Fire on New York Avenue

Battalion Chief Brooks from Glendale Fire Dept. reported that a call came in at 11:37 a.m. in the 5100 block of New York Avenue. After arriving firefighters at the location saw smoke coming out of the south side of the house. They looked into the first and second floors of the house and realized that the fire was in the chimney space. The fire appeared to have burned through the framing of the house near the chimney. Firefighters accessed the fireplace through the attic.

Currently firefighters are cutting the area around the chimney on the rooftop and dismantling the chimney to make sure that the fire is fully extinguished.

Neither firefighters nor civilians reported any injuries.