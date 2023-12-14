College View Students Search for Elf on the Shelf

“Every student is worthy of a happy and special holiday,” said Principal Tammy Taylor.

By Mary O’KEEFE

College View School is a happy place. Anyone who walks in immediately feels this wave of positivity. Stand at the door as students enter and everyone is smiling: the students, parents, teachers and staff. This is the normal day-to-day at College View but during this holiday season the smiles are mixed with real excitement as all know they will soon begin to search for the school’s holiday Elf on the Shelf.

Spoiler alert: The Elf is actually College View teacher specialist Corky O’Rourke.

No one, not even principal Dr. Tammy Taylor, knows where O’Rourke’s Elf will turn up. She has been in the school’s pool, under a shelf and even on top of a dryer. Students and their teachers search the school to find where the Elf is hiding.

College View is a public school within the Glendale Unified School District and opened in 1971. The school specializes in instruction in functional academics, life skills, communication, socialization and motor skills. Classrooms serve students ranging in age from 3 to 22 with severe intellectual and physical disabilities, according to the College View website.

O’Rourke is always trying to find programs or events that engage students. She said she saw this Elf on the Shelf event on TikTok and thought it would be perfect for College View. She dresses up like an elf and then finds places to hide. She was recently found in a display case in one of the school’s hallways.

“It’s magical,” said Taylor of the reaction from the students and the teachers.

Once students find the Elf they get so excited; they scream, giggle and wave. The Elf, aka O’Rourke, waves and knows every child’s name. While some students are a little standoffish, others do not want to leave once they find her.

“It’s lovely. Things happen organically,” Taylor said of how at ease the students were with the Elf.

And the living Elf on the Shelf is a big deal to these kids. This program not only builds a sense of school unity and pride but also lets the kids see that something new is not scary. They feel safe in this school, surrounded by their teachers, so they are more willing to trust all that goes with the holidays – including seeing Santa Claus and an Elf.

The school has had several visits from Santa and each time the students are more comfortable. It’s all about easing students into exploring the outside world with their families.

When visiting classrooms the dedication of these teachers to their students, and the students to their teachers, is evident. All classrooms are full of color and music.

Principal Taylor is one of the biggest cheerleaders for her school. She has been with GUSD her entire education career. She was the school psychologist at Glendale High School before becoming the principal at College View. She has been at the school for four years.

In a classroom of 3 and 4 year olds, the students are learning to sit at a table and pay attention. They will soon move to their neighborhood school. Others with more profound needs will stay at the school through age 22.

The older students often take field trips to places like the Glendale Galleria. These field trips at first were a concern for parents but they soon discovered that their children began to feel more comfortable going out to places. They even attended a dance. This prepares them for when they move on to another program, which for older special needs individuals are few and far between.

Students have a variety of needs; some are not verbal but they are able to communicate with the help of technology; however, that technology had not been used lately due to the district’s cyber attack.

“One student is pretty sassy on electronics,” Taylor said. She added that it is wonderful that this technology allows the students’ personality to emerge.

In grades four to six, the students are led in lessons with music they choose.

“[We take] any opportunity to have [students] make it their own,” Taylor said.

One student – Manuk – makes sure he knows exactly what is going on at his school. He is known as the mayor of College View.

Students are introduced to art, yoga, music and dance. And the results are evident as kids learn to walk and communicate whereas it was thought these tasks would elude them.

But for O’Rourke it is really one smile at a time that makes the difference.

“One student talked. We had never heard him talk before,” O’Rourke said trying to contain her excitement. “When he saw me he said, ‘Oh my God.’”

College View has a PTA and welcomes donations. To find how to support College View visit its website at collegeview.gusd.net or call (818) 246-8363.