Community Center Preschool Works with Children’s Law Center of California, Los Angeles, to Give Gifts to Children-in-Need

This holiday season preschoolers will learn the importance of kindness through the “Adopt-A-Family” program at the Community Center Preschool of La Cañada Flintridge. In its 23rd year, this philanthropic program gives preschool students and parents the opportunity to provide gifts and holiday cheer to children-in-need with the Children’s Law Center of California, Los Angeles. This year the preschool will adopt eight children ranging in age from 8 months to 16 years.

“Adopt-A-Family” began as students returned from the Thanksgiving break and discovered a festive “Giving Tree” in the courtyard. The tree is decorated with paper ornaments that detail a “wish” from a child-in-need. These wishes vary from winter clothing and shoes to toys, diapers and food. Preschoolers may pick one, or more, ornament(s) that their families will then fulfill. Lastly, students will bring the beautifully wrapped gifts back to the preschool. The items will then be delivered to the Children’s Law Center before Christmas.

“These wonderful children and their families often face overwhelming financial challenges and we hope to ease some of the financial burden and bring a little happiness to their holiday season,” said Danielle Caputo, director of the Community Center Preschool. “We also hope our preschoolers discover the importance of giving back, especially to those less fortunate than them.”

For more information about the Community Center Preschool’s activities contact director Danielle Caputo at (818) 790-8687 or visit www.communitycenterpreschool.org.