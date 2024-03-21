Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, March 22, Betty Porto of Porto’s Bakery will be making a presentation to the Club.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

DANCING AS EXERCISE

Dancing As Exercise is a free ongoing weekly event sponsored by the Los Angeles County Park program for seniors (50 plus) as a form of staying healthy.

There is live music every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon in the Park’s building at 3901 Dunsmore Ave. in La Crescenta.

Light refreshments and water are provided along with socialization and information about other park activities.

Dancing, per se, is not required; single persons are welcome.

ARTISTS OPEN THEIR STUDIOS IN FREE SPRING ARTWALK EVENT

Brewery Artwalk’s free admission “Spring Artwalk” is back on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Meet the artists in their studios while exploring a fascinating array of former industrial buildings once home to East Side Tap Brewery and Pabst Blue Ribbon on Main Street in Lincoln Heights, just east of the LA River.

There will be a beer garden with a menu of easy to eat on-the-go food, plus food trucks on Avenue 21. Free parking is available at the UPS facility on Moulton Avenue. Message line: (323) 638-9382; www.breweryartwalk.com.

TICKETS AVAILABLE FOR PASADENA SHOWCASE HOUSE OF DESIGN

Home and garden tours for the 2024 Pasadena Showcase House of Design will take place April 21-May 19.

This year’s estate, Potter Daniels Manor, is an exceptional piece of Pasadena history.

Tickets start at $50 per person and guests can select their preferred day and time to tour the home and gardens. Tickets can be purchased online at pasadenashowcase.org/tickets.

Additional events at the property include The Shops at Showcase, which features a collection of boutique and artisan merchants; a selection of eateries from full-service to grab-and-go items; beer, wine and cocktails are also available for purchase on the premises; select days will showcase local musicians, docent-led garden tours, signature brunches and more.

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, on March 24, April 28 and May 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

EASTER FUN

A Saturday morning of Easter fun is on Saturday, March 30 including real live baby bunnies to pet, crafts, Easter egg hunt, refreshments and photo opportunities with the Easter bunny (wear your Easter best!). The fun is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Church of Scientology Mission of the Foothills, 2254 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose (entrance and free parking at the back of the building). There is no charge and all are welcome! Please phone (818) 957-1500 or email foothills@scientology.net to let them know you are coming.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART

Benita Bike’s DanceArt brings a program of dancing and audience interaction to the Lake View Terrace Library on Saturday, April 6 at 2 p.m. The Library is located at 12002 Osborne St. in Los Angeles next to Los Angeles Discovery Cube. This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Dept. of Cultural Affairs and by the LA County Dept. of Arts and Culture as part of Creative Recovery LA, an initiative funded by the American Rescue Plan. This performance is free and suitable for all ages

This performance features: Griot Songs – A quartet focused on three stages of womanhood: child into woman, young womanhood, and maturity; Aspects of Me – a quintet celebrating the complexity of self with sections titled “Me and Myself,” “Me and the Branch,” “Me and Her” and “We.”

PSA JURIED EXHIBITION AT WHITES GALLERY

The Pasadena Society of Artists presents the 99th Annual Juried Exhibition opening at Whites Fine Art Gallery, 2414 Honolulu Ave. in Montrose on Tuesday, April 2 and continuing through Saturday, April 27. The opening reception is on Saturday, April 6 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with awards presented at 3 p.m. Hors d’oeuvres and light refreshments will be served.

The 99th Annual Juried Exhibition is also available online at ISSUU.com starting April 2. A full color catalog will be available for purchase at the opening reception.

Kenneth Ronney selected 42 artists and 73 artworks for the 99th Annual Juried Exhibition. Media include collage, oil, acrylic, pen and ink, mixed media, digital images, assemblage, watercolor, etching, photography and ceramics.

FREE DREAM WORKSHOP

Do you want to understand and interpret your dreams?

Have you had dreams with departed loved ones?

Do you fly in your dreams?

Have you had dream guidance?

Share your dream experiences! Learn three spiritual keys to practice immediately at this workshop! Let’s explore the spiritual nature of dreams and what they’re trying to tell us!

There will be a free book gift: “Spiritual Wisdom on DREAMS” by Harold Klemp.

This is a community service sponsored by Eckankar, The Path of Spiritual Freedom, on Saturday, April 6 from 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the La Cañada Flintridge Library, 4545 Oakwood Ave. in La Cañada Flintridge.

