Calendar This

AAUW WELCOMES PROFESSOR ANDY WINNICK

The Glendale Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will meet on Saturday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. via Zoom. The speaker will be Professor Andy Winnick. He joined Cal State LA in 1996 as associate vice president for Academic Affairs and professor of Economics and Statistics.

He is now emeritus.

Professor Winnick will discuss two topics: “A Look at the Real Causes of the Current Inflation” and “How the Current Attack on American Democracy Has Deep Roots in Our Constitution and is A Gift from the Elites Who Wrote It.”

AAUW’s mission is to advance equity for women and girls through advocacy, education, philanthropy and research. For information about membership, activities, and meetings visit https://glendale-ca.aauw.net/.

To receive an invitation to the Zoom meeting, contact Laura Guillory at lguillory1430@gmail.com and provide your name and email address.

LITTLE LANDERS PRESENTS HISTORY OF THE THEREMIN

On Jan. 8 at 1 p.m. the Little Landers Historical Society invites the community to the first of its 2nd Saturday programs in 2022. Come to Bolton Hall Museum to learn about the history of the Theremin, a mystical musical instrument that doesn’t require “hands-on” for sound production.

This program is presented by filmmaker and lecturer Steven M. Martin and features “Theremin-An Electronic Odyssey,” Martin’s feature length film and winner of the Sundance Film Festival Filmmakers Award and more.

All are invited to experience a once in a lifetime opportunity to play this unique instrument.

This event is free and open to the public and everyone is welcome.

Bolton Hall Museum, home of Little Landers Historical Society, 10110 Commerce Ave. in Tujunga.

Additional information is available from Little Landers Historical Society, (818) 352-3420 or BoltonHall.org or email llhs@boltonhall.org .

CANCER PROGRAM

An in-person and online program for cancer patients will be given at the Cancer Support Community-Pasadena on Tuesday, Jan. 11 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. The program is free of charge.

Dr. R. Fernando Roth, cardiologist, will give a presentation and invite an open discussion about certain chemotherapy and radiation treatments that may have long-term effects on the heart. He will advise how to watch for damage and ways to keep the heart healthy.

The Cancer Support Community-Pasadena is located at 76 East Del Mar Blvd., Suite 215 in Pasadena. For additional information, call (626)796-1083 or email www.cscpasadena.org.

VHHS PLANS REUNION

“Team 74” is planning a 50th high school reunion in 2024. Friends and graduates of Verdugo Hills High School are invited to attend to trade stories of family, careers, adventures and anything else.

Currently Team 74 is in the planning phase of collecting names and numbers of classmates and putting together a database; emails from classmates can be received at clsof74reunion@yahoo.com. Information should include a mailing address, cell number and graduate’s name at graduation (if different than now).

A list of frequently asked questions will be provided to keep everyone updated as the reunion plans move forward. Those who belong to various VHHS groups will see redundant information to ensure all classmates are notified and have an opportunity to attend.

At this time the FB VHHS groups will be the reunion information outlet until a more focused site is created.