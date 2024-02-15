Calendar This

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Feb. 16, Holy Family Builders Club will be taking over the meeting!

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

OPPORTUNITIES TO MEET THE CANDIDATES

The Montrose/Verdugo City/Sparr Heights Neighborhood Association invites Glendale voters to attend the candidate forums held by the neighborhood associations.

Today, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m., the Rossmoyne Mountain Homeowners Association is hosting a candidate forum at the Glendale Civic Auditorium, 1401 N. Verdugo Road in Glendale.

All residents are encouraged to learn about the candidates and vote.

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting this morning, Thursday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will feature guest speakers Jay Kapac and Aprille Curtis, members of the Geranium Society of Los Angeles, who will give a presentation on geraniums. A discussion will follow including questions and answers.

There are raffle and silent auction tables, refreshments are served, and friends are made. There will be a learning lab about African violets and show and tell.

Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings. For more information, telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website:

www.burbankafricanviolets.weebly.com.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is having the following classes and programs:

Summer Camp registration is now open!

Registration for spring I and ceramics opened on Feb. 6 at 9 a.m.

Bingo & Brunch is on Feb. 16.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

FREE CONCERTS AT CALTECH

The Caltech Wind Orchestra, directed by Dr. Glenn D. Price, presents its winter concerts, titled “The British Heritage.”

There will be two concerts: one on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. and one on Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m., both in Ramo Auditorium. The same program of music will be featured by Ralph Vaughan Williams, Martin Ellerby, Guy Wolfenden, Edward Gregson and more. The Los Angeles Symphonic Winds, directed by Stephen Piazza, will join as guests.

Admission is free and no tickets are required.

For more information, visit pva.caltech.edu or call (626) 808-2641.

AAUW HOSTS IANCULESCU

The Glendale and Pasadena branches of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet for lunch on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 11:30 a.m. at the Oakmont Country Club, 3100 Country Club Drive, Glendale. Make a reservation by emailing Marilyn_Robinson@hotmail.com.

The cost is $60, payable at the door by cash or check.

The program, “Women and Science,” will be presented by Dr. Irna Ianculescu, a lead clinical scientist in product development at Oncology Group at Genentech. She received her Ph.D. in genetic, molecular and cellular biology from USC and a BS in molecular biology from Occidental College.

She has helped develop immune-oncology clinical and molecular biology trials. Her writings address solid tumor indicators in breast, lung, pancreatic and bladder cancers. She also spent several years doing research at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings, visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

BAG HOSTS OPEN HOUSE

An open house event is being held at the BAG loft space (bagsandgrace.com) in the Arts District on Saturday, Feb. 17 between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. The community is invited come by and see the new space as BAG ramps up giving for 2024.

There will be light refreshments.

BAG helps the largest unhoused community in the United States.

BAG is located at 652 Mateo Street in LA.

EMBLEM CLUB HOSTS BINGO

Emblem Club #104 of Glendale will hold a bingo night fundraiser on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. Check-in is at 5 p.m. Food will be available for purchase. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. Ten-game packs are $25 and sold at the door.

All proceeds are earmarked for the Emblem Club scholarship fund. Questions? Contact Margie at (818) 404-3257.

FRIEND AND FUND RAISER HOSTED BY USC-VHH WOMEN’S COUNCIL

The USC-VHH is hosting a “Grease” sing along on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Verdugo Hills Hospital council rooms.

The Women’s Council has been dedicated to supporting the hospital for over 50 years and has donated well over $3 million for much-needed services, the nursery and OB renovation, NICU and the Cath Lab.

All funds will be dedicated to the USC-VHH for nursing education to increase the quality of care for those living in the foothill area.

The cost is $50 general admission, $25 for teens. Food and beverages provided. Sponsorships available. Prizes given for best costumes! RSVP by Feb. 15 to Barbara.Jordan@med.usc.edu or call (818) 952-2226.

LIBRARY HOSTS SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY

The Dept. of Economic Opportunity will provide adult entrepreneurs with helpful information on the start-up process in Los Angeles County, including the steps to open a business, commonly required permits, licenses, and other free resources. This session will be held at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

This is a free event.

FRITZ COLEMAN RETURNS TO SOLO COMEDY

Legendary comic Fritz Coleman is performing a series of shows at the El Portal Theatre from his latest solo comedy show “Unassisted Living,” now airing on Tubi.

Coleman will be at the El Portal Theater, 5269 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood, on Feb. 25, March 24, April 28 and May 26 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $35 and $45.

https://www.elportaltheatre.com/fritzcoleman.html

GUIDED AUTOBIOGRAPHY (GAB) FOR OLDER ADULTS

Community members are invited to explore the fabric of their life in a six-week free series focused on writing and sharing their stories.

Guided Autobiography (GAB) for Older Adults will meet at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd., on Tuesday afternoons from Feb. 27 through April 2 from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. They will participate in the method developed by Dr. James Birren, which aids in reflection and sharing experiences from each person’s journey. This process is facilitated by certified GAB instructors as a service of the USC-VHH Community Resource Center for Aging.

Attendance is limited and advance registration is required. To sign up, see library staff or register online at Visit.LACountyLibrary.org/Events and filter by location or event date.

Registration will close by March 5.

CRESCENTA VALLEY GROUP OF THE SIERRA CLUB PRESENTS ‘WALK WITH THE ANIMALS’

“Walk With the Animals,” an in-person program rescheduled from Feb. 6, will feature local tracking expert Jim Lowery. The program will be at the La Crescenta Library, 2809 Foothill Blvd. in La Crescenta from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. on Tuesday, March 5.

The presentation will be an intimate conversation about techniques for tracking animals and what might happen at the “point of contact” with the trail where tracks express behavior, biology, mood and personality.

Lowery is a leading tracking instructor and author in the U.S., having taught tracking skills to thousands of students through his school, Earth Skills, since 1987. He has trained field biologists, naturalists and rangers and has led many specialized workshops in tracking technique as well as on tracking specific mammals including black bear, mountain lion, bighorn sheep, badger, antelope and kit fox.

All are welcome.

COMMUNITY CENTER PRESCHOOL HOSTS WESTERN ROUND UP

On Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge will be closing its parking lot to host the 30th annual Western Round Up.

The Western Round-Up is the highlight of the year for many local families, as well as an important fundraiser for the school. Over 500 attendees are expected and the CCLCF goal is to raise $30,000 for the school’s 30th anniversary.

Donations of items/services worth $75 or more are requested for the silent auction. Some examples include: vacation home rental, sporting event tickets, theme park tickets, restaurant/ workout studio/ massage/hair salon and/or round of golf.

Donations are due by Feb. 25. Those with questions can contact Julia Hannah and Nicole Pierce at lcfccpsilentauction@gmail.com.

CCLCF is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Canyon in La Cañada Flintridge.

ACTIVITIES AT SUNLAND SENIOR CENTER

The Sunland Senior Center is midway through its winter programming and offers a selection of classes and activities daily. Whether seniors are looking to exercise or dance or are interested in art, theater, or knitting, the Center has something for everyone. Sunland also hosts bingo on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. and a movie matinee on the big screen at 1 p.m. on Thursdays; on Mondays and Fridays there is country line dancing from noon-1:30 p.m. The Sunland Senior Center runs programming from 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. with a donations-based lunch served daily from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. There is a monthly event held at the Center; this March will be game show themed. Seniors are invited to come down on Thursday, March 14 at 10 a.m. for mocktails and casseroles.

Sunland Senior Center is located at 8640 Fenwick St. in Sunland. For further information, call (818) 353-9571. These special events are free.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.