Calendar This

BURBANK AFRICAN VIOLET SOCIETY

The Burbank African Violet Society will be having its next club meeting this morning, Thursday, Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. at The Little White Chapel Christian Church, 1711 N. Avon St. in Burbank.

The program will be “Installation of Officers: Chris Hedberg – President, John Hershey – Vice President, Pat Steen – Secretary and Connie Weie – Treasurer.” Hershey will also be presenting “Propagation of An African Violet Leaf.” Questions and answers will follow the presentation.

There are raffle and silent auction tables. Refreshments are served and friendships are made. Guests are always welcome to attend the meetings.

For more information please telephone (661) 940-3990 or reference the website: www.burbsnlafricanviolets.weebly.com.

GLENDALE KIWANIS

The Kiwanis Club of Glendale meets on Fridays at noon. On Friday, Jan. 19, paleontologist/archeologist Charly Shelton will be speaking to the Club.

The cost to attend Friday meetings, which includes lunch and program, is $20. All are welcome.

The Club meets Friday afternoons at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale.

CCLCF HOSTS UPCOMING EVENTS

The Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is having the following classes and programs: LA Surf: Grassroots Soccer Program for ages 9-12 began on Wednesday, Jan. 17 on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. and Wednesdays from 4-5 p.m.

Bingo & Brunch is on Friday, Jan. 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fun for 50-year-olds and older; free. RSVP at cclcf.org or call (818) 790-4353.

Coming in Spring: New intramural programs for adults ages 18-plus.

Kickball Kickback will be on Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Four-week session begins Feb. 28.

Community Center of La Cañada Flintridge is located at 4469 Chevy Chase Drive in La Cañada Flintridge.

ARTIST SUBMISSIONS NOW OPEN FOR CITY OF GLENDALE PUBLIC ART LANDMARKS PROJECTS

The Glendale Library, Arts & Culture Dept., on behalf of the City of Glendale’s Arts and Culture Commission announced that artist submissions are now open for the Public Art Landmarks project. As part of the city’s arts and culture initiatives, up to 10 long-term to permanent artwork installations will be commissioned, developed and established over the course of the next few years. The objective of the Public Art Landmarks project is to create world-class public artwork in a diverse range of mediums that are designed to engage the community, showcase the cultural diversity of the city and enhance the various civic and public spaces.

The application portal is currently accepting submissions through Friday, Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. PST. To apply, visit https://lebasseprojects.submittable.com/submit.

SHOSEIAN TEA HOUSE

Shoseian Tea House, 1601 W. Mountain St. in Glendale, hosts Cass Magda who will give an introduction to the Indonesia martial art of Pentjak Silat, which has been described as “Indo-Jujitsu” since it has a very well-developed methodology that includes devastating strikes, efficient takedowns, effective joint locks and a very interesting approach to how solo forms (known as Jurus) are practiced. The class is on Sunday, Jan. 21 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pre-registration is required and space will be limited. The cost is $45 per person; visit GlendaleTeaHouse.org to pre-register.

BINGO COMING

Two upcoming bingo games are coming to the foothills. The first is on Saturday, Jan. 20 at Healy Hall in Holy Redeemer at 2411 Montrose Ave. The cost is $30 and includes 10 games. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the first game is at 6 p.m. Food available for purchase. All proceeds benefit the Knights of Columbus Charitable Giving Fund.

The next one is on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Verdugo Hills American Legion Post 288 at 4011 La Crescenta Ave. in La Crescenta. The cost is $25 and includes 10 games. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the first game is at 6 p.m. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Sponsorships are available; contact Steve Pierce for information at (818) 259-5195. Proceeds benefit the CV Chamber of Commerce.

CALTECH JAZZ BAND PRESENTS ANNUAL JAZZ GUEST ARTIST CONCERT

Caltech Jazz Band presents its annual jazz guest artist concert featuring legendary percussionist/drummer Alex Acuña and saxophonist/flutist Mary Fettig on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 8 p.m. in Caltech’s Beckman Auditorium.

Tickets are $5 for students, seniors and faculty; $10 for general admission, and can be purchased by calling the Caltech Ticket Office at (626) 395-4652. Parking is free.

