La Crescenta Library Hosts Community Tree Lighting

By Michelle GANIAN

On Wednesday, Dec. 6, La Crescenta Library held its ninth annual Christmas tree lighting where dozens of children, parents and family members gathered in the courtyard in celebration of the holiday festivities.

Coordinated by realtor Robbyn Battles and County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the ceremony rang with the spirited voices of the Valley View Elementary School children’s choir caroling to Christmas tunes of “Snowflake,” “Bring Me Snow” and “Santa, Bring Me Snow.” Ironically, La Crescenta has received snow these past couple of years with the greatest snowfall taking place in February of this year, making reality what were once Christmas pipe dreams for many local residents.

With a final countdown the tree, fully adorned in gold, red and green ornaments that glistened with warmth and radiance, was lit. Everyone was then welcomed inside the library for refreshments. Leaving with cookies and hot cocoa, they ended the night with an enchanted anticipation for the joys of the holiday season.