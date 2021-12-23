Supervisor Barger Kicks Off Christmas Season Locally with Annual Tree Lighting

By Bethany BROWN

La Crescenta Library held its 7th Annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Dec. 8. The public was not invited to the event, which was sponsored by LA County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger. Barger had the honor of lighting the tree as limited guests and employees of the library gathered in the courtyard to celebrate.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions in the County, there was no public ceremony as was held in years prior to the pandemic, but it was live-streamed on the La Crescenta Christmas Tree Lighting Facebook page for community residents to watch in real time.

Event coordinator and former Crescenta Valley Town Council President Robbyn Battles said she started the event seven years ago while she was serving on the Town Council because she wanted La Crescenta to have something festive to look forward to each holiday season.

“The intent is just to bring some joy to the community,” Battles said. “Christmas trees – the lights – they just put a smile on your face and that’s the whole thing … you could be having the worst day on the planet, and you see a beautiful Christmas tree or a little Charlie Brown tree and it still makes you smile.”

Veteran members of The American Legion were present to lead the flag salute as the ceremony began and live music was provided by The West Wind Quartet. The all-female instrumental group consists of Janice Melhorn on horn, Sarah Bloxham on oboe, Trudi Anderson on clarinet and Virginia Moore on bassoon.

Battles introduced Supervisor Barger and extended her gratitude for Barger’s support of the tree lighting.

“It is good to be back in front of this library celebrating the lighting of the Christmas tree,” Barger said. “There’s no question that La Crescenta is a unique, incredible community – a small town with a big heart – and I’m just so thrilled to be a part of this.”

Barger said she thinks of the holiday season as a time to have renewed joy and reflect on what accomplishments have occurred but also to look forward to what’s ahead.

“I hope that, during this holiday season, with everything that has gone on over the last two years, we can all take the time to give ourselves grace, to be thankful for what we have and to continue to give back,” Barger said. “You all give back each and every day and I want you all to know it truly is an honor to represent such an amazing – unincorporated – part of LA County.”