Caltech Beckman Auditorium is located at 332 S Michigan Ave. in Pasadena.

DANCEART COMING TO DISCOVER CUBE – LA

On Saturday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m., Discovery Cube Los Angeles, a STEM-based children’s museum, opens its doors once again to an educational dance performance by dance company Benita Bike’s DanceArt. Benita Bike’s DanceArt will present two dances followed by a Q&A session and a final “try-out-the-moves” session with DanceArt’s professional dancers.

A limited number of free tickets to the museum are available to those who pre-register by emailing benita@danceart.org with their name and the number of guests in their party. General admission tickets can also be purchased at www.discoverycube.org/los-angeles/. Admission to the dance performance will be also be included with general admission or a valid membership.

This performance is supported, in part, by the City of Los Angeles Cultural Affairs Dept.

Discovery Cube Los Angeles is located at 11800 Foothill Blvd. in Sylmar.

FOUNDERS’ DAY CELEBRATED BY P.E.O.

The P.E.O. Glendale Reciprocity Bureau will hold its Founders’ Day on Saturday, Feb. 10 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 120 E. Colorado St. in Glendale. Members from the 11 chapters in Glendale and three Burbank chapters will be attending. Guests are welcome. To make a reservation, email Pat Steen at patsteen@pacbell.net. Reservation deadline is Feb. 2. Cost is $45. “Golden Girls,” women who have been members for over 50 years, will be honored.

The mission of P.E.O., Philanthropic Educational Organization, is supporting women’s educational goals by offering scholarships, grants, awards and loans. For more information about membership and activities, visit https://www.peocalifornia.org.

SUMMER OPPORTUNITIES FAIR AT WESTRIDGE

Parents are invited to start planning their child’s summer adventure on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Summer Opportunities Fair held in Pasadena at Westridge School. Explore summer camps and programs for kids’ ages 5-18. Enjoy food, games and activities for the whole family.

Free and open to the public. More info available at www.westridgesof.org.

Westridge School is located at 324 Madeline Dr. in Pasadena.

FOOTHILLS DANCEMAKERS

Foothills Dancemakers, founded in 2019 as a consortium of modern dance companies in the shadow of the San Gabriel Mountains, is having its third concert in February. Benita Bike’s DanceArt, Pennington Dance Group, Nancy Evans Dance Theatre and Lineage Dance will present a joint concert on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Feb. 11 at 4 p.m. at Lineage Performing Arts Center in Pasadena. For tickets visit www.lineagepac.org.

The goal of the Foothills Dancemakers is to work together to support and bring visibility to concert modern dance in the foothills of the San Gabriel and San Fernando valleys. The directors of the four companies represent 150 years of combined experience producing dance work for the stage. Through this collaboration, the Foothills Dancemakers promotes a variety of invigorating dance activities serving its community and encourage joint projects by area dancemakers.

Tickets are $25 (general admission) and $20 for students and seniors with valid ID. Lineage Performing Arts Center is located at 920 E. Mountain St. in Pasadena. Parking is available on site. For tickets visit www.lineagepac.org and click on “Foothills Dancemakers.”

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT FOR THE 2023 LA CAÑADAN OF THE YEAR

Nominations for the La Cañadan of the Year opened on Jan. 15. The general public is invited to submit the name of an individual, or a couple, who has provided exemplary service to the La Cañada Flintridge and foothill neighborhoods.

The deadline to submit a nomination is Monday, Feb. 12. A noon-time luncheon celebration will be held to announce the name of the recipient and a date to celebrate based on the recipient’s availability.

Nomination forms may be picked up at the La Cañada Flintridge City Hall at the LCF Chamber of Commerce counter. The application submittal forms may be requested by emailing Trish McRae at LCOY@lacanadakiwanis.org.

Completed forms must be submitted by email to LCOY@lacanadakiwanis.org or mailed to Kiwanis Club of La Cañada – La Cañadan of the Year, c/o Trish McRae, P.O. Box 33, La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91012. Those with questions can call Trish McRae at (818) 568-6411.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.