House Grief Support Center hosts its annual 5K Walk ‘N’ Run For Hope at Woodley Park (adjacent to Lake Balboa at 6076 Woodley Ave. in Encino) from 7 a.m. to noon. The only event of its kind nationally, the day celebrates and honors the memories of loved ones who have died, bringing together people in support of each other in memory of those they have lost. The family-friendly event also features entertainment, food and beverage booths and a Kid Zone. To register, start a team, donate, sponsor or volunteer: www.ourhouse-grief.org/runforhope.

TUESDAY MUSICALE OF PASADENA

Tuesday Musicale of Pasadena presents a free concert on Tuesday, May 2 at 12:30 p.m. at the Altadena Baptist Church, 791 E. Calaveras St. in Altadena.

The program includes a violin sonata by Cesar Frank performed by Marisa Sakaguchi on violin and Agatha Hou on piano.

Songs sung by Ingrid Helge with Geraldine Keeling on piano. Clarinet sonata by Brahms will be performed by Albert Rice, clarinetist and Agatha Hou on piano.

Trio performance of work by Joaquin Turina by Liz Arbus on violin, Nancy Friedman on cello and Tomoko Takasugi on piano.

Call (626) 797-1994 for more information.

HOME & GARDEN TOUR

On May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. the Altadena Guild of Huntington Memorial Hospital presents the 70th Home & Garden Tour benefiting the Huntington Health and the Huntington Medical Research Institutes. Showcased are four historic homes and gardens, café, marketplace, community booths and live entertainment.

Tickets available are at www.altadenaguild.org.

CCLCF’s ANNUAL SPRING CERAMIC SALE

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is hosting its Annual Spring Ceramic Sale on Saturday, May 13 from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. This one-day sale presents artists within its program and from the community. It’s the largest annual ceramic sale in the region, showcasing hundreds of handmade works of art. A portion of the proceeds benefits the Ceramics Program at CCLCF, which recently celebrated 50 years in La Cañada.

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

‘ROCKITECTURE’ SPEAKER FEATURED

Hear the story of the Southern California rock structures built from 1885 to 1935 at the 1 p.m. presentation on May 13 of the Little Landers Historical Society. These mostly unsung and undocumented river rock homes, churches, castles and other structures will be presented along with discussion of the social, economic and technical influences of the time.

The speaker is architect and author Barry Schweiger AIA, BA, MBA, RYT. Schweiger spent years in researching these unique structures and his book “Rockitecture” will be available for purchase at the program.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome. It will be held at Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org

EXPRESSIVE DANCE CLASS FOR ADULTS

Expressive Dance Classes for adults, taught by professional ballet dancer Mindy Krasner (www.MindyKrasner.com), will be taught at the Center for Spiritual Living, 4845 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon from May 15- June 19.

The cost is $20 for a single class or $115 for six weeks; no dance experience necessary. For more information and to register contact info@MindyKrasner.com or call (702) 493-6443.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.