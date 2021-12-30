Remembering 2021 – the Year That Was

CV Weekly shares some of the stories that reflected a year of decision, indecision, disaster and hope. Through it all, COVID-19 was on the minds of most everyone, affecting each person’s course of action.

Let’s toast a year that we want to end.

January

It was a New Year baby like no other as baby boy Thomas was born on 4:48 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021 at USC Verdugo Hills Hospital. The usual gathering of family and friends in the hospital waiting room was not possible because of COVID-19 restrictions. But pandemic or not, Thomas was ready to make his debut and his parents Julyana Tekin and husband Arbi Vartanian could not have been more excited.

One vehicle started a fire that spread to multiple vehicles in the parking lot of Deukmejian Wilderness Park. Luckily there were no injuries.

Americans can never take for granted again the peaceful transfer of power. On Jan. 6 a group of people that had been at a rally for former President Donald Trump breached the security at the Capitol and violently entered the building. The mob of insurrectionists wanted to stop the certification of votes making Joe Biden President. They called for the hanging of former Vice President Mike Pence, threatened congressional representatives and attacked law enforcement. (Update: Four civilians died during the insurrection. One individual who was part of the mob that was attempting to enter the Capitol building was fatally shot by Capitol police. According to the D.C. medical examiner, two civilians died due to natural causes and a third person died due to amphetamine intoxication. Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick was attacked and collapsed after confronting rioters. He died on Jan. 7. Numerous officers were injured and four officers died by suicide in the months after defending the U.S. Capitol.)

Emergency responders were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. One in five people in Los Angeles County tested positive for COVID-19 and, although the vaccines offered hope, there was no end in sight to the pandemic. COVID-19 fatigue was something many people felt as they continued to isolate and made sure not to leave home without a face covering.

The minimum wage increased in California to $14 an hour for businesses employing 26 or more people, and $13 an hour for businesses that had 25 or fewer employees.

For the third year the Jewish Federation of the Greater San Gabriel and Pomona Valleys gathered volunteers to read the names of people who perished during the Holocaust. The Every Person Has a Name ceremony commemorated the UN International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The event seemed even more important this year because of the dramatic increase in hate crimes in the U.S.

As the pandemic forced many businesses to remain closed, the California Employment Development Department continued having issues not only with applicants unable to get any answers from the department but with a scam that cost millions.

Angelo Chiarot didn’t speak much about his service in World War II, according to his grandson Robert Wollenwebber. He was typical of those of the “Greatest Generation” who served. Angelo passed away at the age of 97 after contracting COVID-19. Angelo was an active member of American Legion Post 288. He attended several events at the lodge, like bingo fundraisers, and even celebrated his birthday with fellow vets.

Deputies from the Crescenta Valley Station responded to a call at a local convenience store regarding a male, 52, who was trapped beneath his vehicle. The victim had been working on a mechanical issue underneath his truck; it rolled back and pinned him to the ground. Four deputies and two civilian bystanders helped lift the truck off the man who was transported to the hospital.

February

Merle Norman had a background in medicine and chemistry and used this knowledge to create an innovative skin care line she called the “3 Steps to Beauty”: powder base, cleansing cream and Miracol. According to the Merle Norman website, these were the cornerstones of her new business, Merle Norman Cosmetics, which celebrated 90 years in 2021.

That pioneering and women-centric spirit has not been lost on sisters Kim Kelly and Kris Kline, owners of the Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio in Montrose. They have owned the studio in Montrose for 28 years but their connection to the company began long before – thanks to the entrepreneurial background of their mother, Elloise Konrad Huschle. She opened her clothing store, The Band Box, in Montrose on Feb. 1, 1979. The store incorporated Merle Norman Cosmetics and became increasingly popular.

The state announced that in the next several weeks the statewide vaccination effort would be coordinated by third-party administrator Blue Shield of California. Public Health looked forward to working with Blue Shield and the state to ensure that there was an efficient and effective vaccine distribution system that met the needs of LA communities.

LA County allowed outdoor dining, again. Restaurants were closed, along with most other businesses throughout LA County, since March 19, 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic. Then on Nov. 24, 2020 the LA Board of Supervisors voted to discontinue outdoor dining though Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger voted against the motion.

Then in February restaurants were once again allowed to open for outdoor dining.

