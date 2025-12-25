Community Members Gather for Inaugural Menorah Lighting

About 30 community members gathered at the corner of Ocean View Boulevard and Honolulu Avenue on Saturday evening for the inaugural lighting of the menorah. Led by Rabbi Mendy Grossbaum of Chabad of the Crescenta Valley, the ceremony included traditional and non-traditional music. Assemblymember Nick Schultz also made an appearance.

“This is the first time we’ve done this in Montrose,” he said to the crowd before sharing that “we all have a light.”

“Thank you for letting me be a small part of this celebration,” he ended.

Children then sang with the audience.

Rabbi Grossbaum led prayers before lighting the menorah.

The Jewish people don’t shy away from conflict and disagreement, he said.

“We are a spiteful and stubborn people,” he said referencing the recent shooting in Australia as well as other challenges posed to the Jewish people over the centuries. “You won’t take this away from us.”

The celebration ended with the sharing of jelly donuts and dancing by many in the crowd.

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY