CALENDAR This

MARCELO BUCATER QUARTET FREE CONCERT

There will be a free concert by the Marcelo Bucater Quartet on Friday, Feb. 24 from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at the Garage at LACM, 300 S. Fair Oaks Ave. in Pasadena. https://lacm.edu/

Marcelo Bucater is a drummer/percussionist from Brazil based in Los Angeles since 2013. Currently, as part of the Drum Faculty at Los Angeles College of Music (LACM), Bucater has also worked as a session and touring musician for several years, recording and performing live with different artists all over the world. The quartet plays mostly Bucater’s compositions bringing a variety of Brazilian rhythms, jazz and odd meters.

To learn more, visit https://lacm.edu/2023/01/20/marcelo-bucater-quartet-2-24/.

INTERPRETIVE PROGRAM

A Friday night lecture titled “Eco-Gardening & Composting” will be given at the Stone Barn Nature Center at Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Friday, Feb. 24 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Seating is limited. RSVP at glendaleca.gov/garden.

BINGO NIGHT PLANNED

On Saturday, Feb. 25 the Community Scholarship Foundation of La

Cañada Flintridge (CSF) will host a community bingo night. The benefits will support the needs-based scholarships given annually to seniors attending high schools in La Cañada Flintridge and Crescenta Valley High School. In the past 59 years the organization has awarded over $1 million in scholarships.

Doors open and food available at 5 p.m.; bingo starts at 6 p.m. at Community Center of La Cañada, 4469 Chevy Chase Drive, La Cañada Flintridge. The cost is $50 per person and includes 10 bingo games and three Shamrock games; cash prizes ranging from $100 – $300 per game;

hamburgers, all the fixins’, chips, beverages and dessert. Bring cash for extras (one dollar bills preferred) including 50/50 opportunities.

To purchase tickets, visit https://www.csflacanada.org/donate.

INTERPRETIVE HIKE

“These Boots Are Made For Walking,” an interpretive hike, is planned for

Deukmejian Wilderness Park on Feb. 25 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. This is a moderately difficult hike on the Mummy Rock trail, the Le Mesnager Loop trail and the Vineyard trail. Hikers should bring flashlights (red covers are available), water and wear sturdy shoes. Space is limited. Please RSVP at glendaleca.gov/hike.

Deukmejian Wilderness Park, 3429 Markridge Road, Glendale/La Crescenta

LET THE GOOD TIMES ROLL – BINGO

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale Foundation is hosting a bingo night on Saturday, March 4 at the Elks Club in Glendale. Doors open at 6 p.m.; first game is 6:30 p.m. No outside food allowed. Individual tickets are $40, which includes one bingo book and one meal ticket – however, sponsorships are available!

Proceeds benefit programs serving the children, youth, homeless, veterans and other non-profits in the local community.

For more information, including how to sponsor the event or how to buy tickets, visit www.glendalekiwanis.info or email glendalekiwanis@gmail.com.

TUESDAY MUSICALE FREE CONCERT

On Tuesday, March 7 at 12:30 p.m. a free concert will be performed at

Altadena Baptist Church, 791 E. Calaveras St. in Altadena.

On the roster is “Trio” by Mozart. Emily Denney will be on clarinet, Sue Reinecke on viola, Sharon Chan on piano. “Violin Sonata” by Grieg will be performed by Ann Levi on violin and Louise Earhart on piano. Piano soloist Anna Ching will perform “Nocturne” by Chopin. A duet from “Aida” by Verdi will be performed by Diana Briscoe and Bernice Brightbill, vocalists and Geraldine Keeling on piano.

LIFE ON THE SHELF

Eden Ahbez, composer of the pre-flower-power anthem “Nature Boy” (made popular in 1948 by Nat King Cole), released his lone LP, Eden’s Island, in 1960. Soon thereafter he wrote a dozen more songs intended to be the creative content of his second album. But because Eden’s Island sold less than 100 copies in its initial release, and because his wife Anna contracted bone cancer in 1961, Eden’s second album never got past the sheet music stage. In 1995, Eden passed away at the age of 86.

In 2009, fan turned researcher Brian Chidester found, tucked away on a shelf in the Library of Congress, more than a dozen hand-written lead-sheets of never recorded Ahbez compositions. In 2021, collaborating with the Swedish Band Ixtahuele, many of these songs were recorded and released.

Eden Ahbez had lived much of his time in the local Big Tujunga Canyon. This suite of new music was very much concerned with the spiritual qualities of this landscape.

Local history hunter Craig Durst will introduce the sights and sounds of the local canyons in the form of music by Eden Ahbez.

This free presentation is on March 11 at 1 p.m. at Bolton Hall Museum, home of the Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga. Suggested donation is $3 per person.

GAMES PEOPLE PLAY

The community is invited to play games with supporters of Bolton Hall Museum on March 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The afternoon of exploring and playing family friendly board and card games is suitable for ages 6 to 96. Based on the Museum’s current exhibit, Toys & Games, Past & Present, young people are invited to see and learn vintage games and adults will relive the games of their youth.

This event is co-sponsored by the Sunland-Tujunga Neighborhood Council and is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, Home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or by visiting BoltonHall.org.

ASCENCIA ANNOUNCES ANNUAL GALA

Sponsorships and tickets are now available for the April 22 Ascencia gala We Rise Together. Held at the City Club LA from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., the event will raise funds for the Ascencia programs.

For more information, visit https://one.bidpal.net/ascenciagala2023/welcome.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.

LA CHAMBER ORCHESTRA PRESENTS TWO PROGRAMS IN MAY 2023

May 2023 programs presented by Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) include Masterworks for String Orchestra, spotlighting members of Orchestra’s celebrated string section on compositions spanning more than 800 years; and the season finale featuring a LACO Sound Investment commissioned world premiere by Marc Lowenstein and the LACO debut of sitarist Anoushka Shankar performing Concerto No. 3 for Sitar composed by her legendary father, the late Ravi Shankar.

On Tuesday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. in Rothenberg Hall, The Huntington at 1151 Oxford Road in San Marino, 91108, and on Saturday, May 6, 7:30 p.m. at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, 9390 N. Santa Monica Boulevard, Beverly Hills,90210.

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents: Masterworks for String Orchestra

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) caps its chamber series with Masterworks for String Orchestra, featuring a selection of rich and varied compositions for string orchestra spanning more than 800 years. The program includes 12th century German Saint Hildegard Von Bingen’s “O Virtus Sapientiae”; Britten’s enchanting Simple Symphony, rife with sophisticated orchestration; the compact and lively 10th Symphony in B minor composed by a teenaged Mendelssohn; Hindemith’s compelling Five Pieces for Strings; and Grieg’s popular Holberg Suite, which blends baroque-style dance with melodic Nordic harmonies.

TICKET PRICES: $58, Rothenberg Hall; $79, $59, $39, $29, The Wallis

Saturday, May 20, at 8 p.m., Alex Theatre, 216 North Brand Boulevard, Glendale and Sunday, May 21, 7 p.m., Royce Hall, 340 Royce Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90095

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra Presents: Shankar Plays Shankar

Jaime Martín, conductor

Anoushka Shankar, sitar

Family figures prominently in Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra’s season finale when sitarist Anoushka Shankar makes her LACO debut, under Music Director Jaime Martín’s baton, with a performance of Concerto No. 3 for Sitar composed by her legendary father, the late Ravi Shankar, who brought the sitar into the mainstream through his pop music collaborations with The Beatles and others. Anoushka, heralded for her “lush mediations…dazzling runs and leaps,” has forged a “Grammy-nominated career (that) has carried the family business to new cross-cultural heights” (New York Classical Review). LACO also presents a world premiere by 2022-23 Sound Investment composer Marc Lowenstein, the founding music director of The Industry, Los Angeles’ groundbreaking and widely acclaimed experimental opera company, whose music is infused with a searching sense of narrative and mysticism. De Falla’s colorful The Three-Cornered Hat Suite No.1 opens the program, which wraps with Bizet’s Symphony No. 1 in C Major, written when the composer was just 17-years-old.

TICKET PRICES: $29 – $133