Parents protested outside Lincoln Elementary School for students to return to in-person classes. Parent Braden Barty said other areas had opened for in-person teaching and the District and teachers should look into those.

“It’s safe if you follow the rules,” he said.

His frustration was not with the District as much as it was with teachers.

Later in the month parents continued to protest for in-person learning, this time at the Glendale Teacher Association office.

Keith Hobbs, CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital, announced his departure and left the facility on March 12. He took a position as executive vice president for Torrance Memorial Medical Center in Torrance.

Glendale PD and Glendale Fire Dept., with assistance from LA County Fire Dept., responded to a fire at the Just Tires location at Foothill Boulevard and Boston Avenue. According to Glendale Fire Chief Chris Stavros, it was an outside fire that spread to the walls. No injuries were reported.

Mars 2020 Perseverance successfully landed on the surface of Mars and the photos coming back from the Red Planet were impressive to say the least. The landing was picture perfect as cameras aboard the lander and the rover documented everything.

Residents voiced concern over a home at 3830 Hillway Drive in Whiting Woods during a Glendale City Council meeting. According to neighbors who came to protest the development there had been a mudslide, “a small landslide,” that occurred a few years ago caused by the property.

March

High school sports returned to campus … at least as much as districts and CIF would allow based on COVID-19 restrictions. Relying on newly lowered Adjusted Case Rates Per 100,000 People as of Feb. 16, CIF commissioner Rob Wigod said CIF would allow teams to accelerate their preparation for abridged seasons.

After working on the Rim of the Valley Corridor Preservation Act for almost two decades, Congressman Adam Schiff helped pass the bill through the House. This would add more than 191,000 acres of the Rim of the Valley Corridor to the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. The bill passed the House on a bipartisan basis as part of the Protecting America’s Wilderness and Public Lands Act.

California Dept. of Education gave direction for District leaders to move forward with their proposed plan for a phased return of elementary students for on-campus instruction.

CVW got a call from a reader who wanted to highlight a woman, Fran Fletcher, who worked at CVS Pharmacy for over 14 years.

“It’s a nice place to work, a good working environment and we are a good team,” Fletcher said of her job.

CVS remained open throughout the pandemic and, although many of her customers were stressed due to COVID, Fletcher remained positive and helpful.

Barbara Ferrer, director of the Los Angeles County Dept. of Public Heath, announced that Los Angeles County had “crossed the threshold [into] the red tier” with the County’s COVID-19 positivity rate at 2.5%, reported on March 10. This meant the County could open more businesses and even begin opening schools for grades seven through 12. Public Health worked with the LA County Board of Supervisors to plan additional re-openings.

Suddenly silver boxes appeared along Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park. The boxes, which were definitely not in tune with the MSP design, housed a barricade system that was to be deployed during street closures for special events like the Harvest Market. This was in response to the 2003 accident at the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market where an elderly driver drover through the market at a high rate of speed killing 20 people and injuring numerous others. The problem with the Montrose system was not only were the silver boxes unappealing, but to deploy the barricades one had to crawl into the box to pull the barricade cables out.

Responding to the recent announcement from Gov. Newsom’s office regarding LA County moving from the purple tier to the red tier, the YMCA of the Foothills – the La Cañada site – reopened indoor operations at 10% capacity.

The City of Glendale gave its approval for the work done on the Verdugo Hills Memorial Hall parking lot and ramp, which houses American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614. Local Moose Lodge #641 also meets at the Hall. The $30,000 plus needed for the project was raised through donations.

Over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered to people across LA County, and more vaccine doses were expected to be received as the roll out continued.

USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (VHH) started construction on an Interventional Radiology Catheterization Lab (IR Cath Lab). Cardiac catheterization examines the vessels, valves and chambers of the heart. The new lab would offer immediate help for cardiac patients.

It is possible that the campus of Crescenta Valley High School may be able to host football games within the next three years, according to Glendale Unified School District. The district’s facilities and planning development administrator Hagop Kassabian was asked about the timeline for the project during a CV Town Council meeting.

City of Hope in Duarte continued its COVID-19 vaccination studies and was looking for more people to volunteer for the trials. Dr. John Zaia, director of City of Hope’s Center for Gene Therapy, specializes in vaccine research. He said the results of the study have been encouraging thus far.

