The Changing Face of Foothill Boulevard

By Robin GOLDSWORTHY and Mary O’KEEFE

Foothill Boulevard is a major thoroughfare for the community. Large and small businesses dot the boulevard, which used to be called Michigan Avenue. Similar to other spots, the boulevard has changed.

On Sunday there was a ribbon-cutting for the grand opening of GT Sim Racing at 2865 Foothill Blvd. The entertainment venue is a unique addition to the area.

“It’s a very good central location and in the whole foothills we don’t have any thing close to this,” said co-owner Elia Baida.

GT Sim Racing was a formidable challenge to establish, added fellow co-owner Mike Kobeissi. He, Baida and Kobeissi’s wife Sandy co-own the facility.

“The industry is relatively new and our simulators incorporate components sourced from various countries,” Kobeissi said. “Not only did we have to assemble them, but we also had to ensure that all parts from different manufacturers could communicate seamlessly. From design and construction to software development and acquiring the latest PCs with cutting-edge graphics cards, the process was incredibly demanding.”

Establishing the new business was a big undertaking.

“It took us a whopping one and a half years to complete, costing a staggering $2 million,” said Kobeissi. “The result? We have the most advanced state-of-the-art sim racing center – not just in the USA, but globally!”

Other changes can be seen along Foothill.

On the afternoon of July 12, 2023 fire engines responded to the call of a fire at 2948 Foothill Blvd. – Byblos Mediterranean Bakery. It destroyed the building.

The fire started on the roof and there were workers at the restaurant who smelled smoke early on, which allowed fire fighters to respond at the beginning of the fire and preventing it from spreading to other nearby buildings.

Awadis Jingozian, owner of Byblos, has a loyal following of customers and supporters and although the fire was devastating he knew he was going to keep going.

“There was never a doubt in my mind; I knew 100% that I wanted to reopen,” he said.

And he never thought of being anywhere but in the Crescenta Valley community.

“My heart is in this community. La Crescenta has supported me from the very beginning, and I knew I wanted to stay right here,” he said.

It took 10 months after the fire to open his new location at 3115 Foothill Blvd.

The former location is still under construction but Jingozian said he will be staying put at 3115 Foothill after the location farther east is ready for occupancy.

“The new location is a bit bigger and it already feels like home,” he said. “We’re creating new memories here and continuing to grow with the community.”

It is the community that he continues to support.

When asked what he would like to say to his customers who have followed him out of the ashes, literally, he replied, “Thank you for your constant, unwavering support. The only reason we were able to reopen is because of our community. We’re truly grateful.”

The changes along Foothill Boulevard include some businesses in La Cañada Flintridge.

Big Lots filed for bankruptcy on Sept. 9, 2024. An announcement was made that Big Lot stores across the nation would be closed; some in California closed immediately while others, like the one at 2243 Foothill Blvd., held on for a while; however, by the first of 2025, the popular La Cañada Flintridge store had closed.

That was quickly followed by another popular store in the area – Joann Fabric and Crafts.

After filing for bankruptcy in September 2024, Joann stores across the nation began to close their doors for good starting in February 2025. This included the store at 2160 Foothill Blvd. in La Cañada Flintridge.

Both buildings have been vacant since the beginning of the year.

Rumors are swirling about what new business will move into each location; however, the City of La Cañada Flintridge does not have any official word of what business may step in.

The La Cañada Flintridge Chamber of Commerce, which has been monitoring possible new stores, will only state that major retailers are interested in both properties.