CRAIG’S COLORFUL COLLECTION OF CAPTIVATING CLUTTER

For Bolton Hall Museum’s next 2nd Saturday program history hunter Craig Durst joins reveals his unusual collection of historical oddities to attendees. The collection, assembled through his lifetime including 40 years of working in the television industry, will connect people to local, state, national and international history. See and touch pieces of the St. Francis Dam and the World Trade Center, his gifts from various celebrities and view a short 1928 film shot in Tujunga using a 1923 Pathe Baby Film Projector.

Durst’s presentations are always educational, enlightening and entertaining. Plan to attend on April 13 at 1 p.m. for this special and unusual program.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, is located at 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org.

SAVE THE DATE FOR BOWLING FUN

The Campbell Center is hosting its 32nd bowl-a-thon to benefit its programming for adults with developmental needs. Families, friends and close connections are invited to take part.

The bowl-a-thon is on Sunday, April 14 from 11:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bowlero Pasadena, 3545 E. Foothill Blvd. in Pasadena. Individual tickets are $80. Those who build a team of four and pays $400 will help offset the costs for one TCC associates to bowl (TCC covers the cost otherwise, so it’s helpful when we get them sponsored). Those who can’t bowl can still pay $80 to cover the cost of one associate bowler.

Other sponsorships are available; visit https://thecampbell.org for information.

ONE NIGHT IN VEGAS

Our Lady of Lourdes School is hosting One Night In Vegas on Friday, April 26, an event for people age 21 and older offering a chance to play casino games, enjoy dinner, cocktails and dancing. There will be live and silent auctions of many amazing prizes, trips, jewelry and more! Tickets are just $75 per person or $800 for a VIP table of 10. Doors open at 6 p.m.

The event is at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Parish Hall, 10275 Tujunga Canyon Blvd. in Tujunga. Cocktail attire.

For more information, visit www.ollgala.com; Venmo payment to OLLPTO49 or call (818) 353-1106.

SOROPTIMIST INTERNATIONAL OF GLENDALE’S 21ST ANNUAL BRAS FOR A CAUSE GALA

Soroptimist International of Glendale’s 21st Annual Bras for a Cause Gala will take place on Saturday, April 27 at Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive in Glendale. It is the organization’s largest fundraiser of the year. This year’s theme is “Sweet Dreams are Made Here,” which reflects the dreams that Soroptimist International make come true for women and girls in the local community and beyond.

All are invited to attend the April 27 event for a night of dinner, drinks, awards and an auction to support Soroptimist International of Glendale. Tickets are on sale now! Sponsorship packages available include brand exposure and other perks.

To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://soroptimistglendale.org/bras-for-a-cause-2024/.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING FREE EVENTS

Today, Thursday, at 11 a.m., the Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge hosts Muse/ique presented by Off-Stage Encounters. The show is geared for those 50 years and older.

On Saturday, March 23, CCLCF is having a spring craft workshop. There are two times: 10 a.m. to noon or 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Participants with craft a door hanger or porch pillow.

On Friday, March 29 from10 a.m. to 2 p.m., CCLCF hosts Seniors for Seniors, a Covenant Cat Rescue event. Low-rate adoption fees apply.

On Saturday, May 4 from 1-6 p.m., CCLCF is hosting its first ever cornhole tournament and chili cookoff. Entry costs are $60 for two people for the cornhole tournament, which includes chili cook-off tasting tickets and prizes for the winning team. The cost to enter the chili cook-off is $20 per entry with prizes for first, second and third place. Wanted: Chili cook-off entries!

Tasting tickets are: chili – $5/ticket and beer – $20/tickets. Early bird pricing is $10 off through March 31!

Visit cclcf.org/events/#fundraisers for ticket information.

On Saturday, May 25 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. CCLCF is having a family bingo night and ice cream sundae bar (ice cream provided by Handel’s) sponsored by Engel & Völkers/Carrie Grochow. The cost is $20 for adults and $10 for kids.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

GIFF ACCEPTING SUBMISSIONS

The Glendale International Film Festival is now accepting film and screenplay submissions for its 10th anniversary edition. GIFF 2024 is produced and presented by non-profit Glendale Arts and will be held from Sept. 26-Oct. 1.

Filmmakers and screenwriters from all over the world are invited to submit their projects via FilmFreeway at https://filmfreeway.com/GlendaleInternationalFilmFestival. Films, student films, and screenplays will be accepted until the final submissions deadline on July 12. Selected films will be screened during the festival at the Glendale location of the Laemmle Theatres.

This year, GIFF has expanded to 22 submission categories.

For more information about the Glendale International Film Festival, contact Glendale Arts COO Maria Sahakian at msahakian@glendalearts.org or call (818) 243-2611.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.