“It’s been very safe and that’s really all you can hope for,” he said.

Glendale City Council reviewed a resolution to strongly condemn hate, hate crimes against members of the Asian American community and “affirm the City of Glendale’s commitment to diversity, equity and justice for people of all races, ethnicities and national origins by denouncing xenophobia and anti-Asian sentiment against Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community members.” The anti-hate resolution passed unanimously.

The City of Glendale joined Los Angeles, Long Beach and more than 20 other California cities that required grocery and drug retailers to pay hourly employees an additional $5 per hour in “hero pay” for their essential service during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To help create compliance, the ordinance also created significant penalties for employers who failed to notify their employees of their right to receive the additional pay, provide the pay in a timely manner or keep proper records of compensation.

Congressman Adam Schiff toured Balboa Elementary School in Glendale a few days prior to students returning to class to see the preparations made by school staff to ensure the school was ready for in-person learning. The District had already established student “pods” at the school for a small number of students but more children in grades transitional kindergarten through second grade were expected to return to in-person learning.

April

In response to more than a dozen deaths due to motor vehicle collisions, hit-and-run accidents, and rising pedestrian, bicyclist and motorcyclist deaths in the past few years in Sunland-Tujunga, the Safe Traffic and Transportation (STAT) Committee of the Sunland Tujunga Neighborhood Council recently initiated a “No Speeding” yard sign campaign.

Glendale Unified School District (GUSD) reached a tentative agreement on a Memorandum of Understanding with Glendale Teachers Association for return to in-person instruction in a hybrid model for elementary and secondary students for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year, and included opportunities for additional compensation and professional development as well as health and safety measures already being implemented across the District.

Los Angeles County met the threshold for the less restrictive orange tier in the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

After a year of virtual studies, students began the slow and staggered return back to school. On March 23 elementary teachers and support staff returned to campus. On March 29, GUSD students in TK through second grade who wanted to return to in-person learning returned to campus. On April 5, students in third through sixth grades had the chance to return to in-person learning. About 50% of children in these grades were expected to return to in-person learning.

The Glendale City Council adopted a new ordinance that required disposable foodware, including straws, lids and utensils, at all city events to be marine degradable.

Crescenta Valley Water District and its contractor planned to install a new eight-inch water main on the 4300 block of Rosemont Avenue. The project would replace approximately 800 linear feet of old eight-inch water main installed in the 1930s with a new eight-inch water main. In addition, the project would include the replacements of 15 water services and two fire hydrants.

Out of an abundance of caution, Los Angeles County followed the recommendation of the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine after reports that six women between the ages of 18 and 48 developed unusual types of blood clots six to 13 days after receiving the vaccine.

Glendale Unified School District elementary schools had already reopened the doors for in-person learning and now it was the turn for secondary schools. On April 26 middle and high school students returned to in-person class for hybrid instruction.

GUSD partnered with local healthcare providers to facilitate COVID-19 vaccination appointments beginning on Friday, April 16 for every high school senior and two eligible household members who want to be vaccinated.

LA County Public Works planned to resume sediment removal at Devil’s Gate Reservoir as early as May 3 and continue these operations through November.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices voted to resume use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in persons 18 years of age and older in the U.S. population under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use Authorization.

The Los Angeles County Health Officer Order was updated to align with the change in Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations regarding masking for fully vaccinated people. Additional modifications to the Order also included allowing indoor arcades and indoor playgrounds (bounce centers, ball pits, laser tag) to open at 25% maximum indoor capacity with safety modifications. Hours of operation limitations due to the pandemic were removed from bars, breweries and wineries, and employees who were fully vaccinated at food service facilities had the option of wearing a face shield in addition to a face mask when in close contact with customers; wearing a mask was still required.

The Glendale City Council at its weekly meeting heard but ultimately rejected a request to help fund the Crescenta Valley 2021 fireworks show. Local civic leader and CV Fireworks Association member Steve Pierce stated that due to the pandemic it was not possible to hold an in-person fireworks event. Typically ticket sales finance the show. The City normally donated $5,000 to the event; Pierce requested a larger donation due to the pandemic shortfall.

Councilmember Ara Najarian offered an alternative motion to fund a city-sponsored fireworks show in the downtown area.

“We do a lot of fireworks downtown,” he said. “I like the people in Tujunga and Sunland and La Crescenta and La Cañada.”

