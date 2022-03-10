Calendar This

RED CROSS OPENS BURBANK BLOOD CENTER

The American Red Cross Los Angeles Region announced the grand opening of the Burbank Blood and Platelet Donation Center. On Friday, March 4, the donation center officially opened its doors and begin collecting blood and platelets for patients, such as those battling cancer, accident victims, transplant recipients and those living with sickle cell disease.

The Burbank center will provide a central location for donors, who used to have to travel to Woodland Hills or Pasadena as the closest locations. It’s located at 317 N. Pass Ave. in Burbank.

BINGO FUN BENEFITS AHEAD WITH HORSES

Ahead With Horses is hosting a Zoom bingo game on March 12. Fun starts at 3 p.m. Suggested donation of $10 gives players one card good for five rounds. Winners of each round will get a prize!

For more information or to sign up email info@awhla.org or call (818) 767-6373.

SCHULHOF GUEST SPEAKER OF AAUW

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will next meet on Saturday, March 12 at 9 a.m. via Zoom.

The speaker will be Richard Schulhof who has worked in public gardens for over 30 years. Since 2009, he has served as CEO of the Los Angeles County Arboretum, one of the nation’s premier botanical gardens serving over a half million people a year.

He previously served as deputy director of Harvard University’s Arnold Arboretum and as executive director of Descanso Gardens.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, please go to https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

Those who would like to attend the Zoom meeting can send their name and email address to Laura Guillory. lguillory1430@gmail.com by Wednesday March 9.

THE CREATIVE MULTIVERSE OF MILLARD SHEETS

Little Landers Historical Society is hosting cultural journalist Victoria Lautman on March 12 for the monthly 2nd Saturday program. Lautman will share the story of Millard Sheets, the creator of the distinctive mosaics and murals on the former Home Savings buildings (now Chase Bank) and more. Lautman will present the many lesser-known creations and wide range of work of this talented artist, designer and entrepreneur.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

It takes place at 1 p.m. at the Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave., Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

GLENDALE ELKS HOSTING CAR SHOW

The Glendale Elks #1289 25th annual charity car show will be held on Sunday, March 20 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held at the Elks Loge at 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

The public is welcome to come inspect an array of cars ranging from a 1914 Ford Model T to custom modified cars of many descriptions. Breakfast and lunch will be served throughout the day plus there will be raffles and a silent auction. The event is free to the public.

For more information, call (818) 472-2552. For car entry information, call George McCullough at (818) 970-3114 or email geosauto@prodigy.net.

TGHS PRESENTS: RAISING THE BAR(N) WITH THE STONE BARN VINEYARD CONSERVANCY

Raising the Bar ringleader Laura Crook and vintner Stuart Byles of the Stone Barn Vineyard Conservancy and the Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley present local wine history plus a guided tasting of Dunsmore Creek, Alicante Bouschet. Immediately following the presentation, participants will have an opportunity to socialize with other TGHS members and friends.

The virtual event is on Friday, March 25 at 7 p.m. and is free. However, those who wish to participate in the wine tasting portion of the evening may purchase a bottle of Dunsmore Creek by calling (818) 249-2414 to arrange payment and pickup directly with Stuart in La Crescenta (order and pick up before March 20). One bottle is $20. Two bottles at $40 includes a membership to the Stone Barn Vineyard Conservancy, thus supporting local history and winemaking.

Opening the bottle and pouring the wine into a glass or a decanter 30 minutes prior to the start of the program is recommended.

This event is free and open to all; however, advance reservations are required. Visit https://glendalehistorical.org/stone-barn to RSVP.

Information regarding the Stone Barn Vineyard Conservancy and membership can be found at https://www.cvhistory.org/winemaking.htm.

BENITA BIKE’S DANCEART – OUTDOOR DANCE SHOW AT TIERRA DEL SOL

On Saturday, March 26 at 10 a.m., Benita Bike’s DanceArt, with its new company of elegant dancers, will perform in Tierra del Sol Foundation’s parking lot at 9919 Sunland Blvd. in Sunland. Tickets are free! This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Dept.

Dancers will perform various works and viewers will be encouraged to ask questions and share their thoughts on the dances performed.

For information, visit www.danceart.org/schedule or call (818) 470-5734.

JBHS PLANS REUNION

Calling all graduates from John Burroughs High School class of 1962!

The 60th year class reunion celebration will be held at the Burbank Elks Lodge at 2232 N. Hollywood Way in Burbank on Saturday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Come and renew old friendships, share memories and catch up on what’s new. The Reunion Committee has planned an evening of fine dining, music enjoyed “back in the day” in addition to video and photo opportunities to capture the moments of this grand event. We want everyone to attend so if you know of classmates who haven’t heard of this event, please let them know. The reunion committee strives to contact as many grads as possible.

JBHS Class of 1962 only: Have a fav song from our era? Submit the song title and song artist(s) as a reunion celebration playlist is being created. Send your selection to cchavoor@gmail.com and thank you in advance. This is going to be so much fun so don’t miss out!!

For more information, please contact Chuck Chavoor at cchavoor@gmail.com.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.