Fun for Holiday Shoppers in the Montrose Shopping Park

A horse drawn trolley takes shoppers along Honolulu Avenue in the Montrose Shopping Park. In addition to the holiday trolley, shoppers are treated to live holiday music and a chance to meet Santa each weekend before Christmas.

Santa is on-site Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday are hand-led pony rides from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. On Sunday, Santa is on-site from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and the Montrose Harvest Market is open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Saturday and Sunday, the free horse drawn trolley rides along Honolulu Avenue are from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Photo by Charly SHELTON