But in the end all but Councilmember Ardy Kassakhian voted to decline the extra support for the CV Fireworks Association.

“At long last, the truth. Thank God.” Those were the words Congressman Adam Schiff shared at an event on Saturday, April 24 celebrating the recognition of the Armenian Genocide by President Joe Biden.

“Each year on this day we remember the lives of all those who died in the Ottoman era Armenian Genocide and recommit ourselves to preventing such an atrocity from ever again occurring.”

May

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention endorsed the “safety and effectiveness of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine and its use in 12 through 15-year-old adolescents.”

This extended administration of the Pfizer vaccine to those 12 years old and up.

At the April 20 meeting of the Glendale City Council, the Council voted 3-2 in favor to select Glendale Arts as the entity with which to start negotiations for continued management of the Alex Theatre for a 10-year term.

According to Glendale Arts, following a national search only two other proposals were submitted; Mayor Paula Devine attributed the small number of proposals to the challenging financial landscape and extraordinary dedication that are required in managing a historical theatre.

Craig Durst, a historian at the Bolton Hall Historical Museum, took on a project that is rather daunting but something he was very passionate about: the restoration of the Verdugo Hills Cemetery. He worked to create a veterans’ memorial as well as paying honor to those who were buried at the cemetery.

The board of education of the Glendale Unified School District unanimously adopted a resolution committing to return all students to in-person learning for the 2021-22 school year. The District will resume full on-campus instruction beginning with the first day of school on Aug. 18.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger issued a statement regarding the potential release of a sexually violent predator into the La Crescenta community: “I am disgusted and gravely concerned that the Los Angeles Superior Court is considering the placement of sexually violent predator Calvin Grassmier into La Crescenta.”

The proposed placement address for Calvin Grassmier was 5632 Freeman Ave. in La Crescenta, which is one mile from Two Strike Park and two miles from La Crescenta Library.

June

Local residents joined to protest the local placement of sexually violent predator (SVP) Calvin Grassmier into a neighborhood that has one way in and out, inconsistent to non-existent cellphone service and is in an extreme wildfire risk area. In addition, it is only slightly over one mile from schools. Alex Gardner, a local resident, joined with fellow neighbors to begin the fight against the placement of the SVP. He made it clear that this is a concern not just for the Briggs Terrace area but for all of Crescenta Valley.

“It doesn’t matter whether you live east or west of Pennsylvania Avenue, east or west of Ocean View [Boulevard], or above or below Foothill [Boulevard],” he said.

Bailey Center food bank in Tujunga continued to see an increase in family and individual need. Organizers sought non-perishable foods like canned goods, cereal, pasta sauce and pasta noodles. Not surprisingly, throughout the pandemic Bailey Center volunteers have seen an increase in those requesting help, and were providing food for over one thousand people every Wednesday.

A procession for fallen Los Angeles County firefighter Tory Carlon traveled eastbound on the Foothill (210) Freeway to Crippen Mortuary on Honolulu Avenue. The 44-year-old firefighter was killed, and a fire captain injured, on Tuesday morning at Fire Station 81 in Agua Dulce. Firefighter Carlon was shot by an off duty firefighter. Authorities said the procession included fire and law enforcement as well as a helicopter fly over. Tory Carlon had previously worked at Station 82.

Crescenta Valley High School Principal Linda Junge announced she would be leaving the District on July 1.

“You deserve to hear from me directly that I have accepted the position of assistant superintendent of Human Resources in the South Pasadena Unified School District,” Junge stated in an email she sent out to Falcon families.

Scott Andele, Rosemont Middle School principal, announced his departure as well.

Judge Bianco found the “proposed La Crescenta home as an unsuitable placement for Sexually Violent Predator Calvin Grassmier.”

At its monthly meeting members of the Montrose Shopping Park Association discussed discontinuing the al fresco dining arrangements in Montrose. This is the pandemic work-around in which K-rails were set, and decorated, along Honolulu Avenue as a way for restaurants to provide outdoor dining for patrons, helping them survive the financial devastation of the pandemic because interior dining was not allowed per COVID-19 guidelines. On June 1 the Glendale City Council directed its city staff to extend the downtown program.

The Glendale Historical Society filed a public interest lawsuit in June 2021. The case alleged that Glendale violated the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) when approving a 12-unit market-rate housing project on the site of a historic 1913 Aeroplane Craftsman at 534 N. Kenwood. The City recognizes the property as a historic resource.

The board of the nonprofit Glendale Arts voted unanimously to promote Nina Crowe to chief executive officer and Maria Sahakian to the role of chief operating officer with a specific focus on the Alex Theatre’s operations. The two leaders represent close to 30 years of experience in non-profit theatre management, budgeting, fundraising and business development.

A police pursuit ended at La Crescenta Avenue and Foothill Boulevard with a suspect taken into custody. The male suspect was apprehended by LAPD officers.

The pursuit began when a man allegedly stole a vehicle from a neighborhood in LA. The pursuit wound through various areas; spike strips were unsuccessfully used to try and stop the vehicle. The driver lost control of his vehicle on Foothill near La Crescenta Avenue. The suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle for over an hour. LAPD shot beanbag rounds into the vehicle that shattered the windows. The suspect was finally taken into custody.

July

After years in limbo Rockhaven’s future once again looked bright courtesy of an $8 million boost by State Senator Anthony Portantino. The fate of the facility had been in question since 2008. Twice developers had planned to build on the location; one option was championed by the Friends of Rockhaven and one would turn the location into a boutique hotel – both of those proposals failed. And so as Rockhaven was left unattended the roofs began to crumble. Under the Portantino proposal, the State will allocate the money to the City of Glendale to renovate and preserve as a museum the historic Rockhaven property for the public to enjoy and appreciate.

Thousands of people throughout the Crescenta Valley and downtown Glendale enjoyed thousands of fireworks that were on display on the evening of Independence Day, July 4. After missing any type of display last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the restrictions on social gathering, this year people were eager to celebrate the Fourth of July … with some new twists. Rather than having its full, open field event at Crescenta Valley High School, on the Fourth of July the Crescenta Valley Fireworks Association held a vibrant fireworks display that was available at no cost to the entire Crescenta Valley. The fireworks show lasted about 25 minutes and was made possible by community donors. The City of Glendale opted to provide its own fireworks display rather than directing its residents to other professional displays. Bursts of fireworks could be seen exploding in the sky above Glendale, launched from the rooftop of the Marketplace Parking Garage across Harvard Street.

The GUSD board of education confirmed new principals for Rosemont and CV. Suzanne Risse was promoted to the position of principal at Rosemont Middle School. She was previously the principal at Monte Vista Elementary School. Christine Benitez has been promoted from associate principal to principal at CV High School.

Despite being the final Glendale Design Review Board agenda item and delaying by four hours the beginning of its preliminary hearing on a proposed 57,000 square foot mixed-use development on Foothill Boulevard, neighbors and nearby residents to the proposed project were not deterred from their chance to voice their opinion. Opponents of the project stayed the course and took advantage of the opportunity to ask questions, express their opposition, and put up important hurdles prior to the project’s SB 1818 density-bonus determination. A total of 35 callers waited four-and-a-half hours to express their opinions, with only one caller at the hearing expressing support for the project as a necessary step to solve California’s ongoing housing crisis.

A groundbreaking ceremony for a new Armenian American Museum was attended by hundreds of local residents, supporters and dignitaries including CVTC President Harry Leon, State Senator Anthony Portantino, and U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff. The ceremony was a celebration of nearly a decade of work to create the facility. The goal of the museum is to promote understanding and appreciation for the diversity of cultures in the United States, specifically through the telling of the story of Armenian strength, resilience and industriousness.

State Senator Anthony Portantino delivered for Southern California’s trademark film and television industry after Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 144, legislation by Portantino that authorizes a $330 million expansion of California’s film and television tax incentive program. It’s the largest expansion of the 12-year-old program since 2014, when then-Assemblymember Mike Gatto successfully passed an expansion of the program from $100 million annually to $330 million annually. Portantino’s legislation provides an additional $90 million annually to the current program for the next two years, including $75 million for recurring TV series and $15 million for relocating TV series.

August

The Historical Society of the Crescenta Valley was given a glimpse into Gus and Andy’s Kitchen and Bar as the owner prepared for the grand opening sometime in September. The site at 2201 Honolulu Ave. has been empty since Rocky Cola Café closed its doors in 2012. Another restaurant owner had attempted to open a restaurant at the location but had to let the lease lapse. Then longtime La Cañada Flintridge resident and restaurateur Tom Christopoulos acquired the location and started to work.

