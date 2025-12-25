Christmas, Carols & Creches in La Crescenta

By Ruth SOWBY

A three-night community celebration took place on Dec. 12-14 hosted by La Crescenta members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 4550 Raymond Ave. Each night of the free event began with a musical presentation followed by the viewing of hundreds of Nativity displays.

Opening night featured the La Cañada High School Chamber Singers followed by a Christmas reading by Marcela Gillis and her two sons, Diego, 5, and Ezra, 2. After the Gillis family presentation was a violin and viola selection by Mick and Stacy Wetzel.

The event, produced by La Crescenta resident Marilyn Bayles, ended with the viewing of nativities lent by community members for the three nights. Parents were gently reminded to accompany their children for the viewing.