La Cañada Flintridge Prepares for Return to Rose Parade

After a pandemic break, the LCFTRA is eager to once again show off its creative skills for its entry in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade.

By Bethany BROWN

The La Cañada Flintridge Tournament of Roses Association (LCFTRA), with the help of hundreds of volunteers in the community, have spent the week tirelessly decorating the city’s entry for the 133rd Rose Parade scheduled for Jan. 1, 2022.

After the parade was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the LCFTRA retained the original design concept, matching the parade’s theme of “Dream. Believe. Achieve.” and eagerly awaited the green light to bring their vision to life.

The animated float titled “Who Says We Can’t?” will feature a skatepark full of skateboarding dogs. The dogs, despite their advanced years, represent the youthful and spiritual energy awakened within them and an unwavering determination to learn new tricks despite their age.

Grant Delgatty – associate professor and chair of Product Innovation at USC’s Iovine and Young Academy and inventor of the URB-E scooter – developed the float design and created the addition of a satellite float that he will drive alongside the main entry on parade day. The satellite float will feature one last thrill-seeking dog out on a jet ski with the intended illusion that he’s moving through the waves.

Decorative co-chair Jennifer Lazo emphasized that these dogs symbolize the power of dreaming and believing in achievement.

“Old dogs really can learn new tricks,” Lazo said. “That’s what’s fun and inspiring about seeing these dogs together in a skatepark. They keep learning and don’t get discouraged and we remember that we can keep learning, too.”

Each element of the float is constructed by hand using a vast variety of materials. Lazo said the “float family” has been putting immense effort into the construction of the float, noting that tens of thousands of beans have been used and each one is individually and carefully placed.

Over 25,000 flowers will be used on the float as well including, among others, roses, carnations and mums, other foliage and even fruits and vegetables to add unique bright pops of color. The dogs are made using additional natural materials, some of which are flax seed, tapioca, buffalo grass and palm fiber.

La Cañada Flintridge is one of only six floats in the entire parade that is self-built and relies entirely on community support in labor and donations. Starting from an idea nurtured by The Kiwanis Club of La Cañada in 1978 and translated into reality by community volunteers, the LCTRA’s first contribution brought – and each progressing year continues to bring – joy and boastful pride to the community.

“It’s been a surreal week,” Lazo said. “Our design is pretty complicated, but it’s looking really cool. It’s just been wonderful to all come together to work on this and see familiar faces again.”

LCFTRA publicity representative Barbie Eland stressed her excitement to see the completed and long-awaited float make its way down Colorado Boulevard on New Year’s Day.

“It’s crazy how much goes into it,” Eland laughed. “But we’re always really, really proud of it. It’s such an exciting experience when it leaves La Cañada the night before and goes over to get into its spot for the next morning.”

Eland said because it moves so slowly, the sheriff’s department must escort it on the roads as it journeys over to Pasadena – a patrol car leading and following the float with lights shining – and the overall spectacle is fun to watch. She urged the community to keep an eye open on the evening of Dec. 31.

“The team really worked hard the past two years on getting the float ready to go and making sure everything will go off without a hitch,” Eland said. “Our float is in really good shape, and I couldn’t be more excited.”