A planned four-year effort to remove 1.7 million cubic yards of sediment from Devil’s Gate Reservoir concluded in mid-August, more than a year ahead of schedule, announced Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Devil’s Gate Dam was built in 1920 by the Los Angeles County Flood Control District to provide flood protection to communities in the lower Arroyo Seco watershed.

The Glendale City Council implemented Phase II of Glendale Water & Power’s Water Conservation Ordinance in response to a lack of expected runoff. Moving into Phase II supported the governor’s emergency declaration requesting voluntary conservation for all areas of the state. Phase II of the Mandatory Water Conservation Ordinance will limit outside watering to three days a week: Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for no more than 10 minutes at each watering station.

Elementary, middle and high school students returned to school while GUSD students, parents, teachers and administrators continued to face some uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans have students on campus five days a week for a full day of in-person instruction with an independent study option available for students and families who need it. The GUSD board of education and superintendent are focused on four key areas for the 2021-22 academic year: academic acceleration; health and safety; social emotional wellness; and equitable access to resources.

September

Despite scorching heat hundreds visited the 19th Annual Montrose Car Show on Honolulu Avenue. With 300 vehicles on display, there was a century of autos from all over the world ranging from Europe, North America, Oceania and Asia.

“Remember-Honor-Respect” was the motto of the Patriot Day Remembrance Motorcade, which honored the fallen first responders and others who lost their lives due to terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. This year, the motorcade was held on Friday, Sept. 10 so that local schools could take part in the observance. In addition to 13 schools, the motorcade passed by five fire stations, the CV Sheriff’s Station, La Crescenta Library, CV Chamber of Commerce, American Legion/Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Hall, the La Crescenta Woman’s Club, the Vietnam Memorial, a hospital, three convalescent homes and several grocery stores before ending at the YMCA. Over 8,500 students observed the Patriot Day Remembrance Motorcade.

In a statement released by the Montrose Christmas Parade Association, it was announced that the 2021 Christmas parade was canceled. A statement in part read: “The Montrose Christmas Parade Association takes the safety of our beloved community very seriously. In light of the uncertainty surrounding COVID-19, the delta variant, and whether or not we would even be allowed to hold the parade, we felt the best decision was to postpone this year’s parade to 2022.”

The 15th annual Hometown Country Fair, hosted by the Crescenta Valley Chamber of Commerce, returned after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Attendance to the event was free and held at CV Park. The one-day event included a dog parade, pie-eating contest, food trucks and plenty of vendor booths.

Public comment regarding proposed rate increases by Crescenta Valley Water District was surprisingly helpful with water district directors and staff taking time to answer every question put forward. In total about a dozen people spoke with an additional 23 sending letters to the CVWD. Speakers in the meeting asked a variety of questions, but many of them echoed concerns about their wastewater rates increasing multiple times in the past several years. In response to questions regarding where CVWD rates stood in comparison to other agencies, staff provided several graphics that showed both the current and proposed rates. These would put CVWD in the middle of the pack when compared to peer water agencies. However, further analysis showed that, while CVWD is in the middle of the distribution, the distribution is heavily skewed to the high end.

The skies above the Crescenta Valley were darkened by drifting winds from the Windy Fire and the KNP Complex Fire near the Sequoia area.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 9 and SB 10 and potentially alienated middle-class homeowners by all but eliminating local single family zoning ordinances. SB 9 effectively guarantees approval of existing single-family lots to be subdivided into smaller lots, with the potential for up to four housing units on each current single-family lot. SB 10 allows cities and developers to bypass CEQA review and build up to 10 units on certain urban lots that have access to high quality transit and other infrastructure. The bills are intended to address California‘s skyrocketing housing prices, its lack of affordable housing and stubborn homelessness rates.

Mayor Devine cast the deciding vote in favor of SAS taking over management of the historic Alex Theatre, ending the city’s relationship with Glendale Arts. Councilmembers Brotman and Kassakhian voted no.

