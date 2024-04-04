Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, April 5, a representative of Glendale Parks & Open Spaces will be making a presentation to the Club.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

ANNUAL GALA PLANNED

Burbank Kiwanis is holding its annual gala at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale, on Saturday, April 6. The theme is “Salute to Sports.” Attendees are encouraged to dress in the attire of their favorite team. Live and silent auction items to bid on.

Tickets are $150 each. Checks can be made out to Burbank Kiwanis Foundation and mailed to Burbank Kiwanis Foundation; c/o Catherine Hutt, 2725 N. Frederic St., Burbank 91504. For credit card information, email info@BurbankKiwanis.org.

For addition information, call Diane Cripe at (818) 568-5095, Gary Peterson (818) 845-4772 or Luis Centeno (818) 430-7499.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART

Benita Bike’s DanceArt brings a program of dancing and audience interaction to the Lake View Terrace Library on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. The Library is located at 12002 Osborne St. in Los Angeles next to Los Angeles Discovery Cube. This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Dept. of Cultural Affairs and by the LA County Dept. of Arts and Culture as part of Creative Recovery LA, an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan. This performance is free and suitable for all ages

This performance features: Griot Songs – A quartet focused on three stages of womanhood: child into woman, young womanhood, and maturity; Aspects of Me – a quintet celebrating the complexity of self with sections titled “Me and Myself,” “Me and the Branch,” “Me and Her” and “We.”

PSA JURIED EXHIBITION AT WHITES GALLERY

The Pasadena Society of Artists’ 99th Annual Juried Exhibition takes place at Whites Fine Art Gallery, 2414 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose through Saturday, April 27.

The 99th Annual Juried Exhibition is also available online at ISSUU.com. A full color catalog will be available for purchase at the opening reception.

Kenneth Ronney selected 42 artists and 73 artworks for the 99th Annual Juried Exhibition. Media include collage, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, digital images, assemblage, watercolor, etching, photography and ceramics.

FREE DREAM WORKSHOP

Do you want to understand and interpret your dreams?

Have you had dreams with departed loved ones?

Do you fly in your dreams?

Have you had dream guidance?

Share your dream experiences! Learn three spiritual keys to practice immediately at this workshop! Let’s explore the spiritual nature of dreams and what they’re trying to tell us!

There will be a free book gift: “Spiritual Wisdom on DREAMS” by Harold Klemp.

This is a community service sponsored by Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, on Saturday, April 6 from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave. in La Cañada Flintridge.

DESIGN A POETRY PAPER LANTERN

Adults are invited to the La Crescenta Library on April 9 from 6 – 7:15 p.m. to design a poetry paper lantern. They can experiment with creating their own poetry or using poetry that has inspired them. The library has on display a poetry book section that might offer inspiration in designing lanterns.

La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., La Crescenta

AAUW HOSTS GENERAL BREAKFAST MEETING

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will hold its annual general breakfast meeting on Saturday, April 13 at 9 a.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. Please make a reservation by April 10; email Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com.

The cost is $50, payable at the door by cash or check.

The program will be presented by Maria McHolland, MBA, PMP (Project Management Professional) and DTM Toastmaster (Distinguished).

McHolland spent over 30 years in management and project/program management in multiple industries including retail, financial and healthcare. She led teams of people to successfully complete hardware and software installations for several companies of various sizes. She also spent over 25 years in volunteer leadership positions as she helped nurture and develop Toastmasters and Project Management volunteer organizations at local, division and national levels.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, please go to https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

CRAIG’S COLORFUL COLLECTION OF CAPTIVATING CLUTTER

For Bolton Hall Museum’s next 2nd Saturday Program history hunter Craig Durst joins reveals his unusual collection of historical oddities to attendees. The collection, assembled through his lifetime including 40 years of working in the television industry, will connect people to local, state, national and international history. See and touch pieces of the St. Francis Dam and the World Trade Center, his gifts from various celebrities and view a short 1928 film shot in Tujunga using a 1923 Pathe Baby Film Projector.

Durst’s presentations are always educational, enlightening and entertaining. Plan to attend on April 13 at 1 p.m. for this special and unusual program.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

SAVE THE DATE FOR BOWLING FUN

The Campbell Center is hosting its 32nd bowl-a-thon to benefit its programming for adults with developmental needs. Families, friends and close connections are invited to take part.

The bowl-a-thon is on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bowlero Pasadena, 3545 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Individual tickets are $80. Those who build a team of four and pays $400 will help offset the costs for one TCC associates to bowl (TCC covers the cost otherwise, so it’s helpful when we get them sponsored). Those who can’t bowl can still pay $80 to cover the cost of one associate bowler.

Other sponsorships are available; visit https://thecampbell.org for information.

