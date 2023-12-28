Glendale’s Campbell Center Has Its 1st Toy Drive – A Part of Its Annual Holiday Celebration

By Ruth SOWBY

Instead of being the recipients of holiday gifts, this year Campbell Center developmentally disabled clients were the givers of gifts. About 30 clients, shopped for, wrapped and delivered gifts for needy families. The gifts were then collected by members of the Glendale Police Officers’ Association who stopped by the Center on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

According to Campbell Center Executive Director Nancy Niebrugge, “This is part of our effort to support [our clients] as adults and structure programs and activities that give them choice, autonomy and a meaning place in our community.”

Client Emil Farhadian, dressed like Santa Claus, was generous with the toys he donated. He bought them with money he earned throughout the year. Besides paid jobs, one of his volunteer duties was collating folders for a local business, Western Drugs, a long-time supporter of the Center.

Center staff was generous with its time as well. Staff members took Center clients, or “associates” as they are also called, on a shopping spree where they worked with a budget and purchased a toy of their choice to donate.

All gifts donated came close to $600. The Glendale Police Officers’ Association, also generous, gave a $300 check to the Center for operating expenses.

The mission of the Campbell Center is to partner with adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, empowering them to successfully gain independence and attain their desired outcomes through opportunity and choice.