Sixty years after first hearing the promise of permanent bleachers and lighting for Crescenta Valley High School, and another four years after real planning began, the GUSD board of education unanimously voted to accept the environmental impact report (EIR) and approve funding for improvements to the Crescenta Valley High School athletic field complex. The vote authorized $8.56 million in funding for a 1,714-person capacity bleacher stand and upgrades to the field lighting and public address system. Approval had been delayed as the board awaited the final EIR, which began back in February 2020, just as the COVID-19 pandemic was sweeping across the United States.

October

The Glendale City Council took steps to temporarily halt the development of new hotels in Glendale’s downtown. Assistant director of Community Development Bradley Calvert explained that “the moratorium must be related to potential or studied changes to the land use code” and that the city would study the need for more hotel rooms during the pause.

Glendale Community College (GCC) Superintendent/President Dr. David Viar announced he will be retiring in June 2022, following the completion of the current school year.

Armand Dorian, MD, MMM, was named CEO of USC Verdugo Hills Hospital (USC-VHH) and part of Keck Medicine USC. He served as interim CEO since March 2021.

The K-rails that designated outdoor dining in the Montrose Shopping Park were removed in the wee hours of a Thursday morning. Their removal has canceled outdoor dining – but only temporarily. The Glendale City Council will consider more permanent outdoor dining design options. Whatever is decided, the new designs wouldn’t be installed prior to the Arts & Crafts Festival that takes place on Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park.

A nationwide strike was averted when the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) reached a tentative three-year agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) for The Basic and Videotape Agreements, which affects 40,000 film and television workers represented by 13 West Coast IATSE local unions.

The mural “The Birds and Trees of Komitas” can be spotted on the east wall of Honest Cardiology at 2525 Honolulu Ave. The artwork is inspired by the music and life of Komitas, an Armenian composer and pioneering ethnomusicologist who is considered the founder of the Armenian national school of music. The mural is composed of birds and trees as emphasized in Komitas’ various music compositions. Mural artist Nicholas Freeman received a Mayor’s Commendation Award after the mural was completed.

All Hallows’ Eve arrived and Crescenta Valley had plenty of fun, with socially-distanced events planned for the community including the popular Fun and Frights in the Foothills driving tour. For those looking for scares rather than candy, Nightmare in Whiting Woods was one of the best-known private haunts in the foothills. 2021 marked 11 years that the haunt has taken over Whiting Woods but nearly two decades since it first began in the area. It was previously held on Vista Court.

November

Los Angeles County Parks and Recreation completed work on an entrance/exit ramp at the far west end of Two Strike Park. Local residents had concerns about the construction of the ramp that was part of a walking path project that extended from Two Strike Park to Eagle Canyon Channel, which included difficulty by wheelchair users to access the entrance/exit.

The Glendale City Council voted to forego competitive bidding and spend $240,000 to fix the roofs at Rockhaven before seasonal rains caused more damage. “For years we’ve been making temporary fixes to these roofs, using tarps to prevent water from entering the buildings, but that’s not sustainable and we need to move forward in removing and replacing the roof tiles in accordance with the Secretary of the Interior’s standards for the renovation of historic buildings,” said Public Works Director Yazdan Emrani.

The Welcome to La Crescenta sign just east of Pennsylvania Avenue on Foothill Boulevard was damaged again. The Dept. of Public Works-Los Angeles County, has the information of the damage and Crescenta Valley Town Council was following up with repairs.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® named Nadia Chung as the 103rd Rose Queen®. Chung is a senior at La Cañada High School and lives in La Cañada. The announcement was made by 2022 Pasadena Tournament of Roses President Bob Miller and follows a month-long selection process with students from 24 Pasadena area schools participating in interviews.

Veterans Day was recognized throughout the area with long-awaited live events in La Crescenta, Montrose and Burbank. Two Strike Park saw veterans from American Legion Post 288 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1614 hold their traditional Veterans Day ceremony that included the presentation of colors by Crescenta Valley High School JROTC, a musical presentation of each branch of the military and a flag retirement ceremony led by the Boy Scouts of Troop 288. The keynote speaker was superintendent/president of Glendale Community College and U.S. Army veteran David Viar, who announced his retirement from the college in June 2022.

Montrose Search and Rescue held team tryouts at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. Applicants were tested on their physical ability to complete a timed two-mile hike with a 1,500 feet elevation gain along the Crescenta View Trail. Event organizer MSR member and assistant director of LA County Sheriff’s Dept. Mike Leum said that, with 31 people in attendance, he was “overjoyed” to see a much larger turnout than initially expected.