NIGHT OF MAGIC PRESENTED BY LCWC

On Saturday, April 20 at 7 p.m., the La Crescenta Woman’s Club hosts a night of magic featuring Stan Gerson.

Tickets are $35, which includes magical fun, hors d’oeuvres, dessert and silent auction! La Crescenta Woman’s Club is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization, founded in 1911. Proceeds help the Club fulfill community needs through its many philanthropic projects and scholarships.

To purchase tickets, visit

https://lacrescentawomansclub.org/events/nightofmagic/ or mail a check payable to La Crescenta Woman’s Club to 4004 La Crescenta Ave., La Crescenta, CA 91214. For questions, contact (818) 957-9806.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PASADENA SHOWCASE HOUSE OF DESIGN

Home and garden tours for the 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design will take place April 21-May 19.

This year’s estate, Potter Daniels Manor, is an exceptional piece of Pasadena history.

Tickets start at $50 per person and guests can select their preferred day and time to tour the home and gardens. Tickets can be purchased online at pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.

Additional events at the property include The Shops at Showcase, which features a collection of boutique and artisan merchants; a selection of eateries from full-service to grab-and-go items; beer, wine and cocktails are also available for purchase on the premises; select days will showcase local musicians, docent-led garden tours, signature brunches and more.

ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS

Our Lady of Lourdes School is hosting One Night In Vegas on Friday, April 26, an event for people age 21 and older offering a chance to play casino games, enjoy dinner, cocktails and dancing. There will be live and silent auctions of many amazing prizes, trips, jewelry and more! Tickets are just $75 per person or $800 for a VIP table of 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event is at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Parish Hall, 10275 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. in Tujunga. Cocktail attire.

For more information, visit www.ollgala.com; Venmo payment to OLLPTO49 or call (818) 353-1106.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF GLENDALE’S 21ST ANNUAL BRAS FOR A CAUSE GALA

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s 21st Annual Bras for a Cause Gala will take place on Saturday, April 27 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s theme is “Sweet Dreams are Made Here,” which reflects the dreams that Soroptimist International make come true for women and girls in the local community and beyond.

All are invited to attend the April 27 event for a night of dinner, drinks, awards and an auction to support Soroptimist International of Glendale. Tickets are on sale now! Sponsorship packages available include brand exposure and other perks.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://soroptimistglendale.org/bras-for-a-cause-2024/.

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, on April 28 and May 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING FREE EVENTS

On Saturday, May 4 from 1-6 p.m. CCLCF is hosting its first ever cornhole tournament and chili cook-off. Seeking sponsors for the event. Sponsors receive custom cornhole board sets and a score tower with their logo.

Sponsorship must be received by April 5 to receive the boards before the event.

For more information on sponsorship tiers and perks, visit or call cclcf.org/events at (818) 790-4353.

To participate, entry costs are $60 for two people for the cornhole tournament, which includes chili cook-off tasting tickets and prizes for the winning team. The cost to enter the chili cook-off is $20 per entry with prizes for first, second and third place. Wanted: Chili cook-off entries!

Tasting tickets are: chili – $5/ticket and beer – $20/tickets. Street Taco lunch from Nana’s Kitchen and craft beer from Audio Graph Beer Co. Buy tickets at cclcf.org/events or call (818) 790-4353.

Visit cclcf.org/events/#fundraisers for ticket information.

On Saturday, May 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CCLCF is having a family bingo night and ice cream sundae bar (ice cream provided by Handel’s) sponsored by Engel & Völkers/Carrie Grochow. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

HOME TOUR BENEFITS ALTADENA GUILD

Gorgeous homes and garden with a variety of architectural styles will be highlighted at the Home & Garden Tour – Poppies on Meadowbrook Road, on Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. In addition to the homes and gardens, live music, shopping, classic cars and community booths will be featured.

Tickets are $50 each. For those paying with credit card, visit www.altadenaguild.org; otherwise mail a check to The Altadena Guild of Huntington Memorial Hospital, 2271 N. Lake Ave. #6608, Altadena, CA 91001.

CANCER SUPPORT GROUP HOSTS ANNUAL GALA

Cancer Support Community Greater San Gabriel Valley (Cancer Support Community) announced its 34th annual Angel Gala. This year’s theme is “Dapper Derby Soiree” and will be held on Sunday, May 19 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Santa Anita Park.

The evening includes a VIP race and reception in honor of CSC and honorees Tom and Karen Capehart, followed by a speakeasy cocktail reception, awards presentation, live and silent auctions, a can’t-miss raffle full of unique prizes and dinner and dancing.

Tickets are $325 each; to purchase tickets, visit cancersupport.link/angelgala2024.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.