A woman was arrested by Los Angeles Police Dept. at the DIY Home Center in Tujunga after ramming her vehicle into the front door of the building then entering the store. DIY Home Center, located in the 6300 block of Foothill Boulevard, was not open for business at the time of the burglary.

Folks looked skyward to catch the partial lunar eclipse, the longest partial moon eclipse in 580 years. The eclipse, which lasted three hours and 28 minutes, occurred when the moon passed through the Earth’s shadow.

The CVTC elections drew controversy prior to a candidates’ forum due to the disqualification of a sitting Town Council alternate, Johnny Brookbank. Brookbank was formally censured by the Council earlier this year and, according to the Council bylaws, the censure disqualified him from candidacy for the next two election cycles. However, a reportedly reduced number of eligible councilmembers voted to disqualify Brookbank. Controversy surrounded actions by the council two months earlier when a majority of the council declined to follow specific provisions of the bylaws related to financial decisions for council events, such as elections, and decisions determining the status of Councilmember Sophal Ear. Council Vice President Aram Ordubegian stated that the election process was not bound by the specifics of the bylaws in an emergency situation such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Several agencies have prepared for the influx of Afghan refugees coming to the southland. Among them is the satellite office of the International Institute of Los Angeles (IILA) in far north Glendale. The IILA prepared food for refugees being processed through their agency. These families and individuals were resettled in hotels and temporary housing rentals as they try to adjust to a new life in the United States.

December

Newly proposed redistricting maps, which were first presented by the Commission on Nov. 2 and were significantly revised just one week later, would once again divide the Crescenta Valley and surrounding communities and school districts into multiple districts. Burbank, Sunland and Tujunga would join with San Fernando, Sylmar and Sun Valley to form a district that sits roughly between the 210 and 5 freeways. The northwestern portion and the Montrose/Verdugo City portions of Crescenta Valley that are formally part of the City of Glendale would be grouped with the rest of Glendale and a large swath of City of Los Angeles neighborhoods that extends all the way to the borders of West Hollywood. And the southeastern portion of the Crescenta Valley and the City of La Cañada would be grouped with Pasadena, Monrovia, portions of Duarte, Claremont, Upland, Wrightwood, Lytle Creek, Crestline and Lake Arrowhead to form a massive district that stretches more than 80 miles from end-to-end and connects the border of the City of Los Angeles to the border of Big Bear Lake. A similar map with similar concerns was presented for the newly drawn Congressional District.

Thefts of catalytic converters were on the rise but the Glendale Police Dept. offered precautions that can be taken to prevent thefts. These include having license plate numbers etched onto catalytic converters. The GPD partnered with AAA on the “Etch & Catch” program to help facilitate this.

Dec. 7 marked 80 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor, which ushered the United States into World War II. Local veterans remembered the “date that will live in infamy.”

Glendale Parks and Open Space Foundation hosted a special viewing of a new art installation at Deukmejian Wilderness Park. The 26-foot mosaic mural, titled “The Breath of a Deukmejian Day,” depicts and celebrates natural elements of the region, including plants and animals found in the local area.

The Glendale City Council decided to conduct more outreach efforts before making a decision regarding the future of the Verdugo Wash, currently a nine-mile concrete flood water channel that is being considered as a potential green swath of natural habitat and walking and bike paths running from the north side of the Verdugo Mountains down to Griffith Park.

The Crescenta Valley Town Council (CVTC) held its elections for vacant seats on its board. A total of 529 votes recorded, according to Elections Committee Chair Chris Kilpatrick. Of those 529 votes, only 480 were counted as they were for candidates who appeared on the ballot. Ballots with write-in candidates were not counted. Earning regular seats were Elizabeth Ahlers, Dede Mueller and Frida Baghdassarian; Ted Yu, Teri Madsen and Paul Barnes will serve as alternates.

Omicron quickly became the dominant variant of COVID-19 in the U.S. As of Dec. 17, more than 73% of new cases in the nation were caused by omicron, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. President Biden stressed that the best way for Americans to protect themselves from serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 and specifically from the delta and omicron variants is by getting vaccinated and for those who are vaccinated to get their booster shots.

